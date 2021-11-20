Dallas

Democrat Eddie Bernice Johnson Ending Decades in Congress

U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson was elected to Congress in 1992

ebj eddie bernice johnson
NBC 5 News

U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, a trailblazing Democrat in Texas who has served in Congress for nearly 30 years, announced Saturday that she will not seek reelection next year.

Johnson, 85, is a political fixture in her hometown of Dallas, where early in her career she became the first Black woman to serve the city in the state Senate since Reconstruction.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

She grew up in the segregated South and was elected in 1992 to Congress, where she became the first Black woman to chair the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

"There is a good reason I should stay: I am a personal friend to the president, I have gained some respect and influence," Johnson said during her announcement. But she said plans to keep a promise she made after winning the Democratic primary in March that her current term would be her last.

Lone Star Politics

Covering politics throughout the state of Texas.

capitol riot 23 hours ago

Man Charged With Assaulting Officers During US Capitol Riot Running for Texas House

election 2022 Nov 16

Collin, Denton County Judges File for Reelection

"As of January (2022) I will step down. I will retire," Johnson said.
Although Democrats are in danger of losing their House majority next year, Johnson would have been able to keep winning her district under new congressional maps signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in October.

Her retirement is likely to attract a rush of hopeful successors.

Johnson said she would eventually endorse a successor for her safely Democratic seat, but not yet.

"My goal is to look for a female that is qualified," Johnson said.

Click here to listen to the latest episode of the Lone Star Politics Podcast.
Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

DallasEddie Bernice Johnson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us