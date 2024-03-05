With U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX, Dist. 32) making a run for the seat currently occupied by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), that opens up his seat in the House chamber. Fourteen candidates, four Republicans and 10 Democrats, are running for the seat.

In 2018, longtime Dist. 32 Rep. Pete Sessions (R) lost his bid for re-election to Allred who served three terms before retiring from the district to run for U.S. Senate. The district hasn't been blue for long but he's held off two challengers since toppling Sessions.

On the Democratic side, voters will choose between a crowded field of 10 candidates led by Dallas trauma surgeon Dr. Brian Williams and State Rep. Julie Johnson (D-Farmers Branch, Dist. 115). The eight other candidates are Callie Butcher, Raja Chaudhry, Alex Cornwallis, Kevin Felder, Zachariah Manning, Jan McDowell, Justin Moore and Christopher Panayiotou.

Four Republicans will try to turn the blue district red, David Blewett, Darrell Day, Juan Feria and Gulrez "Gus" Khan.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Williams was the surgeon on duty at Parkland when in July 2016 a gunman ambushed and killed five police officers in downtown Dallas. Williams wrote about the experience in a book released last year. Johnson is a retired attorney and a founding member of the Texas House LGBTQ caucus. She has been a state representative since 2019 and is currently serving her third term.

A candidate must get 50% of the vote to avoid the runoff and proceed to the general election. If a candidate does not receive 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will have a runoff on Tuesday, May 28 with the winner moving on to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.