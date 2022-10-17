Aledo Climbs to No. 4 in 5A, See Texas HS Football Rankings for Week 8, Oct. 13-15

Below are Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 8, distributed by The Associated Press, for Class 6A through 1A including private schools.

Aledo is creeping up the Texas Football rankings in Class 5A Division I after rolling past Burleson Centennial in a top-10 matchup.

Galena Park North Shore remains No. 1 in the Class 6A Texas Football high school rankings after blowing out Beaumont West Brook. Duncanville (6-0) stays in the No. 3 spot with a win over Mansfield and Carroll (7-0) remains in No. 4 after breezing past Keller Central 49-3. Guyer, Allen and Martin all won and held their respective spots in the Top 10.

In Class 5A, Timberview blanked Dallas Molina 60-0 and remains No. 2 in Division I. Burleson Centennial (6-1) entered the Top 10 for the first time this season last week but dropped out after a 64-21 loss to Aledo (6-2) who moved up from No. 5 to No. 4.

In Class 5A Division II, undefeated Argyle remains the top-ranked team with a win over Frisco Emerson and Grapevine (6-1) holds on to the No. 5 spot with a decisive 31-6 win over FW Southwest.

In 4A, Stephenville (7-0) continues to hold the top spot while Anna and Celina hold on to the No. 5 and No. 6 spots, respectively.

TEXAS CLASS 6A RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (7-0) W: Beaumont West Brook, 56-7 1

2 Austin Westlake (7-0) W: Dripping Springs, 29-10 2

3 Duncanville (6-0) W: Mansfield, 38-3 3

4 Southlake Carroll (7-0) W: Keller Central, 49-3 4

5 Katy (7-0) Idle:, 5

6 Denton Guyer (7-0) W: Denton Braswell, 62-7 6

7 Humble Atascocita (6-1) W: Humble, 58-0 7

8 Cibolo Steele (7-0) W: San Marcos, 49-14 8

9 Allen (6-1) W: McKinney, 31-28 9

10 Arlington Martin (6-1) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 69-14 10

11 DeSoto (6-1) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 86-26 11

12 Spring Westfield (6-1) W: Aldine Eisenhower, 64-0 12

13 Alvin Shadow Creek (7-0) W: Alvin, 52-0 13

14 Dallas Highland Park (7-0) W: Irving Nimitz, 51-6 14

15 SA Northside Brennan (6-1) W: SA Northside Stevens, 59-0 15

16 Prosper (6-1) W: McKinney Boyd, 49-16 18

17 Dripping Springs (6-1) L: Austin Westlake, 29-10 16

18 Austin Vandegrift (6-1) W: Round Rock, 30-22 17

19 Trophy Club Nelson (7-0) W: Keller, 45-17 22

20 Rockwall (7-1) W: North Forney, 63-14 20

21 Klein Collins (7-0) W: Klein Forest, 28-17 21

22 North Crowley (7-0) W: Weatherford, 47-27 23

23 New Caney (7-0) W: Conroe Grand Oaks, 44-0 24

24 Round Rock (6-1) L: Austin Vandegrift, 30-22 19

25 Humble Summer Creek (4-3) W: Humble Kingwood, 56-7 25



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Longview (7-0) W: North Mesquite, 49-19 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (7-0) W: Dallas Molina, 60-0 2

3 College Station (6-1) W: Leander Glenn, 27-24 3

4 Aledo (6-2) W: Burleson Centennial, 64-21 5

5 Port Arthur Memorial (7-0) W: Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, 63-13 4

6 Frisco Reedy (8-0) W: Sherman, 42-6 7

7 Lancaster (5-2) W: Forney, 56-6 8

8 Amarillo Tascosa (6-1) Idle 9

9 Midlothian (7-0) Idle NR

10 PSJA North (7-0) W: McAllen Rowe, 63-14 NR



Dropped out: No. 6 Burleson Centennial, No. 10 Richmond Foster

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Argyle (7-0) W: Frisco Emerson, 24-10 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (6-1) W: Nederland, 24-0 3

3 Liberty Hill (7-1) W: Lockhart, 35-14 2

4 Texarkana Texas (6-1) W: Marshall, 42-35 4

5 Grapevine (6-1) W: FW Southwest, 31-6 5

6 Montgomery Lake Creek (8-0) W: Bryan Rudder, 51-3 7

7 Midlothian Heritage (6-1) W: Ennis, 38-35 6

8 SA Alamo Heights (6-1) W: SA Harlandale, 48-0 9

9 Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-3) Idle 10

10 Lucas Lovejoy (5-2) W: Crandall, 49-35 NR



Dropped out: No. 8 Wichita Falls Rider

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (7-0) W: Waxahachie Life, 63-20 1

2 China Spring (7-1) W: Waco La Vega, 42-7 2

3 CC Calallen (8-0) W: Alice, 37-30 3

4 Boerne (7-0) W: SA Memorial, 35-0 4

5 Anna (7-0) W: Kaufman, 42-21 5

6 Celina (6-1) W: Wilmer-Hutchins, 37-17 6

7 Lumberton (6-1) W: Vidor, 47-21 7

8 Canyon (7-0) W: Hereford, 32-0 9

9 Kilgore (6-2) W: Henderson, 42-21 10

10 Tyler Chapel Hill (5-2) W: Lindale, 79-45 NR



Dropped out: No. 8 Kaufman

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Carthage (8-0) W: Rusk, 49-0 1

