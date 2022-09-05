Carroll, Duncanville Hold Top 5 Spots in 6A; Argyle, Rider, Lone Star, Timberview Top 5 in 5A

Defending Class 6A state champions Austin Westlake and Galena Park North Shore hold onto the top two spots in Class 6A, but Southlake Carroll and Duncanville are No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in the Texas Football magazine rankings after Week 2 victories.

Westlake remains No. 1 in the Texas Football magazine high school rankings after beating longtime power Converse Judson 47-14. See scores from Week 2 here.

Below are Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 2, distributed by The Associated Press, for Class 6A through 1A including private schools.

TEXAS CLASS 6A RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (2-0) W: Converse Judson, 47-14 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (2-0) W: Spring, 42-0 2

3 Southlake Carroll (2-0) W: Lewisville Marcus, 38-7 3

4 Duncanville (2-0) W: Orlando (Fla) Jones, 44-21 4

5 Katy (2-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 35-28 5

6 Denton Guyer (2-0) W: Aledo, 44-14 6

7 Spring Westfield (2-0) W: Fort Bend Hightower, 52-29 8

8 Rockwall (2-0) W: Dallas Jesuit, 51-23 9

9 Arlington Martin (2-0) W: Cedar Hill, 44-6 11

10 Humble Atascocita (1-1) L: Katy, 35-28 10

11 Katy Tompkins (2-0) W: Cypress Bridgeland, 38-14 12

12 Dallas Highland Park (2-0) W: Lewisville, 31-17 14

13 Cibolo Steele (2-0) W: Lake Travis, 35-28 15

14 SA Northside Brennan (1-1) W: San Antonio Brandeis, 42-6 16

15 DeSoto (1-1) L: Baltimore (Md) St Frances, 47-7 7

16 Alvin Shadow Creek (2-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 37-26 17

17 Prosper (2-0) W: Garland Sachse, 51-14 18

18 Dripping Springs (2-0) W: SA Wagner, 37-7 19

19 Jersey Village (2-0) W: Houston Langham Creek, 35-30 20

20 Austin Vandegrift (1-1) W: Cedar Park, 45-0 21

21 Round Rock (2-0) W: SA Reagan, 52-31 23

22 Temple (2-0) W: Willis, 34-20 25

23 Allen (1-1) W: Houston King, 49-14 NR

24 Klein Cain (2-0) W: The Woodlands College Park, 42-0 NR

25 Waxahachie (2-0) W: Arlington Lamar, 50-7 NR



Dropped out: No. 13 Lake Travis, No. 22 Cypress Bridgeland, No. 24 Katy Paetow

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Longview (2-0) W: Marshall, 48-11 1

2 Frisco Lone Star (2-0) W: Burleson, 38-3 2

3 A&M Consolidated (2-0) W: UANL Monterrey (Mexico), 49-14 3

4 Mansfield Timberview (2-0) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 69-14 4

5 Amarillo Tascosa (2-0) W: Midland Legacy, 48-27 5

6 Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) W: Nederland, 42-21 6

7 Denton Ryan (0-1) Ccd: Bryant, (Ark) 8

8 Lancaster (2-0) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 21-3 NR

9 College Station (1-1) W: FW Nolan, 52-7 10

10 Richmond Foster (2-0) W: Fort Bend Travis, 50-7 NR



Dropped out: No. 7 Smithson Valley, No. 9 Aledo

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Argyle (2-0) W: Lucas Lovejoy, 56-49 5

2 WF Rider (2-0) W: Decatur, 30-24 6

3 Lucas Lovejoy (1-1) L: Argyle, 56-49 2

4 Liberty Hill (1-1) L: Hutto, 56-49 3

5 Fort Bend Marshall (1-1) L: Crosby, 27-21 (OT) 4

6 Grapevine (2-0) W: Azle, 58-14 8

7 Texarkana Texas (1-1) W: Colleyville Heritage, 48-23 10

8 Dallas South Oak Cliff (0-2) L: Lancaster, 21-3 1

9 Colleyville Heritage (1-1) L: Texarkana Texas, 48-23 7

10 Austin LBJ (1-1) W: Pflugerville Weiss, 35-21 NR



Dropped out: No. 9 SA Veterans Memorial

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (2-0) W: Everman, 62-61 1

2 China Spring (2-0) W: Melissa, 42-41 2

3 Celina (2-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 65-3 3

4 CC Calallen (2-0) W: Estado de Mexico AC, 41-6 5

5 Boerne (2-0) W: Pleasanton, 41-7 6

6 Anna (2-0) W: Aubrey, 39-34 9

7 Navasota (2-0) W: Madisonville, 27-21 NR

8 Little Cypress-Mauriceville (1-1) L: West Orange-Stark, 38-32 7

9 Waco La Vega (1-1) L: Waco Connally, 35-34 4

10 Dumas (1-1) W: Lubbock Estacado, 34-7 NR



Dropped out: No. 8 Tyler Chapel Hill, No. 10 Kilgore

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Carthage (2-0) W: Pittsburg, 69-0 1

2 Gilmer (2-0) W: Kilgore, 40-26 2

3 WF Hirschi (2-0) W: Brock, 37-30 3

4 West Orange-Stark (2-0) W: Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 38-32 4

5 Cuero (2-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 46-13 6

6 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-1) L: Shreveport (La) Byrd, 34-7 5

