Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Sept 1-3

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3, 2022.
THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Buda Hays 27, SA Churchill 7
Byron Nelson 31, McKinney Boyd 0
Cypress Falls 38, Alief Hastings 7
Edinburg Economedes 38, Brownsville Lopez 35
Garland Lakeview Centennial 10, Dallas Skyline 9
Keller 21, Plano West 7
Klein Forest 24, Humble 17
Mesquite Horn 34, Arlington Bowie 21
New Braunfels 31, Seguin 7
Odessa 49, EP Americas 27
Pasadena Memorial 37, Fort Bend Kempner 3
Pearland 40, Houston Memorial 14
Rockwall-Heath 68, Euless Trinity 38
SA Northside Clark 35, SA Northside Stevens 19
Weslaco East 20, PSJA 14
CLASS 5A
Abilene Wylie 30, Lubbock Monterey 0
Amarillo Caprock 23, Amarillo Palo Duro 3
Brownsville Porter 34, PSJA Memorial 13
Canyon Randall 35, Clovis, N.M. 10
Carrollton Turner 62, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 35, Alice 0
Crosby 27, Fort Bend Marshall 21, OT
Forney 34, Frisco Memorial 14
Frisco Reedy 41, Denison 7
Grapevine 58, Azle 14
Magnolia West 43, Fort Bend Bush 0
Mansfield Timberview 69, Arlington Houston 14
Manvel 41, Beaumont West Brook 27
North Forney 43, Garland Rowlett 20
SA Harlandale 20, SA Edison 14
CLASS 4A
Port Isabel 41, Rio Hondo 21
West Orange-Stark 38, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 32
CLASS 2A
Booker 20, Guymon, Okla. 18
Overton 39, Tyler All Saints 6
CLASS 1A
Avalon 55, Bynum 6
Cherokee 65, Bowie Gold-Burg 19
Darrouzett 43, Welch Dawson 20
Guthrie 34, Lorenzo 19
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 43, Tyler Heat 18
Loraine 56, Crowell 8
Mertzon Irion County 83, Spur 36
O’Donnell 54, Lenorah Grady 26
Oglesby 46, Walnut Springs 0
Paducah 46, Silverton 39
Trent 67, Lohn 34
Westbrook 30, Jonesboro 14
OTHER
Bulverde Gloria Deo 57, Austin TSD 12
Emerson 32, Dallas Wilson 12
Fulshear 77, Fort Bend Clements 18
Grand Oaks 17, Pasadena Dobie 14
SA St. Anthony’s 50, West Campus 0
Sharpstown 44, Houston Scarborough 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Pflugerville Hendrickson vs. Killeen Ellison, ppd.
FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
