Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Aug. 25-27

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 25-27.

THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Alvin 49, Aldine 0

Amarillo Tascosa 35, Amarillo Palo Duro 7

Arlington Martin 39, Lake Travis 31

Austin Anderson 49, Austin McCallum 3

Brownsville Rivera 7, La Joya 0

Buda Hays 64, Austin Akins 14

Byron Nelson 41, Plano 13

Coppell 56, Garland Sachse 27

Cypress Falls 21, Cypress Creek 20

Dallas Molina 42, FW South Hills 0

Denton Guyer 47, Rockwall-Heath 14

Donna North 26, Edinburg Economedes 6

Fort Bend Austin 10, Alief Elsik 7

Galena Park North Shore 49, The Woodlands 21

Houston Memorial 17, Katy Seven Lakes 13

Humble Atascocita 37, Dickinson 0

Humble Kingwood 28, League City Clear Creek 6

Irving MacArthur 43, Dallas Wilson 28

Katy Cinco Ranch 41, The Woodlands College Park 13

Katy Mayde Creek 30, Houston Westside 0

Katy Tompkins 31, Cypress Ranch 23

Keller 34, Abilene Cooper 16

Keller Fossil Ridge 37, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

Killeen Harker Heights 33, Killeen Ellison 7

Klein Cain 28, Humble Summer Creek 24

Klein Forest 42, Alief Taylor 21

Kyle Lehman 40, Bastrop 34

Mesquite Horn 41, Plano West 35

New Braunfels 34, Denton Ryan 33

Prosper 17, Euless Trinity 13

Round Rock Stony Point 53, Austin High 0

SA Northside Jay 25, SA Brackenridge 13

SA Northside Marshall 43, SA MacArthur 20

South Garland 40, Carrollton Turner 21

Spring 36, Fort Bend Travis 14



CLASS 5A

CC Calallen 22, Gregory-Portland 12

Colleyville Heritage 61, Irving Nimitz 5

Corsicana 38, Frisco Liberty 28

Dallas Conrad 52, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Fort Bend Marshall 14, Klein 7

Frisco Heritage 28, Dallas White 0

Frisco Lone Star 38, Texarkana Texas 33

FW Arlington Heights 49, Joshua 31

Granbury 37, Carrollton Creekview 14

Grapevine 49, Frisco Wakeland 28

La Joya Palmview 30, PSJA Southwest 7

Laredo Cigarroa 28, Zapata 3

Leander 21, Pflugerville 7

Lubbock Coronado 20, Wolfforth Frenship 14

Marble Falls 52, Pflugerville Connally 7

McKinney North 38, Garland 10

Midlothian 30, Arlington Seguin 14

Mission Memorial 32, Mission 20

Mission Sharyland 34, Brownsville Pace 17

Montgomery Lake Creek 42, Angleton 38

Rosenberg Terry 35, Fort Bend Clements 20

Seagoville 48, FW Trimble Tech 7

West Mesquite 37, Dallas Kimball 12

Wylie East 27, Richardson Berkner 0



CLASS 4A

Boerne 35, CC Flour Bluff 32

Cleveland Tarkington 35, Evadale 18

Houston Furr 61, Houston Chavez 0

Longview Spring Hill 44, Gladewater Sabine 34

Port Isabel 41, Lyford 40, OT

Smithville 56, Austin William Travis 0

WF Hirschi 48, Clint 7



CLASS 3A

Alba-Golden 55, Detroit 0

CC London 51, CC John Paul 0

Clifton 20, Merkel 12

Taft 47, Skidmore-Tynan 13

Whitewright 41, Clarksville 0



CLASS 2A

Bronte 44, Zephyr 37

Forsan 21, Coahoma 13

Leakey 48, Eden 8

Menard 47, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 2

Sundown 19, Shamrock 6

Timpson 53, Beckville 22



CLASS 1A

Avalon 66, Waco Methodist 20

Bluff Dale 53, Ladonia Fannindel 32

Borden County 42, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 38

Follett 60, Hedley 0

Gilmer Union Hill 63, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 18

Ira 54, Matador Motley County 6

Lingleville 75, Morgan 30

Lorenzo 49, Wellman-Union 0

Miami 76, Amarillo PCHEA 0

Morton 51, Tornillo 0

Newcastle 72, Ranger 42

Paint Rock 64, Lohn 14

Santa Anna 58, Veribest 13

Walnut Springs 64, Three Way 19



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Baytown Christian 78, Bellville Faith 30

Midland Christian 24, EP Americas 16, 2OT

SA Town East Christian 28, Bulverde Gloria Deo 15

St. Mary's Hall 22, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20



OTHER

Emerson 41, Dallas Hillcrest 34

Grand Oaks 31, Aldine Nimitz 26

KIPP Houston 18, Wisdom 13

Mount Calm 50, Waco Parkview Christian 0

N. Richland Hills Richland 49, Mansfield Legacy 31

Randle 53, Pasadena Memorial 17

Tribe Consolidated 64, Bryan St. Joseph 24

Tyler Heat 65, Trinidad 18

Wildorado 67, Lefors 18

FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

