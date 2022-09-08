texas high school football

Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Sept. 8-10

By The Associated Press

NBC 5 Sports

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 8-10, 2022.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022

THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A
Austin Westlake 56, Austin Akins 6
Cypress Fairbanks 34, Cypress Woods 13
Denton Guyer 50, Lancaster 27
Edinburg Vela 54, Weslaco East 7
EP Franklin 57, EP Coronado 23
Garland Naaman Forest 33, Garland Rowlett 22
Harlingen South 34, Brownsville Hanna 7
Houston Stratford 56, Alief Hastings 0
Keller 50, Odessa 21
Keller Fossil Ridge 39, Arlington 34
Klein Collins 20, Humble Summer Creek 17
League City Clear Springs 24, Klein Forest 17
Los Fresnos 36, PSJA 33
North Crowley 28, Lucas Lovejoy 20
PSJA North 26, Laredo United South 21
Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Clements 21
Round Rock Stony Point 55, Pflugerville 7
SA Northside Warren 63, SA Northside Holmes 0
SA Reagan 35, SA Northside Clark 10
The Woodlands 45, Conroe Oak Ridge 17
Weslaco 21, Edinburg 3
Wylie 44, South Garland 0

CLASS 5A
Aledo 49, Justin Northwest 20
Amarillo 27, Midland 8
Amarillo Caprock 20, Pampa 0
Arlington Seguin 29, Aubrey 14
Dallas Adams 14, Dallas Molina 13
Frisco Heritage 19, Frisco Wakeland 13
FW Trimble Tech 42, Dallas Samuell 6
Granbury 45, Waco 3
Joshua 34, FW Southwest 33
Lubbock 21, Levelland 14
Mansfield Legacy 44, Dallas Wilson 17
McKinney North 59, Frisco Memorial 28
Roma 55, Rio Grande City La Grulla 49, OT
Rosenberg Lamar 24, Houston Westbury 6
SA Wagner 42, San Marcos 41
Saginaw Boswell 49, Haltom 23
Santa Fe 51, Pasadena Rayburn 13

CLASS 4A
Boerne 45, SA Antonian 34
Dallas Pinkston 21, Seagoville 20
Pearsall 50, SA Memorial 0
Port Isabel 13, Pharr Valley View 12
SA Brooks 46, SA Winston 0

CLASS 3A
Columbus 49, Altair Rice 0
Hitchcock 48, La Marque 22
Mathis 28, Odem 22
Universal City Randolph 45, San Antonio YMLA 0
White Oak 12, Harleton 2

CLASS 2A
Clarendon 45, Booker 20

CLASS 1A
Follett 54, Lefors 0
Gilmer Union Hill 46, Lingleville 0
Haskell Paint Creek 40, Lohn 29
Hedley 49, Vernon Northside 31
Miami 65, Wildorado 20
Silverton 34, Whitharral 30
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
SA Town East Christian 50, New Braunfels Baptist 0

OTHER
N. Richland Hills Richland 51, Dallas Sunset 0
San Marcos Baptist Academy 68, Menard 57
Sharpstown 28, Wisdom 12
Tyler Heat 47, Longview Trinity 0

Additional scores will be added after the games are played.

FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be added after the games are played.

SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be added after the games are played.

BIG GAME FRIDAY NIGHT

Segments will be added after they air Friday afternoon.

Copyright Associated Press

