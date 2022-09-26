Westlake Falls Out of 6A Top Spot, Texas HS Football Rankings for Week 5, Sept. 22-24

For the first time this season, there's a new top-ranked school in Class 6A as Galena Park North Shore overtakes the No. 1 spot from Austin Westlake. Southlake Carroll holds onto third with a shutout win over Haltom and Duncanville stays in fourth with a dominating win over Cedar Hill, in the weekly Texas Football magazine rankings.

Waxahachie dropped out of the 6A Top 25 and North Crowley joined the list.

In 5A Division I, Mansfield Timberview held on to No. 2 after beating Newman Smith and Denton Ryan held on to No. 3 with a win over The Colony. Frisco Lone Star dropped off the list while Lancaster slipped into the No. 10 spot.

In Class 5A Division II, Argyle held on to the top spot while Wichita Falls Rider fell to No. 9 after a loss to Class 4A Stephenville. Midlothian Heritage moved up from No. 7 to No. 6 and Colleyville Heritage moved up from No. 6 to No. 5.

Stephenville remains top-ranked in Class 4A with a 43-42 win over 5A Rider.

Below are Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press, for Class 6A through 1A including private schools.

TEXAS CLASS 6A RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (4-0) W: Beaumont United, 62-0 2

2 Austin Westlake (4-0) W: Lake Travis, 35-20 1

3 Southlake Carroll (5-0) W: Haltom, 62-0 3

4 Duncanville (4-0) W: Cedar Hill, 59-28 4

5 Katy (5-0) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 59-3 5

6 Denton Guyer (5-0) W: Little Elm, 49-21 6

7 Humble Atascocita (3-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 56-0 7

8 Cibolo Steele (5-0) W: Fort Bend Christian, 48-7 8

9 Allen (4-1) W: Denton Braswell, 43-7 9

10 Dallas Highland Park (4-0) Idle 10

11 Arlington Martin (4-1) W: South Grand Prairie, 34-21 11

12 DeSoto (4-1) W: Waxahachie, 42-24 12

13 SA Northside Brennan (3-1) Idle 13

14 Spring Westfield (3-1) W: Spring, 61-22 14

15 Alvin Shadow Creek (4-0) W: Pearland, 24-20 15

16 Dripping Springs (4-0) W: Austin Bowie, 55-7 16

17 Austin Vandegrift (3-1) Idle 17

18 Prosper (4-1) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 49-0 18

19 Round Rock (4-0) Idle 19

20 Rockwall (4-1) W: Rockwall-Heath, 56-21 20

21 Klein Cain (4-0) W: Tomball Memorial, 49-20 21

22 Jersey Village (4-0) W: Houston Spring Woods, 65-0 22

23 Klein Collins (4-0) W: Klein Oak, 42-7 24

24 Trophy Club Nelson (5-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 69-2 25

25 North Crowley (5-0) W: Euless Trinity, 42-20 NR



Dropped out: No. 23 Waxahachie

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Longview (5-0) W: Lancaster, 21-13 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (5-0) W: Carrollton Smith, 56-8 2

3 Denton Ryan (3-1) W: The Colony, 24-10 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (4-0) W: Baytown Sterling, 47-7 4

5 College Station (3-1) W: Leander, 38-10 5

6 Richmond Foster (5-0) W: Friendswood, 41-0 6

7 Aledo (3-2) W: Saginaw, 73-7 7

8 Frisco Reedy (5-0) W: Frisco Liberty, 59-7 8

9 Amarillo Tascosa (4-1) W: Amarillo, 45-10 10

10 Lancaster (3-2) L: Longview, 21-13 NR



Dropped out: No. 9 Frisco Lone Star

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Argyle (5-0) W: Frisco Memorial, 51-13 1

2 Liberty Hill (4-1) W: Kerrville Tivy, 63-6 2

3 Fort Bend Marshall (3-1) W: Port Neches-Groves, 35-14 3

4 Texarkana Texas (4-1) W: Hallsville, 56-31 4

5 Colleyville Heritage (3-1) W: Fort Worth Trimble Tech, 57-0 6

6 Midlothian Heritage (4-1) W: Joshua, 41-0 7

7 Montgomery Lake Creek (5-0) W: Richmond Randle, 47-7 9

8 Grapevine (3-1) W: Fort Worth North Side, 56-21 8

9 WF Rider (3-2) L: Stephenville, 43-42 5

10 SA Alamo Heights (4-1) W: SA Burbank, 62-0 NR



Dropped out: No. 10 Port Neches-Groves

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (5-0) W: WF Rider, 43-42 1

2 China Spring (4-1) L: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 24-16 2

3 CC Calallen (5-0) W: Zapata, 54-0 3

4 Boerne (5-0) W: Salado, 41-7 4

5 Anna (5-0) W: Pittsburg, 47-12 5

6 Celina (4-1) W: Carrolltom Ranchview, 56-0 6

7 Lumberton (4-1) W: Tatum, 48-42 7

8 Somerset (4-0) Idle 9

9 Brownwood (4-1) W: Waco Connally, 52-21 10

10 Kaufman (4-1) W:, 21-7 Sunnyvale NR



Dropped out: No. 8 Dumas

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Carthage (5-0) W: Bullard, 56-7 1

