Houston-based doughnut chain, Shipley's, to open 61 new locations

Houston-based doughnut chain, Shipley's Do-Nuts, announced its plan for rapid expansion, in a press release on May 8.

The company expanded its development team to help with the 61 new locations expected to open in Texas.

Jonathan Massey, Vice President of Sales, and Fred Frey, Director of Franchise Recruitment, were brought on to the development team by Senior Vice President of Franchise Development Keith Sizemore for their previous experience at food chains Wingstop, Pizza Hut and HTeaO.

Shipley's said it takes a full-service approach to franchise development and is looking to shorten the timeframe from signing to opening.

"Our goal is to be substantially faster than the industry standard 12-month timeline from signing to cash registers ringing," said Sizemore. "We have a robust development pipeline, and we want to help our franchisees get their shops open faster so they can quickly realize the power and potential of our growing brand."

So far in 2024, the company has opened six locations in Texas and Oklahoma. The brand is continuing to expand its reach by open stores in Colorado, Florida, Maryland and North Carolina by the end of the year.