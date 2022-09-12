Timberview, Ryan Move Up in 5A Top 5, Allen, Highland Park Move Up in 6A

Galena Park North Shore remains No. 2 behind Austin Westlake in Texas Football magazine's Class 6A high school rankings after rolling to a 55-25 victory over Spring Westfield in a top 10 matchup

Defending Class 6A state champions Austin Westlake and Galena Park North Shore hold onto the top two spots in Class 6A, Southlake Carroll holds onto third with a win over Marcus and Duncanville, who was idle, stays at No. 4, in the Texas Football magazine rankings after Week 3.

In 5A, Mansfield Timberview moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 after beating Dallas White 70-17 and Denton Ryan moved into the Top 5 with a 63-14 win over Azle.

Westlake remains No. 1 in the Texas Football magazine high school rankings after beating Austin Akins 56-6.

Below are Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 3, distributed by The Associated Press, for Class 6A through 1A including private schools.

TEXAS CLASS 6A RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (3-0) W: Austin Akins, 56-6 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (3-0) W: Spring Westfield, 55-25 2

3 Southlake Carroll (3-0) W: Cedar Hill, 47-6 3

4 Duncanville (2-0) Idle:, 4

5 Katy (3-0) W: Katy Tompkins, 14-13 5

6 Denton Guyer (3-0) W: Lancaster, 50-27 6

7 Humble Atascocita (2-1) W: Henderson (Nev) Liberty, 45-8 10

8 Cibolo Steele (3-0) W: Hutto, 49-16 13

9 Allen (2-1) W: Arlington Martin, 27-16 23

10 Dallas Highland Park (3-0) W: Richardson Lake Highlands, 52-21 12

11 Arlington Martin (2-1) L: Allen, 27-16 9

12 Katy Tompkins (2-1) L: Katy, 14-13 11

13 DeSoto (2-1) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 42-23 15

14 SA Northside Brennan (2-1) W: San Antonio Harlan, 48-10 14

15 Spring Westfield (2-1) L: Galena Park North Shore, 55-25 7

16 Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0) W: Cypress Bridgeland, 38-6 16

17 Prosper (3-0) W: Rockwall, 19-11 17

18 Dripping Springs (2-0) Idle:, 18

19 Austin Vandegrift (2-1) W: Waco Midway, 45-0 20

20 Round Rock (3-0) W: Cedar Park, 24-7 21

21 Rockwall (2-1) L: Prosper, 19-11 8

22 Klein Cain (3-0) W: Cypress Falls, 49-14 24

23 Jersey Village (3-0) W: Cypress Springs, 24-21 19

24 Waxahachie (3-0) W: Grand Prairie, 49-7 25

25 The Woodlands (2-1) W: Conroe Oak Ridge, 45-17 NR



Dropped out: No. 22 Temple

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Longview (3-0) W: Tyler Legacy, 69-0 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (3-0) W: Dallas White, 70-17 4

3 Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) Idle 6

4 Denton Ryan (1-1) W: Azle, 63-14 7

5 College Station (2-1) W: Temple, 45-35 9

6 Richmond Foster (3-0) W: Rosenberg Terry, 41-0 10

7 Aledo (1-2) W: Justin Northwest, 49-20 NR

8 Frisco Reedy (3-0) W: Frisco Lone Star, 13-7 NR

9 Frisco Lone Star (2-1) L: Frisco Reedy, 13-7 2

10 Amarillo Tascosa (2-1) L: Odessa Permian, 13-12 5



Dropped out: No. 3 A&M Consolidated, No. 8 Lancaster

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Argyle (3-0) W: Grapevine, 31-15 1

2 WF Rider (3-0) W: Lubbock Coronado, 28-24 2

3 Liberty Hill (2-1) W: Georgetown, 49-35 4

4 Fort Bend Marshall (2-1) W: Alief Taylor, 47-0 5

5 Texarkana Texas (2-1) W: Benton (LA), 46-35 7

6 Colleyville Heritage (2-1) W: Ennis, 23-20 9

7 Midlothian Heritage (2-1) W: Waco La Vega, 41-14 NR

8 Grapevine (2-1) L: Argyle, 31-15 6

9 Montgomery Lake Creek (3-0) W: Waller, 57-14 NR

10 Port Neches-Groves (2-1) W: West Orange-Stark, 27-6 NR



Dropped out: No. 3 Lucas Lovejoy, No. 8 Dallas South Oak Cliff, No. 10 Austin LBJ

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (3-0) W: Decatur, 52-34 1

2 China Spring (3-0) W: Mexia, 63-7 2

3 Celina (3-0) W: Spring Legacy, 60-22 3

4 CC Calallen (4-0) W: CC Flour Bluff, 40-7 4

5 Boerne (3-0) W: San Antonio Antonian, 45-34 5

6 Anna (3-0) W: Van Alstyne, 68-25 6

7 Little Cypress-Mauriceville (2-1) W: Bridge City, 41-7 8

8 Lumberton (2-1) W: Nacogdoches, 52-6 NR

9 Beeville Jones (3-0) W: Bishop, 47-14 NR

10 Dumas (2-1) W: Perryton, 27-25 10



Dropped out: No. 7 Navasota, No. 9 Waco La Vega

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Carthage (3-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 41-0 1

2 Gilmer (3-0) W: Paris, 50-7 2

3 WF Hirschi (3-0) W: Springtown, 50-27 3

4 Cuero (3-0) W: Yoakum, 75-6 5

5 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-1) W: Midland Christian, 48-28 6

