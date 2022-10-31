Big Shakeups in High School 6A, 5A Rankings for Week 10

Below are Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 10, distributed by The Associated Press, for Class 6A through 1A including private schools.

In Class 6A, there is a new No. 1 with Austin Westlake (9-0) jumping ahead of Galena Park North Shore (9-0) who fell to the No. 2 spot. Westlake beat Austin Bowie 45-0 while North Shore won over Humble Atascocita 16-13. Duncanville and Southlake Carroll continue to hold down the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, respectively. Denton Guyer holds on to No. 6 with a win over McKinney and Prosper moves into the No. 10 position with a 29-24 win over Allen.

In Class 5A Division I, there was no movement in the top 4, but Midlothian moved from No. 6 to No. 5 with a win over Arlington Seguin. Frisco Reedy (10-0) dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 despite a close win over Frisco Heritage.

In Class 5A Division II, Argyle remains undefeated at 9-0 with a blowout 38-0 win over Denton. Four other North Texas schools moved up in the rankings -- Grapevine moved up from No. 5 to No. 4, Midlothian Heritage moved up from No. 7 to No. 6., Dallas South Oak Cliff moved up from No. 9 to No. 8 and Everman, who was unraked, is now ranked No. 10 with a 53-3 win over Corsicana.

In 4A, Stephenville lost a close one to Alvarado and dropped out of the top 10. Anna moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 and Celina moved up from No. 6 to No. 5. Kaufman, who was not ranked, moved into the No. 10 spot.

See the entire statewide rankings below.

TEXAS CLASS 6A RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (9-0) W: Austin Bowie, 45-0 2

2 Galena Park North Shore (9-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 16-13 1

3 Duncanville (8-0) W: DeSoto, 41-17 3

4 Southlake Carroll (9-0) W: Trophy Club Nelson, 38-23 4

5 Katy (9-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 59-0 5

6 Denton Guyer (9-0) W: McKinney, 42-21 6

7 Spring Westfield (8-1) W: Aldine Davis, 48-0 10

8 Humble Atascocita (7-2) L: Galena Park North Shore, 16-13 7

9 Cibolo Steele (9-0) W: Converse Judson, 38-36 8

10 Prosper (8-1) W: Allen, 29-24 11

11 Dripping Springs (8-1) W: Del Valle, 66-7 13

12 Alvin Shadow Creek (9-0) W: Alief Taylor, 45-0 12

13 DeSoto (7-2) L: Duncanville, 41-17 9

14 SA Northside Brennan (8-1) W: SA Northside Holmes, 56-14 17

15 Arlington Martin (8-1) W: Arlington, 35-14 15

16 Dallas Highland Park (9-0) W: Richardson, 31-0 16

17 Austin Vandegrift (8-1) W: Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 34-0 18

18 Rockwall (8-1) W: Mesquite, 22-0 20

19 North Crowley (9-0) W: Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 50-27 21

20 Allen (6-3) L: Prosper,29-24 14

21 New Caney (9-0) W: The Woodlands College Park, 27-17 22

22 Round Rock (8-1) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 48-21 23

23 Trophy Club Nelson (8-1) L: Southlake Carroll, 38-23 19

24 Humble Summer Creek (6-3) W: Houston King, 24-21 24

25 Cy-Fair (8-1) W: Cy Ridge, 51-0 25



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Longview (9-0) W: Tyler, 42-3 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (9-0) W: NRH Richland, 59-24 2

3 Aledo (7-2) Idle 3

4 Lancaster (7-2) W: North Mesquite, 43-15 4

5 Midlothian (9-0) W: Arlington Seguin, 52-20 6

6 Amarillo Tascosa (8-1) W: Lubbock-Cooper, 28-14 7

7 Frisco Reedy (10-0) W: Frisco Heritage, 32-31 5

8 PSJA North (9-0) W: La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 55-0 8

9 Comal Smithson Valley (8-1) W: Buda Hays, 42-13 9

10 College Station (7-2) W: A&M Consolidated, 38-28 NR



Dropped out: No. 10 A&M Consolidated

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Argyle (9-0) W: Denton, 38-0 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (8-1) W: Galena Park, 47-0 2

3 Liberty Hill (8-1) W: Bastrop, 61-7 3

4 Grapevine (8-1) W: FW Arlington Heights, 28-7 5

5 Montgomery Lake Creek (9-0) Idle 6

6 Midlothian Heritage (8-1) W: Arlington Seguin, 52-20 7

7 SA Alamo Heights (7-1) W: SA Lanier, 63-7 8

8 Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-3) W: Dallas Seagoville, 55-0 9

9 Lucas Lovejoy (7-2) W: Greenville, 63-13 10

10 Everman (8-1) W: Corsicana, 53-3 NR



Dropped out: No. 4 Texarkana Texas

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 China Spring (9-1) W: Waxahachie Life, 48-7 1

