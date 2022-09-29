Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, 2022

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, 2022.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022

THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Austin Bowie 51, Austin High 14

Cypress Falls 39, Houston Langham Creek 36, OT

Cypress Ridge 31, Houston Spring Woods 0

Cypress Woods 42, Cypress Lakes 6

Fort Bend Travis 24, Fort Bend Elkins 19

Galena Park North Shore 38, Houston King 3

Garland Lakeview Centennial 20, Wylie 10

Katy 70, Jordan 21

Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Taylor 14

Leander Rouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 28

Prosper 62, Little Elm 6

SA Northside Brennan 41, SA Northside O'Connor 6

SA Northside Jay 40, Sotomayor 17

Spring 21, Aldine Davis 14

The Woodlands College Park 48, Conroe Caney Creek 0

CLASS 5A

Amarillo 56, Amarillo Caprock 20

Carrollton Turner 35, Dallas Sunset 8

CC Miller 66, Victoria East 21

Denton Ryan 50, FW South Hills 0

Frisco Independence 44, Denton 10

Frisco Lone Star 69, Frisco Liberty 14

FW Eastern Hills 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

FW Southwest 27, FW Trimble Tech 0

Humble Kingwood Park 34, La Porte 13

Manvel 42, Fort Bend Kempner 0

SA Southwest 54, Laredo Nixon 21

Tomball 34, Klein Oak 31

CLASS 4A

Carrollton Ranchview 40, North Dallas 10

Dumas 47, EP Austin 0

Geronimo Navarro 44, Early 6

Graham 45, Wichita Falls 31

Stafford 25, Iowa Colony 20

CLASS 3A

Crockett 63, Austin LBJ 0

Lyford 32, Bishop 6

CLASS 1A

Abbott 46, Borden County 0

Matador Motley County 84, Bowie Gold-Burg 36

Rule 44, Guthrie 38

Silverton 59, Loop 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, FW Nolan 38

SA Town East Christian 49, Big Springs Charter 0

OTHER

Houston Heights 56, Houston Bellaire 0

FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

