One month left to register to vote in Nov. 5 presidential election

Saturday marks one month until the last day to register to vote in the 2024 presidential election. If you have not yet registered to vote in the Nov. 5, election, Monday, Oct. 7, is the last day to apply.

CHECK YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION STATUS

Unsure of your current registration status? Voter status can be verified online at votetexas.gov. Voter registration records can be searched by voter ID and date of birth, driver's license number and date of birth, or name, county, and date of birth.

HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN TEXAS

To register to vote, a voter registration application must be completed and returned to a voter's county election office at least 30 days before an election.

Complete an application using the Secretary of State's online voter registration application. Fill in the required information, print, sign and mail the completed application directly to the voter's county election office.

Request a printed application. The Secretary of State's office will mail a postage-paid voter registration application to the address provided.

Contact or visit the voter's local voter registrar to complete the voter registration process.

Voter registrations can also be done when renewing, replacing, or changing Texas identification cards or driver's licenses through the Texas DPS.

MY VOTER RECORD IS ON 'SUSPENSE,' WHAT DO I DO?

If a voter registration record is listed as ‘suspense,’ the Texas Secretary of State's Office says it means the county where the voter was registered was notified the voter's address no longer matched the address on their voter registration record. The Secretary of State's Office said the voter registration record can be updated online here.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN TEXAS?

In Texas, you can register to vote if you are a United States citizen, a resident of the county where the application is submitted, at least 17 years and 10 months old when the voter registration application is submitted and at least 18 years old on Election Day. You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole). You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

KEY DATES FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION