Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Sept. 15-17

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 15-17, 2022.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022
- Week 1, Aug. 25-27: Scores | Rankings
- Week 2, Sept. 1-3: Scores | Rankings
- Week 3, Sept. 8-10: Scores | Rankings
THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Byron Nelson 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 16
Clear Falls 41, Houston Heights 15
Eagle Pass 49, Edinburg North 14
Edinburg 21, Weslaco East 17
Edinburg Vela 63, McAllen Memorial 0
Fort Bend Clements 26, Fort Bend Elkins 21
Garland 35, Garland Lakeview Centennial 21
Harlingen 21, Laredo United South 7
Mansfield Summit 35, Arlington Seguin 27
Pasadena South Houston 35, Houston Westside 21
Richardson 50, Irving Nimitz 7
Richmond George Ranch 23, Fort Bend Austin 13
Rockwall 38, South Grand Prairie 31
SA Northside Brennan 54, SA Northside Taft 13
CLASS 5A
Austin McCallum 49, Crockett 28
Austin William Travis 27, Austin Navarro 21, OT
Brownsville Pace 41, Mission 28
Brownsville Porter 35, PSJA Southwest 21
Dallas Adams 40, Dallas Sunset 6
Dallas Adamson 50, Dallas Jefferson 0
Dallas Highland Park 63, Irving 0
Denton Ryan 56, Saginaw 0
Frisco 24, Frisco Centennial 10
Katy Paetow 42, Katy Mayde Creek 17
Manor 45, Round Rock McNeil 14
Midlothian 66, Waco 0
N. Richland Hills Birdville 44, Carrollton Smith 6
Rio Grande City 22, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
SA Edison 20, SA Lanier 16
Sherman 28, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3
CLASS 4A
Bridgeport 56, FW Benbrook 21
Canyon 35, Amarillo Caprock 32
North Dallas 34, Venus 21
San Angelo Lake View 35, Lubbock 21
CLASS 3A
Jefferson 35, Hughes Springs 24
Paradise 56, Millsap 14
Taft 63, Robstown 27
CLASS 2A
Boys Ranch 26, Morton 0
Italy 49, Dallas Roosevelt 12
CLASS 1A
Aspermont 68, Lueders-Avoca 18
Cherokee 84, Bluff Dale 44
Cotton Center 56, Darrouzett 8
Groom 60, Claude 38
Happy 46, Kress 0
Hart 62, Rule 52
Jayton 40, Petersburg 34
Paducah 92, Miami 60
Silverton 76, Lazbuddie 28
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin TSD 46, Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Okla. 33
OTHER
Emerson 34, Mount Pleasant 17
EP Pebble Hills 35, EP El Dorado 22
Rio Grande City La Grulla 42, Brownsville Lopez 35
Tribe Consolidated 76, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 31
West Plains 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 26
Wisdom 31, Houston Austin 7
FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
