Big Game Friday: Texas High School Football Scores, Nov. 3-5, 2022

By The Associated Press

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, 2022.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022

THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A
Clear Falls 47, League City Clear Creek 9
Dickinson 45, Clear Brook 7
Pearland 59, Alief Hastings 7

CLASS 5A
Grapevine 56, FW Trimble Tech 0
Port Neches-Groves 42, Galena Park 0
Saginaw 52, FW South Hills 7

CLASS 4A
FW Western Hills 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Shepherd 52, Huntington 14

CLASS 3A
Coleman 47, Bangs 0
Tolar 63, San Saba 0

CLASS 2A
Albany 67, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Bremond 54, Iola 6
Cayuga 44, Rio Vista 6
Plains 37, Smyer 36

CLASS 1A
Bluff Dale 50, Walnut Springs 0
Cherokee 70, Lohn 0
Hart 73, Cotton Center 13
Jayton 56, Afton Patton Springs 0
Lefors 57, Darrouzett 7
Oglesby 66, Buckholts 0
Turkey Valley 60, Vernon Northside 12
Valera Panther Creek 29, Paint Rock 20
Westbrook 48, Rotan 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bulverde Bracken 67, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 20
Muenster Sacred Heart 41, Tyler Gorman 0
Pasadena First Baptist 45, Beaumont Legacy Christian 0
SA Antonian 38, Houston St. Thomas 35

OTHER
Cypress Bridgeland 27, Cypress Springs 10
Cypress Community Christian 48, Bay Area Christian 0
Lubbock Trinity 51, Arlington Pantego Christian 7

FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

