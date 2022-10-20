texas high school football

Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Oct. 20-22, 2022

By The Associated Press

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 20-22, 2022.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022

THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A
Denton Guyer 49, Allen 7
Justin Northwest 64, FW South Hills 0

CLASS 5A
Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Samuell 0
Katy Paetow 42, Katy Seven Lakes 14

CLASS 1A
Knox City 64, Vernon Northside 8
Kress 45, Lorenzo 0
Loop 49, Wilson 0
Silverton 52, Darrouzett 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Conroe Covenant 48, Houston Westbury Christian 0
SA Town East Christian 60, Waco Texas Wind 14

BIG GAME FRIDAY NIGHT

High School Football Oct 14

Big Game Friday Night Features Incredible Matchup With Neighboring Teams

big game friday night Oct 14

Keller on Its Way to Playoff for Record Fifth Time

big game friday night Oct 14

Byron Nelson Bobcats Hope to Remain Undefeated Against Keller

FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

