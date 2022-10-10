Burleson Centennial Joins 5A Top 10 With Win Over Ryan, Texas HS Football Rankings for Week 7, Oct. 6-8

Below are Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 6, distributed by The Associated Press, for Class 6A through 1A including private schools.

Galena Park North Shore remains No. 1 in the Class 6A Texas Football high school rankings after winning a top 25 matchup against Humble Summer Creek. Duncanville (5-0) stays in the No. 3 spot with a win over Waxahachie and Carroll (6-0) remains in No. 4 with a 3-point win over Keller. Guyer, Allen and Martin were all idle and remain in their spots. Highland Park (6-0) beat Berkner but dropped from 12th to 14th.

In Class 5A, Timberview was idle and remains No. 2 in Division I. Burleson Centennial (6-0) entered the Top 10 for the first time this season with a 23-16 win over No. 3 Denton Ryan, who dropped out of top rankings.

In Class 5A Division II, Argyle remains the top-ranked team with a win over Lake Dallas and Grapevine (5-1) holds on to the No. 5 spot with a lopsided 70-0 win over FW Poly. The Mustangs weren't the only team to blank their opponent this week, No. 10-ranked Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-3) beat Dallas Kimball 56-0.

In 4A, Stephenville (idle) holds the top spot and Celina holds on to No. 6 with a 73-0 win over North Dallas.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022

Week 1, Aug. 25-27: Scores | Rankings

Week 2, Sept. 1-3: Scores | Rankings

Week 3, Sept. 8-10: Scores | Rankings

Week 4, Sept. 15-17: Scores | Rankings

Week 5, Sept. 22-24: Scores | Rankings

Week 6, Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Scores | Rankings

Week 7, Oct. 6-8: Scores | Rankings

TEXAS CLASS 6A RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (6-0) W: Humble Summer Creek, 34-27 1

2 Austin Westlake (6-0) W: Austin Anderson, 66-17 2

3 Duncanville (5-0) W: Waxahachie, 24-7 4

4 Southlake Carroll (6-0) W: Keller, 38-35 3

5 Katy (7-0) W: Katy Paetow, 54-0 5

6 Denton Guyer (6-0) Idle 6

7 Humble Atascocita (5-1) W: Beaumont United, 38-0 7

8 Cibolo Steele (6-0) W: New Braunfels, 42-24 8

9 Allen (5-1) Idle 9

10 Arlington Martin (5-1) Idle 10

11 DeSoto (5-1) W: Mansfield Legacy, 56-7 11

12 Spring Westfield (5-1) W: Aldine Nimitz, 63-20 14

13 Alvin Shadow Creek (6-0) W: Alief Elsik, 62-7 15

14 Dallas Highland Park (6-0) W: Richardson Berkner, 38-17 12

15 SA Northside Brennan (5-1) W: SA Northside Warren, 33-30 13

16 Dripping Springs (6-0) W: Austin Akins, 67-6 16

17 Austin Vandegrift (5-1) W: Round Rock McNeil, 57-0 17

18 Prosper (5-1) Idle 18

19 Round Rock (6-0) W: Manor, 17-7 19

20 Rockwall (6-1) W: Royse City, 50-24 20

21 Klein Collins (6-0) W: Tomball Memorial, 61-49 22

22 Trophy Club Nelson (6-0) W: Haltom, 65-7 23

23 North Crowley (6-0) W: Saginaw Boswell, 21-17 24

24 New Caney (6-0) W: Conroe, 50-28 NR

25 Humble Summer Creek (3-3) L: Galena Park North Shore, 34-27 25



Dropped out: No. 21 Klein Cain

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Longview (6-0) W: Forney, 46-7 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (6-0) Idle 2

3 College Station (5-1) W: Cedar Park, 17-0 4

4 Port Arthur Memorial (6-0) W: La Porte, 54-34 5

5 Aledo (5-2) W: FW South Hills, 68-0 6

6 Burleson Centennial (6-0) W: Denton Ryan, 23-16 NR

7 Frisco Reedy (7-0) W: Frisco Lebanon Trail, 55-29 7

8 Lancaster (4-2) W: Tyler, 55-9 9

9 Amarillo Tascosa (6-1) W: Lubbock Monterey, 21-10 8

10 Richmond Foster (6-1) W: Fort Bend Kempner, 45-0 10



Dropped out: No. 3 Denton Ryan

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Argyle (6-0) W: Lake Dallas, 30-14 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (5-1) W: Texas City, 40-0 3

3 Liberty Hill (6-1) W: SA Veterans Memorial, 56-49 2

4 Texarkana Texas (5-1) Idle 4

5 Grapevine (5-1) W: FW Polytechnic, 70-0 5

6 Midlothian Heritage (5-1) W: Mansfield Summit, 44-20 6

7 Montgomery Lake Creek (7-0) W: Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, 67-0 7

8 WF Rider (4-2) W: Abilene Cooper, 51-21 8

9 SA Alamo Heights (5-1) W: SA Jefferson, 56-6 9

10 Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-3) W: Dallas Kimball, 56-0 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (6-0) Idle 1

2 China Spring (6-1) W: Alvarado, 59-17 2

3 CC Calallen (7-0) W: La Feria, 71-20 3

4 Boerne (6-0) W: Uvalde, 62-7 4

5 Anna (6-0) W: Mabank, 40-0 5

6 Celina (5-1) W: North Dallas, 73-0 6

7 Lumberton (5-1) W: Splendora, 52-10 7

8 Kaufman (5-1) W: Paris, 34-14 8

9 Canyon (6-0) Idle 9

10 Kilgore (5-2) W: Lindale, 49-35 NR



Dropped out: No. 10 Lindale

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Carthage (7-0) W: Canton, 49-0 1

