Big Game Friday: Texas High School Football Scores, Nov. 3-5, 2022

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, 2022.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022

THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Clear Falls 47, League City Clear Creek 9

Dickinson 45, Clear Brook 7

Pearland 59, Alief Hastings 7

CLASS 5A

Grapevine 56, FW Trimble Tech 0

Port Neches-Groves 42, Galena Park 0

Saginaw 52, FW South Hills 7

CLASS 4A

FW Western Hills 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Shepherd 52, Huntington 14

CLASS 3A

Coleman 47, Bangs 0

Tolar 63, San Saba 0

CLASS 2A

Albany 67, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Bremond 54, Iola 6

Cayuga 44, Rio Vista 6

Plains 37, Smyer 36

CLASS 1A

Bluff Dale 50, Walnut Springs 0

Cherokee 70, Lohn 0

Hart 73, Cotton Center 13

Jayton 56, Afton Patton Springs 0

Lefors 57, Darrouzett 7

Oglesby 66, Buckholts 0

Turkey Valley 60, Vernon Northside 12

Valera Panther Creek 29, Paint Rock 20

Westbrook 48, Rotan 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bulverde Bracken 67, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 20

Muenster Sacred Heart 41, Tyler Gorman 0

Pasadena First Baptist 45, Beaumont Legacy Christian 0

SA Antonian 38, Houston St. Thomas 35

OTHER

Cypress Bridgeland 27, Cypress Springs 10

Cypress Community Christian 48, Bay Area Christian 0

Lubbock Trinity 51, Arlington Pantego Christian 7

FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

