Big Game Friday: Texas High School Football Scores, Oct. 27-29, 2022

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 27-29, 2022.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022

Week 1, Aug. 25-27: Scores | Rankings

Week 2, Sept. 1-3: Scores | Rankings

Week 3, Sept. 8-10: Scores | Rankings

Week 4, Sept. 15-17: Scores | Rankings

Week 5, Sept. 22-24: Scores | Rankings

Week 6, Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Scores | Rankings

Week 7, Oct. 6-8: Scores | Rankings

Week 8, Oct. 13-15: Scores | Rankings

Week 9, Oct. 20-22: Scores | Rankings

Week 10, Oct. 27-29: Scores | Rankings

THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Clear Falls 28, Houston Clear Lake 14

Cypress Creek 70, Houston Spring Woods 0

Del Rio 34, Laredo Alexander 13

Denton Guyer 42, McKinney 21

Edinburg Vela 55, La Joya Palmview 14

Garland Naaman Forest 50, North Garland 27

Katy 59, Katy Seven Lakes 0

Keller 39, Keller Timber Creek 17

Klein Collins 35, Tomball 0

Laredo United 34, Eagle Pass 28

Longview 42, Tyler 3

Mansfield 37, Dallas Skyline 0

McAllen Memorial 42, Rio Grande City 20

New Braunfels Canyon 43, SA MacArthur 14

Northwest Eaton 42, Haltom 7

PSJA North 55, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

SA Northside Brandeis 35, SA Northside Clark 28

CLASS 5A

Austin LBJ 96, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Austin McCallum 55, Austin William Travis 13

CC Carroll 38, CC Ray 22

Colleyville Heritage 72, FW Polytechnic 0

Dallas South Oak Cliff 55, Seagoville 0

Fort Bend Hightower 49, Fort Bend Clements 14

Fort Bend Marshall 47, Galena Park 0

Frisco Independence 19, Lake Dallas 14

Frisco Reedy 32, Frisco Heritage 31

Georgetown 28, Leander Glenn 22

Katy Paetow 40, Katy Taylor 10

Lufkin 31, West Mesquite 22

Roma 39, PSJA Southwest 7

SA McCollum 45, SA Brackenridge 14

Waco University 78, Pflugerville Connally 7

CLASS 4A

Dallas Carter 54, North Dallas 6

CLASS 3A

Diboll 49, Huntington 0

Malakoff 55, Mexia 13

Orangefield 58, Kirbyville 0

CLASS 2A

Alvord 21, Whitewright 7

Axtell 53, Malakoff Cross Roads 3

Garrison 40, San Augustine 14

Joaquin 50, Pineland West Sabine 20

Price Carlisle 70, Overton 10

Santa Maria 49, Ben Bolt 22

CLASS 1A

Amherst 56, Cotton Center 0

Balmorhea 54, Dell City 8

Benjamin 40, Chillicothe 0

Follett 54, White Deer 8

Gilmer Union Hill 48, Savoy 0

Gordon 62, Baird 14

Lingleville 66, Perrin-Whitt 16

Matador Motley County 58, Afton Patton Springs 7

Oakwood 58, Apple Springs 0

Paint Rock 72, Moran 22

Richland Springs 65, Lohn 0

Saint Jo 57, Campbell 7

Throckmorton 54, Haskell Paint Creek 6

Whiteface 64, Meadow 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Pasadena First Baptist 64, Conroe Covenant 16

SA Town East Christian 45, SA Jubilee 0

OTHER

Cypress Bridgeland 49, Cypress Lakes 3

Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 54, Grayson Christian 6

Houston North Shore Mustangs 16, Humble Atascocita 14

Jersey Village 56, Houston Northbrook 0

Tribe Consolidated 50, Victoria Home School 0

FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be added here after the games are played.

SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be added here after the games are played.