2 Gilmer (5-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 35-14 2

3 Cuero (5-1) W: Giddings, 56-2 4

4 Silsbee (6-0) Idle 5

5 Bellville (7-0) W: Brookshire Royal, 48-3 6

6 Wimberley (6-0) W: Jarrell, 73-14 7

7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-2) L: Gilmer, 35-14 3

8 WF Hirschi (4-1) vs Graham:, Suspended 8

9 Glen Rose (5-1) W: Venus, 69-0 9

10 Aubrey (5-2) W: Van Alstyne, 35-14 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Franklin (6-0) Idle 1

2 Columbus (7-0) W: Hallettsville, 35-13 3

3 Grandview (5-1) W: Dallas Gateway, 73-14 4

4 Bushland (7-0) W: Muleshoe, 34-0 6

5 Malakoff (6-1) W: Teague, 32-18 5

6 Breckenridge (6-0) W: Iowa Park, 42-0 7

7 Winnsboro (7-0) W: Mount Vernon, 28-14 8

8 Llano (7-0) W: Universal City Randolph, 21-14 9

9 Cameron Yoe (4-2) W: Little River Academy, 48-13 10

10 Brock (2-4) Idle NR



Dropped out: No. 2 Mount Vernon



TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Gunter (5-0) W: Bells, 24-14 1

2 Holliday (6-0) W: Valley View, 55-0 2

3 Newton (6-1) W: Hemphill, 34-0 3

4 Canadian (4-2) W: Childress, 62-28 5

5 Bells (4-2) L: Gunter, 24-14 4

6 New London West Rusk (4-2) W: Winona, 63-0 6

7 Poth (5-1) W: South SA West Campus, 77-0 7

8 Palmer (6-0) W: Scurry-Rosser, 28-7 8

9 Lexington (6-0) W: Florence, 61-0 9

10 Wall (5-1) W: San Angelo Grape Creek, 68-0 10



Dropped out: None



TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Timpson (6-0) Idle 1

2 Hawley (6-0) W: Colorado City, 61-7 2

3 Crawford (6-0) W: Marlin, 33-21 3

4 Shiner (6-1) W: Three Rivers, 67-7 4

5 Refugio (6-1) W: Skidmore-Tynan 60-0 5

6 Stratford (6-0) W: Farwell, 40-7 7

7 Tolar (6-0) W: Coleman, 16-6 9

8 Cisco (6-1) W: Olney, 34-15 8

9 Centerville (4-2) W: Saratoga West Hardin, 46-14 10

10 Coleman (5-2) L: Tolar, 16-6 6



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Mart (7-0) W: Frost, 56-0 1

2 Burton (6-0) W: Louise, 54-7 2

3 Wellington (5-1) W: Shamrock, 36-0 3

4 Wink (6-0) W: Eldorado, 49-7 4

5 Chilton (6-0) W: Bremond, 41-30 5

6 Price Carlisle (6-0) W: Tenaha 48-0 6

7 Santo (6-0) W: Chico, 40-6 7

8 Albany (4-2) W Miles, 49-18 9

9 Granger (5-1) W: Iola, 38-0 10

10 Bremond (5-1) L: Chilton, 41-30 8



Dropped out: None



TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Abbott (7-0) W: Aquilla, 48-0 1

2 Westbrook (5-1) W: Highland, 50-0 2

3 May (6-0) W: Evant, 60-0 3

4 Jonesboro (6-1) W: Lometa, 57-8 4

5 Rankin (6-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 56-8 5

6 Happy (5-1) W: McLean, 58-6 6

7 Garden City (6-1) W: Lenorah Grady, 70-20 7

8 Mertzon Irion County (5-0) Idle 8

9 Gordon (6-0) W: Gorman, 60-14 9

10 Medina (7-0) W: Prairie Lea, 46-0 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (6-0) W: Paducah, 66-19 1

2 Cherokee (6-0) W: Richland Springs, 78-47 3

3 Balmorhea (5-1) Idle 4

4 Oglesby (7-0) W: Bronte, 66-20 5

5 Richland Springs (4-1) L: Cherokee, 78-47 2

6 Loraine (6-1) W: O'Donnell, 50-42 6

7 Sanderson (6-0) W: Sierra Blanca, 52-44 7

8 Whitharral (6-1) W: Hart, 54-8 8

9 Rising Star (6-1) W: Trent, 76-0 10

10 Silverton (5-2) W: Lefors, 63-13 NR



Dropped out: No. 9 Paducah

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (5-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 44-0 1

2 Austin Regents (6-0) W: Brownsville St. Joseph, 38-28 2

3 Houston St. Thomas (6-0) W: SA Central Catholic, 35-18 3

4 Episcopal School of Dallas (6-0) Idle 4

5 Argyle Liberty Christian (6-1) W: FW Christian, 44-34 NR



Dropped out: No. 5 FW Christian

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Conroe Covenant (7-0) W: Houston St. Francis, forfeit 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (6-0) W: Houston Westbury Christian, 69-12 2

3 Lucas Christian (7-0) W: Plano Coram Deo, 54-16 3

4 Baytown Christian (6-0) Idle 4

5 FW Covenant Classical (5-1) W: Midland Trinity, 58-8 5



Dropped out: None