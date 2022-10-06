Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Oct. 6 – Oct. 8, 2022

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, 2022.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022

THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Channelview 35, Pasadena South Houston 28

Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Park 16

Dallas White 68, Dallas Adams 24

Edinburg Vela 70, Rio Grande City 27

Fort Bend Ridge Point 54, Fort Bend Elkins 0

Houston Lamar 59, Houston Westbury 7

Houston Stratford 52, Houston Northbrook 7

Humble 38, Beaumont West Brook 35

Irving Nimitz 30, Irving 25

Katy 54, Katy Paetow 0

Katy Cinco Ranch 53, Jordan 41

Klein Forest 17, Klein Cain 14

Los Fresnos 42, Brownsville Rivera 7

McAllen 51, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7

Northwest Eaton 45, Keller Central 17

PSJA 55, Edinburg Economedes 13

Richardson Pearce 28, Richardson 14

Rockwall-Heath 35, Tyler Legacy 14

SA Johnson 31, SA Northside Clark 28

Spring 62, Aldine 0

Spring Westfield 63, Aldine Nimitz 20

The Woodlands 70, Cleveland 0

CLASS 5A

Amarillo Palo Duro 70, Lubbock 0

Austin William Travis 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

CC Carroll 49, CC Moody 14

Dallas Highland Park 38, Richardson Berkner 17

Frisco Reedy 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 29

Frisco Wakeland 59, Frisco Liberty 21

FW Arlington Heights 54, FW Trimble Tech 7

FW Wyatt 47, FW North Side 20

Houston Sterling 27, Houston Milby 0

Houston Waltrip 45, Houston Madison 0

Humble Kingwood Park 41, Baytown Goose Creek 14

Lucas Lovejoy 70, Princeton 0

McKinney North 34, West Mesquite 14

Mercedes 41, Pharr Valley View 16

Richmond Foster 45, Fort Bend Kempner 0

SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Jefferson 6

SA Burbank 28, SA McCollum 21

SA Wagner 61, SA MacArthur 12

Waco University 53, Pflugerville 28

CLASS 4A

Dallas Carter 26, Frisco Panther Creek 2

Fort Stockton 41, Clint 0

FW Western Hills 30, FW Eastern Hills 28

Hidalgo 41, Kingsville King 7

Melissa 42, Mesquite Poteet 10

Wilmer-Hutchins 40, Carrollton Ranchview 22

CLASS 3A



CLASS 2A

Burton 54, Louise 7

Vega 28, Boys Ranch 6

CLASS 1A

Amherst 58, Lazbuddie 8

Benjamin 66, Paducah 19

Groom 68, Darrouzett 7

Hamlin 69, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Rising Star 70, Trent 0

Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Hyde Park 27, Austin St. Michael 26, OT

Beaumont Legacy Christian 64, Katy Faith West 19

Greenville Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6

SA Town East Christian 60, CC Coastal Christian 13

OTHER

Buda Johnson 20, Austin High 13

Red Oak Ovilla 40, Dallas Lakehill 16

San Antonio Harlan 42, Sotomayor 7

Tribe Consolidated 52, Austin SPC 48

Waco Methodist def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit

FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

