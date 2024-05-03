Crime scene tape still marks the intersection where a 16-year-old was hit by gunfire and later died.

It all started Thursday at about 7 p.m. when Dallas police say there was a minor wreck at North Masters Drive and Carolina Oaks Drive.

“When I looked down here it was full of officers had this part blocked off,” witness Glenda Price said.

Police say people who were not involved in the crash started fighting. That's when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting hitting three people including the 16-year-old who died.

“I could see down here at the light they had all that blocked off,” Price said. So, it was like, it was just horrible. sad.”

A lady who did not want to be identified translates what a Spanish-speaking neighbor described hearing.

“She heard a crash, somebody crash in the street, and after that, she heard some people arguing,” she said.

Then shots were fired.

“She said she heard four and then it stopped and then another four,” she said.

As for the other two victims, one was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and one was shot in the foot.

People in the area are saddened that a minor accident led to a teen losing their life.

"You got to love on your kids,” Price said. “You got to love on your family. Life is too short. You never know.”

Police are not identifying the teen who was killed or other victims at this time.