Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Oct. 20-22, 2022

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 20-22, 2022.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022

Week 1, Aug. 25-27: Scores | Rankings

Week 2, Sept. 1-3: Scores | Rankings

Week 3, Sept. 8-10: Scores | Rankings

Week 4, Sept. 15-17: Scores | Rankings

Week 5, Sept. 22-24: Scores | Rankings

Week 6, Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Scores | Rankings

Week 7, Oct. 6-8: Scores | Rankings

Week 8, Oct. 13-15: Scores | Rankings

Week 9, Oct. 20-22: Scores | Rankings

THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Denton Guyer 49, Allen 7

Justin Northwest 64, FW South Hills 0

CLASS 5A

Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Samuell 0

Katy Paetow 42, Katy Seven Lakes 14

CLASS 1A

Knox City 64, Vernon Northside 8

Kress 45, Lorenzo 0

Loop 49, Wilson 0

Silverton 52, Darrouzett 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Conroe Covenant 48, Houston Westbury Christian 0

SA Town East Christian 60, Waco Texas Wind 14

Additional scores will be added after the games are played.

BIG GAME FRIDAY NIGHT

FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be added after the games are played

SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be added after the games are played