6 Wimberley (3-0) W: Brock, 32-23 7

7 Glen Rose (3-0) W: Graham, 49-14 8

8 Silsbee (3-0) W: Nederland, 24-16 9

9 Bellville (3-0) W: Navasota, 35-0 10

10 Waco Connally (3-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 45-40 NR



Dropped out: No. 4 West Orange-Stark

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Franklin (3-0) W: Diboll, 35-23 1

2 Mount Vernon (3-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 42-38 2

3 Lorena (2-1) W: Cedar Hill TLC, 58-30 4

4 Columbus (3-0) W: Rice Consolidated, 49-0 5

5 Grandview (2-1) W: Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 53-0 6

6 Malakoff (2-1) W: Salado, 29-27 7

7 Shallowater (3-0) W: Hereford, 55-18 9

8 Bushland (3-0) W: Childress, 43-0 10

9 Breckenridge (3-0) W: Cisco, 30-27 NR

10 Hallettsville (3-0) W: Van Vleck, 42-14 NR



Dropped out: No. 3 Brock, No. 8 Edna

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Gunter (2-0) W: Trinity Christian-Addison, 41-0 1

2 Holliday (3-0) W: Idalou, 37-7 3

3 Newton (2-1) W: Jasper, 20-6 5

4 New London West Rusk (2-1) W: Mineola, 45-13 7

5 Rogers (3-0) W: Troy, 28-21 NR

6 Bells (2-1) W: Paris Chisum, 48-6 NR

7 Canadian (1-2) L: Elk City (Okla), 37-36 (OT) 4

8 Henrietta (3-0) W: Bowie, 29-26 NR

9 Poth (2-1) L: Shiner, 22-21 6

10 Daingerfield (2-1) L: Timpson, 54-28 2



Dropped out: No. 8 DeKalb, No. 9 New Waverly, No. 10 Idalou

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Timpson (3-0) W: Daingerfield, 54-28 1

2 Hawley (3-0) W: Eastland, 36-12 2

3 Crawford (3-0) W: Rio Vista, 43-0 3

4 Shiner (2-1) W: Poth, 22-21 4

5 Coleman (3-0) W: Brady, 56-24 5

6 Refugio (2-1) W: Edna, 40-26 7

7 Stratford (3-0) W: Gruver, 60-0 8

8 Cisco (2-1) L: Breckenridge, 30-27 6

9 Centerville (2-1) W: Teague, 44-29 9

10 Tolar (3-0) W: Flower Mount Coram Deo, 56-7 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Albany (3-0) W: Seymour, 27-13 1

2 Mart (3-0) W: Italy, 68-7 3

3 Burton (3-0) W: Schulenburg, 56-41 5

4 Wellington (2-1) W: Amarillo River Road, 42-0 4

5 Wink (3-0) W: Alpine, 56-6 6

6 Muenster (1-2) W: Windthorst, 31-13 2

7 Chilton (3-0) W: Normangee, 64-6 8

8 Price Carlisle (3-0) W: Arp, 60-30 10

9 Santo (3-0) W: Hamilton, 27-0 NR

10 Bremond (3-0) W: Grapeland, 50-22 NR



Dropped out: No. 7 Windthorst, No. 9 Tenaha

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Westbrook (3-0) W: Rankin, 59-58 1

2 Abbott (3-0) W: Keene, 56-0 2

3 May (3-0) W: Knox City, 81-58 3

4 Garden City (3-0) W: Midland Trinity, 61-0 4

5 Gail Borden County (3-0) W: Cladue, 65-20 6

6 Rankin (2-1) L: Westbrook, 59-58 5

7 Jonesboro (2-1) W: Austin St. Stephen's, 52-37 7

8 Happy (2-1) W: Springlake-Earth, 64-14 8

9 Mertzon Irion County (3-0) W: Roby, 57-0 9

10 Ira (3-0) W: Jayton, 55-33 NR



Dropped out: No. 10 Turkey Valley

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (2-0) Idle 1

2 Richland Springs (3-0) W: Lometa, 68-22 2

3 Balmorhea (2-1) W: Lubbock Home School Christian, 97-76 3

4 Cherokee (3-0) W: Evant, 60-6 6

5 Oakwood (3-0) W: Aquilla, 66-20 7

6 Loraine (3-0) W: Klondike, 60-40 9

7 Oglesby (3-0) W: Covington, 50-34 10

8 Jayton (1-2) L: Ira, 50-33 4

9 Sanderson (3-0) W: Ackerly Sands, 44-28 NR

10 Bluff Dale (3-0) W: Sidney, 70-22 NR



Dropped out: No. 5 Whitharral, No. 8 Klondike

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS 11-MAN RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-0) W: Austin LBJ, 44-21 1

2 Dallas Christian (3-0) W: Dallas First Baptist, 58-0 2

3 Austin Regents (3-0) W: Boerne Geneva, 40-0 3

4 Houston St. Thomas (3-0) W: FW Nolan, 45-28 5

5 Episcopal School of Dallas (3-0) W: Grapevine Faith, 23-7 NR



Dropped out: No. 4 Fort Bend Christian

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS SIX-MAN RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Conroe Covenant (3-0) W: Houston Grace Christian, 50-0 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (3-0) W: Austin Veritas, 80-24 3

3 Plano Coram Deo (3-0) W: Rockwall Providence, 58-0 5

4 FW Covenant Classical (1-1) Idle 4

5 Lantana Harvest Christian (2-0) W: Greenville Christian, 74-14 NR



Dropped out: No. 2 Austin Veritas