2 Gilmer (4-0) Idle 2

3 WF Hirschi (4-0) Idle 3

4 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-1) W: Paris, 30-14 4

5 Cuero (4-1) W: Beeville Jones, 82-28 5

6 Silsbee (5-0) W: West Orange-Stark, 48-27 7

7 Bellville (5-0) W: La Marque, 63-6 8

8 Wimberley (5-0) W: Lampasas, 38-28 6

9 Hamshire-Fannett (4-1) W: Bridge City, 34-0 9

10 Center (4-1) W: Canton, 52-0 NR



Dropped out: No. 10 Madisonville

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Franklin (5-0) W: McGregor, 69-32 1

2 Mount Vernon (5-0) W: Mineola, 42-25 2

3 Columbus (5-0) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 42-7 4

4 Grandview (4-1) W: Maypearl, 70-7 5

5 Malakoff (4-1) W: Kemp, 63-0 6

6 Bushland (5-0) W: Dumas, 38-20 7

7 Breckenridge (5-0) W: Benbrook, 56-17 8

8 Winnsboro (5-0) W: Emory Rains, 73-13 10

9 Llano (5-0) W: San Antonio Cole, 59-0 NR

10 Cameron Yoe (3-2) W: Lorena, 48-44 NR



Dropped out: No. 3 Lorena, No. 9 Hallettsville

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Gunter (4-0) W: Gladewater, 59-7 1

2 Holliday (4-0) Idle 2

3 Newton (4-1) W: Warren, 53-6 3

4 Bells (4-1) W: Callisburg, 42-13 4

5 Canadian (2-2) Idle 5

6 New London West Rusk (3-2) W: Arp, 56-35 6

7 Poth (4-1) W: Dilley, 56-6 8

8 Palmer (4-0) Idle 9

9 Lexington (4-0) Idle 10

10 Wall (3-1) Idle NR



Dropped out: No. 7 Henrietta

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Timpson (5-0) W: Grapeland, 67-6 1

2 Hawley (5-0) W: Anson, 55-0 2

3 Crawford (4-0) W: Rosebud-Lott, 35-0 3

4 Shiner (4-1) W: Ganado, 50-12 4

5 Refugio (4-1) W: Bloomington, 55-0 5

6 Coleman (4-1) W: Goldthwaite, 61-0 6

7 Stratford (4-0) Idle 7

8 Cisco (4-1) W: Colorado City, 54-0 8

9 Tolar (4-0) Idle 9

10 Centerville (3-2) W: Jefferson, 30-28 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Mart (5-0) W: Meridian, 67-0 1

2 Burton (4-0) W: Falls City, 13-12 2

3 Wellington (4-1) W: Panhandle, 26-13 4

4 Wink (5-0) W: Water Valley, 60-16 5

5 Chilton (5-0) W: Deweyville, 52-18 6

6 Price Carlisle (5-0) W: Lone Oak, 48-32 7

7 Santo (4-0) Idle 8

8 Bremond (4-0) Idle 9

9 Albany (3-2) L: Comanche, 31-28 3

10 Granger (4-1) W: Bruni, 35-6 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Abbott (5-0) W: Avalon, 46-0 2

2 Westbrook (4-1) L: Garden City, 46-42 1

3 May (4-0) Idle 3

4 Jonesboro (4-1) W: Smoking for Jesus, 58-44 4

5 Rankin (4-1) W: Van Horn, 88-39 5

6 Happy (4-1) W: Lubbock Home School, 56-4 6

7 Garden City (4-1) W: Westbrook, 46-42 9

8 Mertzon Irion County (4-0) Idle 7

9 Gordon (4-0) Idle 8

10 Medina (5-0) W: Santa Anna, 54-8 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (4-0) W: Roby, 56-6 1

2 Richland Springs (4-0) W: Coolidge, 74-30 2

3 Cherokee (5-0) W: Sidney, 50-0 3

4 Balmorhea (4-1) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 78-30 4

5 Loraine (5-0) W: Ackerly Sands, 60-15 5

6 Oglesby (5-0) W: Waco Methodist Children's Home, 68-22 7

7 Sanderson (4-0) W: Fort Davis, 44-30 9

8 Jayton (3-2) W: Silverton, 34-27 8

9 Paducah (5-0) W: Hedley, 41-20 10

10 Whitharral (4-1) W: Throckmorton, 102-52 NR



Dropped out: No. 6 Oakwood

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS 11-MAN RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-1) W: China Spring, 24-16 1

2 Dallas Christian (4-0) W: FW Nolan, 28-19 2

3 Austin Regents (3-0) W: SA Christian, 55-0 3

4 Houston St. Thomas (3-0) W: Plano John Paul II, 42-0 4

5 Episcopal School of Dallas (4-0) W: Gladewater Sabine, 54-0 5



Dropped out: None

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS SIX-MAN RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Conroe Covenant (5-0) W: Katy Faith West, 70-14 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (4-0) W: Sugar Land Logos, 62-15 2

3 Plano Coram Deo (5-0) W: Dallas Lakehill, 52-6 3

4 Lucas Christian (5-0) W: Red Oak Ovilla, 45-0 NR

5 FW Covenant Classical (2-1) W: Irving The Highlands, 69-20 4



Dropped out: No. 5 Lantana Harvest Christian