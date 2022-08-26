Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Aug. 25-27

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 25-27.
THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Alvin 49, Aldine 0
Amarillo Tascosa 35, Amarillo Palo Duro 7
Arlington Martin 39, Lake Travis 31
Austin Anderson 49, Austin McCallum 3
Brownsville Rivera 7, La Joya 0
Buda Hays 64, Austin Akins 14
Byron Nelson 41, Plano 13
Coppell 56, Garland Sachse 27
Cypress Falls 21, Cypress Creek 20
Dallas Molina 42, FW South Hills 0
Denton Guyer 47, Rockwall-Heath 14
Donna North 26, Edinburg Economedes 6
Fort Bend Austin 10, Alief Elsik 7
Galena Park North Shore 49, The Woodlands 21
Houston Memorial 17, Katy Seven Lakes 13
Humble Atascocita 37, Dickinson 0
Humble Kingwood 28, League City Clear Creek 6
Irving MacArthur 43, Dallas Wilson 28
Katy Cinco Ranch 41, The Woodlands College Park 13
Katy Mayde Creek 30, Houston Westside 0
Katy Tompkins 31, Cypress Ranch 23
Keller 34, Abilene Cooper 16
Keller Fossil Ridge 37, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
Killeen Harker Heights 33, Killeen Ellison 7
Klein Cain 28, Humble Summer Creek 24
Klein Forest 42, Alief Taylor 21
Kyle Lehman 40, Bastrop 34
Mesquite Horn 41, Plano West 35
New Braunfels 34, Denton Ryan 33
Prosper 17, Euless Trinity 13
Round Rock Stony Point 53, Austin High 0
SA Northside Jay 25, SA Brackenridge 13
SA Northside Marshall 43, SA MacArthur 20
South Garland 40, Carrollton Turner 21
Spring 36, Fort Bend Travis 14
CLASS 5A
CC Calallen 22, Gregory-Portland 12
Colleyville Heritage 61, Irving Nimitz 5
Corsicana 38, Frisco Liberty 28
Dallas Conrad 52, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Fort Bend Marshall 14, Klein 7
Frisco Heritage 28, Dallas White 0
Frisco Lone Star 38, Texarkana Texas 33
FW Arlington Heights 49, Joshua 31
Granbury 37, Carrollton Creekview 14
Grapevine 49, Frisco Wakeland 28
La Joya Palmview 30, PSJA Southwest 7
Laredo Cigarroa 28, Zapata 3
Leander 21, Pflugerville 7
Lubbock Coronado 20, Wolfforth Frenship 14
Marble Falls 52, Pflugerville Connally 7
McKinney North 38, Garland 10
Midlothian 30, Arlington Seguin 14
Mission Memorial 32, Mission 20
Mission Sharyland 34, Brownsville Pace 17
Montgomery Lake Creek 42, Angleton 38
Rosenberg Terry 35, Fort Bend Clements 20
Seagoville 48, FW Trimble Tech 7
West Mesquite 37, Dallas Kimball 12
Wylie East 27, Richardson Berkner 0
CLASS 4A
Boerne 35, CC Flour Bluff 32
Cleveland Tarkington 35, Evadale 18
Houston Furr 61, Houston Chavez 0
Longview Spring Hill 44, Gladewater Sabine 34
Port Isabel 41, Lyford 40, OT
Smithville 56, Austin William Travis 0
WF Hirschi 48, Clint 7
CLASS 3A
Alba-Golden 55, Detroit 0
CC London 51, CC John Paul 0
Clifton 20, Merkel 12
Taft 47, Skidmore-Tynan 13
Whitewright 41, Clarksville 0
CLASS 2A
Bronte 44, Zephyr 37
Forsan 21, Coahoma 13
Leakey 48, Eden 8
Menard 47, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 2
Sundown 19, Shamrock 6
Timpson 53, Beckville 22
CLASS 1A
Avalon 66, Waco Methodist 20
Bluff Dale 53, Ladonia Fannindel 32
Borden County 42, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 38
Follett 60, Hedley 0
Gilmer Union Hill 63, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 18
Ira 54, Matador Motley County 6
Lingleville 75, Morgan 30
Lorenzo 49, Wellman-Union 0
Miami 76, Amarillo PCHEA 0
Morton 51, Tornillo 0
Newcastle 72, Ranger 42
Paint Rock 64, Lohn 14
Santa Anna 58, Veribest 13
Walnut Springs 64, Three Way 19
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Baytown Christian 78, Bellville Faith 30
Midland Christian 24, EP Americas 16, 2OT
SA Town East Christian 28, Bulverde Gloria Deo 15
St. Mary's Hall 22, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20
OTHER
Emerson 41, Dallas Hillcrest 34
Grand Oaks 31, Aldine Nimitz 26
KIPP Houston 18, Wisdom 13
Mount Calm 50, Waco Parkview Christian 0
N. Richland Hills Richland 49, Mansfield Legacy 31
Randle 53, Pasadena Memorial 17
Tribe Consolidated 64, Bryan St. Joseph 24
Tyler Heat 65, Trinidad 18
Wildorado 67, Lefors 18
FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
BIG GAME FRIDAY NIGHT
