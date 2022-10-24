Aledo Climbs to No. 4 in 5A, See Texas HS Football Rankings for Week 9, Oct. 20-22

Below are Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 9, distributed by The Associated Press, for Class 6A through 1A including private schools.

In Class 6A, DeSoto (7-1) jumped into the Top 10 with a 45-20 win over Cedar Hill. The Eagles are now ranked No. 9 in the state after the previous No. 9, Allen, lost 49-7 to Denton Guyer. Allen (6-2) is now ranked No. 14. Arlington Martin (7-1), who was ranked No. 10, fell to No. 15 even though they beat Grand Prairie 58-2. Dallas Highland Park, who beat Irving MacArthur 52-0, fell two spots from No. 14 to No. 16.

In Class 5A Division I, Aledo (7-2) moved up to No. 3 with a 35-21 win over Denton Ryan. Lancaster and Frisco Reedy moved into the No. 4 and No. 5 spots, respectively, with wins over West Mesquite and Frisco. Midlothian moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 with a 39-37 win over Lake Belton.

In Class 5A Division II, Argyle remains undefeated at 8-0 with a win over Frisco Independence. Grapevine is holding on to the No. 5 spot with a win over Fort Worth Wyatt.

In 4A, No. 1 Stephenville and No. 2 China Spring faced off over the weekend with China Spring ending up on the winning end of a 38-36 content. The two swapped places in this week's rankings with China Spring (8-1) now holding down the top rank.

See the entire statewide rankings below.

TEXAS CLASS 6A RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (8-0) W: Humble, 56-14 1

2 Austin Westlake (8-0) W: Austin High, 70-0 2

3 Duncanville (7-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 63-0 3

4 Southlake Carroll (8-0) W: Haslet Eaton, 42-7 4

5 Katy (8-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 56-28 5

6 Denton Guyer (8-0) W: Allen, 49-7 6

7 Humble Atascocita (7-1) W: Houston King, 39-6 7

8 Cibolo Steele (8-0) W: SA East Central, 49-4 8

9 DeSoto (7-1) W: Cedar Hill, 45-20 11

10 Spring Westfield (7-1) W: Aldine MacArthur, 58-6 12

11 Prosper (7-1) W: Denton Braswell, 59-14 16

12 Alvin Shadow Creek (8-0) W: Pearland Dawson, 16-10 13

13 Dripping Springs (7-1) W: Lake Travis, 38-31 17

14 Allen (6-2) L: Denton Guyer, 49-7 9

15 Arlington Martin (7-1) W: Grand Prairie, 58-2 10

16 Dallas Highland Park (8-0) W: Irving MacArthur, 52-0 14

17 SA Northside Brennan (7-1) W: SA Northside Sotomayor, 69-7 15

18 Austin Vandegrift (7-1) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 29-7 18

19 Trophy Club Nelson (8-0) W: Keller Central, 56-24 19

20 Rockwall (7-1) Idle 20

21 North Crowley (8-0) W: Hurst Bell, 33-7 22

22 New Caney (8-0) W: Cleveland, 71-0 23

23 Round Rock (7-1) W: Round Rock McNeil, 44-7 24

24 Humble Summer Creek (5-3) W: Beaumont United, 68-0 25

25 Cy-Fair (7-1) W: Houston Spring Woods, 62-0 NR



Dropped out: No. 21 Klein Collins

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Longview (8-0) W: McKinney North, 49-7 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (8-0) W: Dallas Sunset, 80-0 2

3 Aledo (7-2) W: Denton Ryan, 35-21 4

4 Lancaster (6-2) W: West Mesquite, 42-7 7

5 Frisco Reedy (9-0) W: Frisco, 29-7 6

6 Midlothian (8-0) W: Lake Belton, 39-37 9

7 Amarillo Tascosa (7-1) W: Amarillo Caprock, 34-28 8

8 PSJA North (8-0) W: McAllen Memorial, 48-3 10

9 Smithson Valley (7-1) W: Boerne Champion, 49-0 NR

10 A&M Consolidated (7-1) W: Georgetown East View, 52-7 NR



Dropped out: No. 3 College Station, No. 5 Port Arthur Memorial

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Argyle (8-0) W: Frisco Independence, 35-10 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (7-1) W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 63-0 2

3 Liberty Hill (7-1) Idle 3

4 Texarkana Texas (7-1) W: Nacogdoches, 23-20 4

5 Grapevine (7-1) W: FW Wyatt, 49-21 5

6 Montgomery Lake Creek (9-0) W: Huntsville, 46-6 6

7 Midlothian Heritage (7-1) W: Corsicana, 56-24 7

8 SA Alamo Heights (6-1) W: SA Edison, 69-7 8

9 Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-3) W: Dallas Samuell, 56-0 9

10 Lucas Lovejoy (6-2) W: Mesquite Poteet, 70-3 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 China Spring (8-1) W: Stephenville, 38-36 2

2 Stephenville (7-1) L: China Spring, 38-36 1

3 CC Calallen (9-0) W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 66-0 3

4 Boerne (8-0) W: SA Kennedy, 49-7 4

5 Anna (8-0) W: Nevada Community, 41-7 5

6 Celina (7-1) W: Dallas Carter, 55-13 6

7 Lumberton (7-1) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 49-7 7

8 Kilgore (7-2) W: Athens, 27-7 9

9 Tyler Chapel Hill (6-2) W: Henderson, 41-10 10

10 Brownwood (7-2) W: Lubbock Estacado, 52-14 NR



Dropped out: No. 8 Canyon

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Carthage (9-0) W: Center, 64-28 1

