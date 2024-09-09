Duncanville, Ryan, Stephenville hold onto top rankings in 6A, 5A, 4A

The Week 3 high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (1-0) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 34-12 2

2 Galena Park North Shore (2-0) W: Crowley, 28-13 3

3 North Crowley (2-0) W: DeSoto, 57-51 5

4 Austin Westlake (2-0) W: San Benito, 63-7 4

5 DeSoto (1-1) L: North Crowley, 57-51 1

6 Humble Summer Creek (2-0) W: Houston Lamar, 52-0 6

7 Southlake Carroll (2-0) W: Lewisville Hebron, 59-16 7

8 Lake Travis (2-0) W: Rockwall, 45-42 8

9 Humble Atascocita (2-0) W: Katy, 41-24 9

10 Cibolo Steele (2-0) W: SA Reagan, 62-34 10

11 Allen (2-0) W: Cedar Hill, 42-14 15

12 Coppell (2-0) W: Waxahachie, 28-27 OT 13

13 The Woodlands (2-0) W: Deer Park, 52-24 16

14 Bridgeland (2-0) W: 41-24, Katy Tompkins 17

15 Lamar Fulshear (2-0) W: Fort Bend Ridge Point, 49-41 20

16 Katy (1-1) L: Humble Atascocita, 41-24 11

17 Denton Guyer (2-0) W: 38-19, Arlington Martin 21

18 Rockwall (1-1) L: Lake Travis, 45-42 18

19 Fort Bend Ridge Point (1-1) L: Lamar Fulshear, 49-41 14

20 Prosper (1-1) W: Rockwall-Heath, 49-18 25

21 Klein Cain (2-0) W: The Woodlands College Park, 40-17 NR

22 Northwest Nelson (2-0) W: Lewisville, 32-28 NR

23 Fort Bend Hightower (2-0) W: Spring Westfield, 14-7 NR

24 Spring Westfield (1-1) L: Fort Bend Hightower, 14-7 12

25 Willis (2-0) W: Klein Collins, 40-7 NR



Dropped out: No. 19 Austin Vandegrift, No. 22 Cedar Hill, No. 23 SA Reagan, No. 24 Dickinson

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (2-0) W: Mansfield Timberview, 28-0 1

2 Dallas Highland Park (2-0) W: Lucas Lovejoy, 24-17 2

3 Aledo (1-1) W: Lancaster, 37-27 3

4 College Station (2-0) W: Magnolia, 48-21 4

5 Frisco Lone Star (2-0) W: Garland, 63-10 6

6 NRH Richland (2-0) W: Colleyville Heritage, 43-23 7

7 Abilene (2-0) W: Abilene Cooper, 42-33 8

8 College Station A&M Consolidated (2-0) W: Forney, 35-34 9

9 Pflugerville Weiss (2-0) W: San Marcos, 54-0 NR

10 Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) W: Spring Legacy 41-34 10



Dropped out: No. 5 Comal Smithson Valley



CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Port Neches-Groves (2-0) W: Beaumont United, 45-14 1

2 Dallas South Oak Cliff (0-2) L: Duncanville, 34-12 2

3 SA Alamo Heights (2-0) W: San Antonio Churchill, 21-7 3

4 Texarkana Texas (2-0) W: Argyle Liberty Christian, 52-35 4

5 Argyle (1-1) W: Midlothian Heritage, 49-24 5

6 Richmond Randle (2-0) W: Alief Elsik, 61-14 7

7 Fort Bend Marshall (2-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 28-14 8

8 Lubbock Cooper (2-0) W: Lubbock Coronado, 45-17 9

9 CC Miller (2-0) W: Seguin, 59-6 10

10 Liberty Hill (1-1) W: Leander Rouse, 57-39 NR



Dropped out: No. 6 Colleyville Heritage

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (2-0) W: Everman, 59-21 1

2 Tyler Chapel Hill (2-0) W: Gilmer, 33-29 2

3 Frisco Panther Creek (2-0) W: Dallas Carter, 48-13 3

4 Celina (2-0) W: Waco La Vega 49-27 4

5 Kilgore (2-0) W: 27-7, Whitehouse 5

6 SA Davenport (2-0) W: Kerrville Tivy, 52-34 6

7 Brownwood (1-0) W: Wall, 17-7 7

8 Austin LBJ (1-0) Idle 8

9 Lake Dallas (2-0) W: White Settlement Brewer, 27-14 10

10 Longview Pine Tree (2-0) W: Van, 36-30 NR



Dropped out: No. 9 Bay City



CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Carthage (0-1) Idle 1

2 Glen Rose (2-0) W: Gatesville, 28-12 2

3 Wimberley (2-0) W: Fredericksburg, 35-9 3

4 Bellville (1-1) W: Stafford, 30-0 4

5 Brock (2-0) W: Lake Worth, 51-13 6

6 Gilmer (0-2) L: Tyler Chapel Hill, 33-29 5

7 Sinton (2-0) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 35-21 10

8 Madisonville (2-0) W: Navasota, 27-20 NR

9 Seminole (2-0) W: Shallowater, 14-10 NR

10 Silsbee (2-0) W: Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 27-14 NR



Dropped out: No. 7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove, No. 8 Waco La Vega, No. 9 Graham