7 Wimberley (2-0) W: SA Pieper, 35-0 7

8 Glen Rose (2-0) W: Gatesville, 49-14 8

9 Silsbee (2-0) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 48-14 9

10 Bellville (2-0) W: Stafford, 55-0 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Franklin (2-0) W: Mexia, 77-13 1

2 Mount Vernon (2-0) W: Gladewater, 62-7 3

3 Brock (0-2) L: WF Hirschi, 37-30 2

4 Lorena (1-1) W: West, 21-15 5

5 Columbus (2-0) W: La Grange, 44-7 6

6 Grandview (1-1) W: Malakoff, 21-17 7

7 Malakoff (1-1) L: Grandview, 21-17 4

8 Edna (2-0) W: Bay City, 27-21 8

9 Shallowater (2-0) W: Seminole, 40-27 10

10 Bushland (2-0) W: Canadian, 47-21 NR



Dropped out: No. 9 West

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Gunter (1-0) W: Cedar Hill TLC, 67-6 1

2 Daingerfield (2-0) W: Tatum, 48-35 4

3 Holliday (2-0) W: Tuscola Jim Ned, 41-19 5

4 Canadian (1-1) L: Bushland, 47-21 2

5 Newton (1-1) L: Woodville, 23-22 3

6 Poth (2-0) W: Falls City, 41-0 6

7 New London West Rusk (1-1) W: Sabine, 55-7 8

8 DeKalb (1-0) W: Elysian Fields, 44-12 9

9 New Waverly (2-0) W: Teague, 29-14 NR

10 Idalou (2-0) W: New Deal, 14-9 10



Dropped out: No. 7 Childress

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Timpson (2-0) W: Jefferson, 52-29 1

2 Hawley (2-0) W: Lubbock Roosevelt, 33-0 5

3 Crawford (2-0) W: Centerville, 21-6 4

4 Shiner (1-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 47-0 3

5 Coleman (2-0) W: Ballinger, 48-0 6

6 Cisco (2-0) W: Wall, 18-14 7

7 Refugio (1-1) W: CC London, 39-6 8

8 Stratford (2-0) W: Sunray, 41-21 9

9 Centerville (1-1) L: Crawford, 21-6 4

10 Tolar (2-0) W: Early, 51-14 NR



Dropped out: No. 10 Marlin

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Albany (2-0) W: Dublin, 55-14 1

2 Mart (2-0) W: Marlin, 41-6 3

3 Burton (2-0) W: Hearne, 7-0 5

4 Wellington (1-1) L: Lubbock Christian, 28-24 4

5 Wink (2-0) W: Ozona, 51-38 6

6 Muenster (0-2) L: Paradise 34-13 2

7 Windthorst (0-1) Bye 7

8 Chilton (2-0) W: Italy 28-27 8

9 Tenaha (2-0) W: San Augustine, 12-6 9

10 Price Carlisle (2-0) W: Harleton, 31-0 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Westbrook (2-0) W: Jonesboro, 30-14 1

2 Abbott (2-0) W: FW Covenant Classical, 62-8 2

3 May (2-0) W: Austin St. Stephen's, 77-46 3

4 Garden City (2-0) W: Menard, 54-8 5

5 Rankin (2-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 58-8 6

6 Gail Borden County (2-0) W: Meadow, 62-14 7

7 Jonesboro (1-1) L: Westbrook, 30-14 4

8 Happy (1-1) W: Follett, 64-14 8

9 Mertzon Irion County (2-0) W: Spur, 83-36 9

10 Turkey Valley (1-1) W: Springlake-Earth, 46-13 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (2-0) W: Wildorado, 74-0 1

2 Richland Springs (2-0) W: Austin Royals, 50-0 3

3 Balmorhea (1-1) W: Van Horn, 50-48 2

4 Jayton (1-1) W: Lamesa Klondike, 48-42 4

5 Whitharral (2-0) W: Kress, 60-38 5

6 Cherokee (2-0) W: Bowie Gold-burg, 65-19 7

7 Oakwood (2-0) W: Campbell, 55-6 8

8 Lamesa Klondike (1-1) L: Jayton, 48-42 6

9 Loraine (2-0) W: Crowell, 56-8 9

10 Oglesby (2-0) W: Walnut Springs, 46-0 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS 11-MAN RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (2-0) W: Bellaire Episcopal, 24-17 1

2 Dallas Christian (2-0) W: Fort Bend Christian, 32-28 4

3 Austin Regents (2-0) W: Midland Christian, 31-14 NR

4 Fort Bend Christian (1-1) L: Dallas Christian, 32-28 3

5 Houston St. Thomas (2-0) W: Lumberton, 42-24 NR



Dropped out: No. 2 Midland Christian, No. 5 Houston Second Baptist

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS SIX-MAN RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Conroe Covenant (2-0) W: Giddings State School, 62-0 2

2 Austin Veritas (2-0) W: Smoking for Jesus, 56-52 5

3 Pasadena First Baptist (2-0) W: Houston Emery-Weiner, 54-6 NR

4 FW Covenant Classical (1-1) L: Abbott, 62-8 1

5 Plano Coram Deo (2-0) W: Waco Live Oak, 34-30 NR



Dropped out: No. 3 Waco Live Oak, No. 4 Houston Emery-Weiner