2 Gilmer (7-0) W: Paris North Lamar, 42-6 2

3 Cuero (7-1) W: Caldwell, 77-0 3

4 Silsbee (8-0) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 35-28 4

5 Bellville (8-0) Idle 5

6 Wimberley (8-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 21-14 6

7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (6-2) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 42-15 7

8 WF Hirschi (5-2) W: Snyder, 56-14 8

9 Glen Rose (7-1) W: Hillsboro, 63-13 9

10 Aubrey (7-2) W: Sanger, 56-14 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Franklin (8-0) W: Lorena, 49-35 1

2 Hitchcock (9-0) W: Hempstead, 55-0 5

3 Malakoff (7-1) Idle 4

4 Columbus (8-1) W: Yoakum, 35-12 6

5 Shallowater (7-1) W: Bushland, 43-28 NR

6 Cameron Yoe (6-2) W: Rockdale, 47-21 8

7 Llano (9-0) W: Blanco, 17-6 7

8 Bushland (8-1) L: Shallowater, 43-28 2

9 Brock (4-4) W: Paradise, 18-13 9

10 Lorena (6-3) L: Franklin, 49-35 10



Dropped out: No. 3 Grandview



TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Gunter (7-0) W: Lone Oak, 84-0 1

2 Holliday (8-0) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 61-0 2

3 Newton (8-1) W: Kountze, 62-0 3

4 Canadian (6-2) W: Friona, 56-13 4

5 Bells (6-2) W: Howe, 37-14 5

6 New London West Rusk (6-2) W: Troup, 49-29 6

7 Poth (7-1) W: Natalia, 49-0 7

8 Palmer (8-0) W: Rice, 57-0 8

9 Lexington (8-0) W: Clifton, 40-7 9

10 Wall (7-1) W: San Angelo TLC, 55-0 10



Dropped out: None



TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Timpson (8-0) W: Joaquin, 25-22 1

2 Hawley (8-0) W: Olney, 34-7 2

3 Crawford (8-0) W: Bosqueville, 59-6 3

4 Refugio (7-1) W: Shiner, 38-27 5

5 Stratford (8-0) W: Sanford-Fritch, 51-0 6

6 Shiner (7-2) L: Refugio, 38-27 4

7 Tolar (8-0) W: Bangs, 59-0 7

8 Cisco (7-1) Idle 8

9 Centerville (6-2) W: Jewett Leon, 55-7 9

10 Coleman (6-2) Idle 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Mart (8-0) W: Wortham, 47-22 1

2 Burton (8-0) W: Runge, 39-8 2

3 Wellington (7-1) W: Wheeler, 64-0 3

4 Wink (8-0) W: McCamey, 42-28 4

5 Chilton (8-0) W: Granger, 34-19 5

6 Price Carlisle (8-0) W: Mount Enterprise, 35-14 6

7 Albany (6-2) W: Roscoe, 55-0 8

8 Collinsville (7-1) W: Santo, 39-28 NR

9 Santo (7-1) L: Collinsville, 39-28 7

10 Granger (6-2) L: Chilton, 34-19 9



Dropped out: No. 10 Milano

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Abbott (8-0) W: Coolidge, 48-0 1

2 Westbrook (7-1) W: Hermleigh, 62-14 2

3 May (8-0) W: Santa Anna, 60-14 3

4 Jonesboro (7-1) Idle 4

5 Rankin (7-1) W: Lenorah Grady, 46-0 5

6 Happy (7-1) W: Nazareth, 40-6 6

7 Garden City (7-1) Idle 7

8 Mertzon Irion County (7-0) W: Robert Lee, 58-0 8

9 Gordon (8-0) W: Lingleville, 54-4 9

10 Medina (8-0) Idle 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (7-0) W: Harrold, 62-0 1

2 Cherokee (7-0) W: Rochelle, 70-20 2

3 Balmorhea (7-1) W: Sierra Blanca, 52-0 3

4 Oglesby (8-0) Idle 4

5 Richland Springs (6-1) W: Brookesmith, forfeit 5

6 Sanderson (8-0) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 61-0 7

7 Loraine (7-1) W: Blackwell, 28-8 6

8 Whitharral (7-1) Idle 8

9 Rising Star (7-1) W: Paint Rock, 50-0 9

10 Bluff Dale (7-1) W: Iredell, 50-12 NR



Dropped out: None

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1) W: FW Nolan, 42-7 1

2 Austin Regents (7-0) W: SA St. Anthony's, 63-7 2

3 Houston St. Thomas (7-0) W: Houston The Village, forfeit 3

4 Argyle Liberty Christian (7-1) W: FW Southwest Christian, 18-6 4

5 Plano Prestonwood (6-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 57-17 5



Dropped out: None

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (7-0) W: Bryan Allen Academy, 67-16 1

2 Lucas Christian (8-0) Idle 2

3 Baytown Christian (7-0) W: Alvin Living Stones, 74-27 3

4 Conroe Covenant (7-1) W: Houston Westbury Christian, 48-0 4

5 FW Covenant Classical (6-1) W: Abilene Christian, 52-6 5



Dropped out: None