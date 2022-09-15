Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Sept. 15-17

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 15-17, 2022.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022

Week 1, Aug. 25-27: Scores | Rankings

Week 2, Sept. 1-3: Scores | Rankings

Week 3, Sept. 8-10: Scores | Rankings

THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

CLASS 6A

Byron Nelson 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 16

Clear Falls 41, Houston Heights 15

Eagle Pass 49, Edinburg North 14

Edinburg 21, Weslaco East 17

Edinburg Vela 63, McAllen Memorial 0

Fort Bend Clements 26, Fort Bend Elkins 21

Garland 35, Garland Lakeview Centennial 21

Harlingen 21, Laredo United South 7

Mansfield Summit 35, Arlington Seguin 27

Pasadena South Houston 35, Houston Westside 21

Richardson 50, Irving Nimitz 7

Richmond George Ranch 23, Fort Bend Austin 13

Rockwall 38, South Grand Prairie 31

SA Northside Brennan 54, SA Northside Taft 13



CLASS 5A

Austin McCallum 49, Crockett 28

Austin William Travis 27, Austin Navarro 21, OT

Brownsville Pace 41, Mission 28

Brownsville Porter 35, PSJA Southwest 21

Dallas Adams 40, Dallas Sunset 6

Dallas Adamson 50, Dallas Jefferson 0

Dallas Highland Park 63, Irving 0

Denton Ryan 56, Saginaw 0

Frisco 24, Frisco Centennial 10

Katy Paetow 42, Katy Mayde Creek 17

Manor 45, Round Rock McNeil 14

Midlothian 66, Waco 0

N. Richland Hills Birdville 44, Carrollton Smith 6

Rio Grande City 22, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

SA Edison 20, SA Lanier 16

Sherman 28, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3



CLASS 4A

Bridgeport 56, FW Benbrook 21

Canyon 35, Amarillo Caprock 32

North Dallas 34, Venus 21

San Angelo Lake View 35, Lubbock 21



CLASS 3A

Jefferson 35, Hughes Springs 24

Paradise 56, Millsap 14

Taft 63, Robstown 27



CLASS 2A

Boys Ranch 26, Morton 0

Italy 49, Dallas Roosevelt 12



CLASS 1A

Aspermont 68, Lueders-Avoca 18

Cherokee 84, Bluff Dale 44

Cotton Center 56, Darrouzett 8

Groom 60, Claude 38

Happy 46, Kress 0

Hart 62, Rule 52

Jayton 40, Petersburg 34

Paducah 92, Miami 60

Silverton 76, Lazbuddie 28



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin TSD 46, Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Okla. 33



OTHER

Emerson 34, Mount Pleasant 17

EP Pebble Hills 35, EP El Dorado 22

Rio Grande City La Grulla 42, Brownsville Lopez 35

Tribe Consolidated 76, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 31

West Plains 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 26

Wisdom 31, Houston Austin 7

Additional scores will be added after the games are played.

FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be added after the games are played.

SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be added after the games are played.