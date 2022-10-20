Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Oct. 20-22, 2022

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 20-22, 2022.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022
- Week 1, Aug. 25-27: Scores | Rankings
- Week 2, Sept. 1-3: Scores | Rankings
- Week 3, Sept. 8-10: Scores | Rankings
- Week 4, Sept. 15-17: Scores | Rankings
- Week 5, Sept. 22-24: Scores | Rankings
- Week 6, Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Scores | Rankings
- Week 7, Oct. 6-8: Scores | Rankings
- Week 8, Oct. 13-15: Scores | Rankings
- Week 9, Oct. 20-22: Scores | Rankings
THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Denton Guyer 49, Allen 7
Justin Northwest 64, FW South Hills 0
CLASS 5A
Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Samuell 0
Katy Paetow 42, Katy Seven Lakes 14
CLASS 1A
Knox City 64, Vernon Northside 8
Kress 45, Lorenzo 0
Loop 49, Wilson 0
Silverton 52, Darrouzett 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Conroe Covenant 48, Houston Westbury Christian 0
SA Town East Christian 60, Waco Texas Wind 14
Additional scores will be added after the games are played.
BIG GAME FRIDAY NIGHT
FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores will be added after the games are played
SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores will be added after the games are played
Get updates on what's happening in North Texas to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.