2 Gilmer (6-0) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 59-20 2

3 Cuero (6-1) W: Gonzales, 56-13 3

4 Silsbee (7-0) W: Liberty, 61-6 4

5 Bellville (8-0) W: Sealy, 28-7 5

6 Wimberley (7-0) W: Manor New Tech, 63-0 6

7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-2) W: Pittsburg, 35-0 7

8 WF Hirschi (4-2) Idle:, 8

9 Glen Rose (6-1) W: Godley, 69-35 9

10 Aubrey (6-2) W: Krum, 47-19 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Franklin (7-0) W: Troy, 49-14 1

2 Bushland (8-0) W: Amarillo River Road, 68-0 4

3 Grandview (6-1) W: Dallas Inspired Vision, 69-0 3

4 Malakoff (7-1) W: Eustace, 77-0 5

5 Hitchcock (8-0) W: Columbus, 33-28 NR

6 Columbus (7-1) L: Hitchcock, 33-28 2

7 Llano (8-0) W: Marion, 35-7 8

8 Cameron Yoe (5-2) W: McGregor, 56-21 9

9 Brock (3-4) W: Whitesboro, 39-35 10

10 Lorena (6-2) W: Rockdale, 63-20 NR



Dropped out: No. 6 Breckenridge, No. 7 Winnsboro





TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Gunter (6-0) W: Howe, 54-21 1

2 Holliday (7-0) W: Henrietta, 41-14 2

3 Newton (7-1) W: Trinity, 72-6 3

4 Canadian (5-2) W: Spearman, 42-3 5

5 Bells (5-2) W: Blue Ridge, 82-32 4

6 New London West Rusk (5-2) W: Grand Saline, 38-35 6

7 Poth (6-1) W: Nixon-Smiley, 44-6 7

8 Palmer (7-0) W: Mildred, 35-20 8

9 Lexington (7-0) W:, 36-6 Elkhart 9

10 Wall (6-1) W: Ballinger, 36-0 10



Dropped out: None





TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Timpson (7-0) W: West Sabine, 70-8 1

2 Hawley (7-0) W: Winters, 60-6 2

3 Crawford (7-0) W: Moody, 55-0 3

4 Shiner (7-1) W: Skidmore-Tynan, 49-0 4

5 Refugio (6-1) Idle 5

6 Stratford (7-0) W: Panhandle, 40-35 6

7 Tolar (7-0) W: De Leon, 50-7 7

8 Cisco (7-1) W: Stamford, 47-14 8

9 Centerville (5-2) W: Groveton, 42-7 9

10 Coleman (6-2) W: Hamilton, 42-7 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Mart (7-0) Idle 1

2 Burton (7-0) W: Snook, 54-12 2

3 Wellington (6-1) W: Memphis, 50-0 3

4 Wink (7-0) W: Iraan 56-14 4

5 Chilton (7-0) W: Bartlett, 56-0 5

6 Price Carlisle (7-0) W: Cushing, 49-20 6

7 Santo (7-0) W: Lindsay, 28-0 7

8 Albany (5-2) W: Cross Plains, 56-0 8

9 Granger (6-1) W: Bremond, 31-28 9

10 Milano (6-0) W: Iola, 41-6 NR



Dropped out: No. 10 Bremond





TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Abbott (7-0) Idle 1

2 Westbrook (6-1) W: Roby, 86-36 2

3 May (7-0) W: Lometa, 54-6 3

4 Jonesboro (7-1) W: Santa Anna, 62-16 4

5 Rankin (6-1) Idle 5

6 Happy (6-1) W: Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 78-38 6

7 Garden City (7-1) W: Gail Borden County, 81-36 7

8 Mertzon Irion County (6-0) W: Eden, 78-0 8

9 Gordon (7-0) W: Bryson, 58-0 9

10 Medina (8-0) W: Leakey, 64-14 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (6-0) Idle 1

2 Cherokee (6-0) Idle 2

3 Balmorhea (6-1) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 76-0 3

4 Oglesby (8-0) W: Evant, 72-16 4

5 Richland Springs (5-1) W: Rochelle, 44-40 5

6 Loraine (6-1) Idle 6

7 Sanderson (7-0) W: Dell City, 66-14 7

8 Whitharral (7-1) W: Cotton Center, 60-0 8

9 Rising Star (6-1) Idle 9

10 Bluff Dale (6-1) Idle NR



Dropped out: No. 10 Silverton

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1) W: SA Cornerstone, 42-6 1

2 Austin Regents (7-0) W: Austin Hyde Park, 42-0 2

3 Houston St. Thomas (7-0) W: Tomball Concordia, 35-7 3

4 Argyle Liberty Christian (7-1) W: Midland Christian, 24-14 5

5 Plano Prestonwood (6-1) W: FW Nolan, 42-7 NR



Dropped out: No. 4 Episcopal School of Dallas

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (7-0) W: Katy Faith West, 63-0 2

2 Lucas Christian (8-0) W: Nazarene Christian, 54-6 3

3 Baytown Christian (7-0) W: Conroe Covenant, 69-64 4

4 Conroe Covenant (7-1) L: Baytown Christian, 69-64 1

5 FW Covenant Classical (6-1) W: Keller Harvest Christian, 64-0 5



Dropped out: None