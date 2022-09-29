Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, 2022

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, 2022.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022
- Week 1, Aug. 25-27: Scores | Rankings
- Week 2, Sept. 1-3: Scores | Rankings
- Week 3, Sept. 8-10: Scores | Rankings
- Week 4, Sept. 15-17: Scores | Rankings
- Week 5, Sept. 22-24: Scores | Rankings
THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Austin Bowie 51, Austin High 14
Cypress Falls 39, Houston Langham Creek 36, OT
Cypress Ridge 31, Houston Spring Woods 0
Cypress Woods 42, Cypress Lakes 6
Fort Bend Travis 24, Fort Bend Elkins 19
Galena Park North Shore 38, Houston King 3
Garland Lakeview Centennial 20, Wylie 10
Katy 70, Jordan 21
Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Taylor 14
Leander Rouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 28
Prosper 62, Little Elm 6
SA Northside Brennan 41, SA Northside O'Connor 6
SA Northside Jay 40, Sotomayor 17
Spring 21, Aldine Davis 14
The Woodlands College Park 48, Conroe Caney Creek 0
CLASS 5A
Amarillo 56, Amarillo Caprock 20
Carrollton Turner 35, Dallas Sunset 8
CC Miller 66, Victoria East 21
Denton Ryan 50, FW South Hills 0
Frisco Independence 44, Denton 10
Frisco Lone Star 69, Frisco Liberty 14
FW Eastern Hills 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
FW Southwest 27, FW Trimble Tech 0
Humble Kingwood Park 34, La Porte 13
Manvel 42, Fort Bend Kempner 0
SA Southwest 54, Laredo Nixon 21
Tomball 34, Klein Oak 31
CLASS 4A
Carrollton Ranchview 40, North Dallas 10
Dumas 47, EP Austin 0
Geronimo Navarro 44, Early 6
Graham 45, Wichita Falls 31
Stafford 25, Iowa Colony 20
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
CLASS 3A
Crockett 63, Austin LBJ 0
Lyford 32, Bishop 6
CLASS 1A
Abbott 46, Borden County 0
Matador Motley County 84, Bowie Gold-Burg 36
Rule 44, Guthrie 38
Silverton 59, Loop 14
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, FW Nolan 38
SA Town East Christian 49, Big Springs Charter 0
OTHER
Houston Heights 56, Houston Bellaire 0
FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores will be added after the games are played.
SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores will be added after the games are played.
Get updates on what's happening in North Texas to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.