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Malakoff (2-0) W: Lorena, 34-14 1

2 Columbus (2-0) W: La Grange, 63-21 2

3 Franklin (1-0) Idle 3

4 Edna (2-0) W: Bay City, 35-7 4

5 Bushland (2-0) W: Canadian, 42-21 5

6 Hitchcock (1-1) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 71-48 7

7 Pottsboro (2-0) W: Sanger, 42-35 9

8 Grandview (1-1) W: FW Eagle Mountain, 32-27 10

9 Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (2-0) W: Henderson, 44-41 NR

10 Tatum (2-0) W: Daingerfield, 34-14 NR



Dropped out: No. 6 Paradise, No. 8 Shallowater



CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Gunter (1-1) L: Anna, 55-28 1

2 Poth (2-0) W: Falls City, 51-13 4

3 Canadian (1-1) L: Bushland, 42-21 2

4 Jacksboro (2-0) W: Boyd, 67-22 6

5 Lexington (2-0) W: Little River Academy, 45-21 7

6 Holliday (2-0) W: Muenster, 49-35 8

7 New Diana (2-0) W: Gladewater, 56-14 NR

8 East Bernard (2-0) W: The Woodlands Christian, 38-34 NR

9 Wall (1-1) L: Brownwood, 17-7 9

10 El Maton Tidehaven (1-1) L: Goliad, 20-14 10



Dropped out: No. 3 Daingerfield, No. 5 Newton

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Ganado (2-0) W: Boling, 21-7 1

2 Refugio (2-0) W: CC London, 64-7 2

3 Honey Grove (2-0) W: Marlin, 21-20 3

4 Timpson (2-0) W: Lovelady, 50-48 4

5 Stamford (2-0) W: De Leon, 44-20 5

6 Garrison (2-0) W: Arp, 27-26 (OT) 6

7 Hawley (2-0) W: Albany, 21-0 7

8 Sunray (2-0) W: Abernathy, 39-0 8

9 Beckville (2-0) W: Joaquin, 28-24 9

10 Mason (1-1) W: Brady, 47-19 10



Dropped out: None



CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Stratford (1-1) L: Panhandle, 33-27 (OT) 1

2 Mart (1-1) W: Maypearl, 36-34 (OT) 4

3 Windthorst (2-0) W: WF City View, 21-20 (OT) 8

4 Muenster (1-1) L: Holliday, 49-35 5

5 Albany (0-2) L: Hawley, 21-0 2

6 Bremond (1-1) L: Grapeland, 44-32 6

7 Shiner (0-2) L: Altair Rice Consolidated, 23-0 3

8 Wellington (2-0) W: Frederick (OK), 44-7 10

9 Lovelady (1-1) L: Timpson, 50-48 9

10 Collinsville (2-0) W: Cooper, 38-2 NR



Dropped out: No. 7 Falls City

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Gordon (2-0) W: Turkey Valley, 68-6 1

2 Abbott (2-0) W: Bynum, 60-8 2

3 Whiteface (2-0) W: Happy, 58-38 4

4 Westbrook (1-1) W: Jonesboro, 68-36 5

5 May (2-0) W: Oglesby, 66-45 7

6 Jonesboro (1-1) L: Westbrook, 68-36 3

7 Happy (1-1) L: Whiteface, 58-38 6

8 Knox City (2-0) W: Strawn, 75-54 8

9 Newcastle (2-0) W: Crowell, 60-14 9

10 Imperial Buena Vista (2-0) W: Gilmer Union Hill, 61-15 10



Dropped out: None



CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Jayton (2-0) W: Klondike, 50-0 1

2 Richland Springs (2-0) W: Bryan St. Joseph, 62-15 2

3 Benjamin (1-0) W: Follett, 81-48 5

4 Cherokee (2-0) W: Leakey, 51-6 6

5 Oglesby (0-2) L: May, 66-45 3

6 Iredell (1-1) W: Covington, 54-8 7

7 Klondike (0-2) L: Jayton, 50-0 4

8 Sidney (1-1) W: Eden, 26-25 8

9 Whitharral (1-1) W: Hart, 56-12 9

10 Rochelle (2-0) W: Menard, 83-34 NR



Dropped out: No. 10 Follett

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 SA Holy Cross (2-0) W: SA Christian, 45-0 2

2 Argyle Liberty Christian (1-1) L: Texas High, 35-32 1

3 Dallas First Baptist (2-0) W: Tyler Grace Community, 28-15 3

4 FW All Saints (2-0) W: Plano Prestonwood, 31-27 5

5 Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-1) W: Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 45-21 NR



Dropped out: No. 4 Houston Bellaire Episcopal



PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Houston Emery-Weiner (2-0) W: San Marcos Baptist, 60-14 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (2-0) W: Houston Northland, 62-0 2

3 Decatur Victory Christian (2-0) W: Westlake Academy, 66-20 4

4 Fredericksburg Heritage (2-0) W: SA Castle Hills, 28-26 5

5 CC Annapolis (2-0) W: Pawnee, 68-0 NR



Dropped out: No. 3 East Texas Homeschool