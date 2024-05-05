5-year-old dies after being swept into flood waters

Johnson County emergency management received a call about a vehicle stuck in swift water and in need of help early Sunday morning.

A witness called 911 at about 1:53 a.m. when they saw a vehicle stuck off of CR 528 with two adults and one 5-year-old boy inside, according to a report.

The three occupants tried to walk to dry ground and got swept into the flood waters, according to the witness.

Responders arrived and searched for the victims. The adult male and female were both rescued and transported to the hospital at about 5 a.m., according to the report.

The 5-year-old boy was found deceased in the water at about 7:20 a.m., responders said.

No further information was released at this time.

