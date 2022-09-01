Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Sept 1-3

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3, 2022.

THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Buda Hays 27, SA Churchill 7

Byron Nelson 31, McKinney Boyd 0

Cypress Falls 38, Alief Hastings 7

Edinburg Economedes 38, Brownsville Lopez 35

Garland Lakeview Centennial 10, Dallas Skyline 9

Keller 21, Plano West 7

Klein Forest 24, Humble 17

Mesquite Horn 34, Arlington Bowie 21

New Braunfels 31, Seguin 7

Odessa 49, EP Americas 27

Pasadena Memorial 37, Fort Bend Kempner 3

Pearland 40, Houston Memorial 14

Rockwall-Heath 68, Euless Trinity 38

SA Northside Clark 35, SA Northside Stevens 19

Weslaco East 20, PSJA 14

CLASS 5A

Abilene Wylie 30, Lubbock Monterey 0

Amarillo Caprock 23, Amarillo Palo Duro 3

Brownsville Porter 34, PSJA Memorial 13

Canyon Randall 35, Clovis, N.M. 10

Carrollton Turner 62, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 35, Alice 0

Crosby 27, Fort Bend Marshall 21, OT

Forney 34, Frisco Memorial 14

Frisco Reedy 41, Denison 7

Grapevine 58, Azle 14

Magnolia West 43, Fort Bend Bush 0

Mansfield Timberview 69, Arlington Houston 14

Manvel 41, Beaumont West Brook 27

North Forney 43, Garland Rowlett 20

SA Harlandale 20, SA Edison 14

CLASS 4A

Port Isabel 41, Rio Hondo 21

West Orange-Stark 38, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 32

CLASS 2A

Booker 20, Guymon, Okla. 18

Overton 39, Tyler All Saints 6

CLASS 1A

Avalon 55, Bynum 6

Cherokee 65, Bowie Gold-Burg 19

Darrouzett 43, Welch Dawson 20

Guthrie 34, Lorenzo 19

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 43, Tyler Heat 18

Loraine 56, Crowell 8

Mertzon Irion County 83, Spur 36

O’Donnell 54, Lenorah Grady 26

Oglesby 46, Walnut Springs 0

Paducah 46, Silverton 39

Trent 67, Lohn 34

Westbrook 30, Jonesboro 14

OTHER

Bulverde Gloria Deo 57, Austin TSD 12

Emerson 32, Dallas Wilson 12

Fulshear 77, Fort Bend Clements 18

Grand Oaks 17, Pasadena Dobie 14

SA St. Anthony’s 50, West Campus 0

Sharpstown 44, Houston Scarborough 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Pflugerville Hendrickson vs. Killeen Ellison, ppd.

FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

BIG GAME FRIDAY NIGHT