2 CC Calallen (9-0) Idle 3

3 Boerne (9-0) W: Somerset, 34-14 4

4 Anna (9-0) W: Paris, 49-21 5

5 Celina (8-1) W: Dallas Pinkston, 38-7 6

6 Lumberton (8-1) W: Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 41-7 7

7 Kilgore (7-2) Idle 8

8 Tyler Chapel Hill (7-2) W: Athens, 48-28 9

9 Brownwood (8-2) W: Andrews, 47-3 10

10 Kaufman (7-2) W: Sulphur Springs, 28-7 NR



Dropped out: No. 2 Stephenville

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Carthage (10-0) W: Van, 41-15 1

2 Gilmer (8-0) W: Longview Spring Hill, 54-0 2

3 Cuero (7-1) W: Smithville, 61-16 3

4 Silsbee (9-0) W: Bridge City, 70-0 4

5 Bellville (9-0) W: Wharton, 60-14 5

6 Wimberley (9-0) W: Lago Vista, 31-28 6

7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-2) W: Paris North Lamar, 55-0 7

8 WF Hirschi (6-2) W: Sweetwater, 53-7 8

9 Glen Rose (8-1) W: Benbrook, 58-0 9

10 Aubrey (7-2) Idle 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Franklin (9-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 63-7 1

2 Malakoff (8-1) W: Mexia, 55-13 3

3 Columbus (8-1) Idle 4

4 Shallowater (8-1) W: Muleshoe, 48-20 5

5 Llano (9-0) Idle 7

6 Bushland (9-1) W: Dalhart, 62-12 8

7 Brock (5-4) W: Ponder, 74-27 9

8 Lorena (7-3) W: Troy, 49-21 10

9 Pottsboro (8-1) W: Commerce, 31-14 NR

10 West (8-1) W: Dallas Gateway, 63-0 NR



Dropped out: No. 2 Hitchcock, No. 6 Cameron Yoe

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Gunter (8-0) W: Leonard, 56-0 1

2 Holliday (9-0) W: WF City View, 3-0 2

3 Newton (8-1) Idle 3

4 Canadian (7-2) W: Tulia, 66-7 4

5 Bells (7-2) W: Lone Oak, 78-26 5

6 New London West Rusk (7-2) W: Quitman, 50-0 6

7 Poth (8-1) W: Comfort, 62-14 7

8 Palmer (9-0) W: Cedar Hill TLC, 39-0 8

9 Lexington (9-0) W: Rogers, 20-0 9

10 Wall (8-1) W: Early, 10-7 10



Dropped out: None



TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Timpson (9-0) W: Shelbyville, 67-14 1

2 Hawley (9-0) W: Stamford, 32-0 2

3 Crawford (9-0) W: Riesel, 43-0 3

4 Refugio (8-1) W: Kenedy, 47-13 4

5 Stratford (9-0) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 61-6 5

6 Shiner (7-2) Idle 6

7 Tolar (9-0) W: Goldthwaite, 56-0 7

8 Cisco (8-1) W: Anson, 41-6 8

9 Centerville (7-2) W: Normangee, 56-0 9

10 Coleman (7-2) W: DeLeon, 50-0 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Mart (9-0) W: Dawson, 54-0 1

2 Burton (9-0) W: Somerville, 71-20 2

3 Wellington (8-1) W: Quanah, 56-8 3

4 Wink (9-0) W: Sterling City, 41-7 4

5 Chilton (9-0) W: Iola, 43-0 5

6 Price Carlisle (9-0) W: Overton, 70-10 6

7 Albany (7-2) W: Hamlin, 55-6 7

8 Collinsville (8-1) W: Muenster, 25-13 8

9 Santo (8-1) W: Celeste, 20-17 9

10 Granger (7-2) W: Milano, 45-14 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Abbott (9-0) W: Penelope, 48-0 1

2 Westbrook (8-1) W: Ira, 58-12 2

3 Jonesboro (8-1) W: May, 65-40 4

4 Rankin (8-1) W: Gail Borden County, 44-34 5

5 Happy (8-1) W: Wildorado, 70-0 6

6 May (8-1) L: Jonesboro, 65-40 3

7 Garden City (8-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 54-6 7

8 Mertzon Irion County (8-0) W: Menard, 56-8 8

9 Gordon (9-0) W: Baird, 62-14 9

10 Medina (9-0) W: McDade, 64-0 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (8-0) W: Chillicothe, 40-0 1

2 Cherokee (8-0) W: Brookesmith, forfeit 2

3 Balmorhea (8-1) W: Dell City, 54-8 3

4 Oglesby (9-0) W: Calvert, 42-32 4

5 Richland Springs (7-1) W: Lohn, 65-0 5

6 Sanderson (8-0) Idle 6

7 Loraine (8-1) W: Trent, 55-0 7

8 Whitharral (8-1) W: Lazbuddiie, 54-0 8

9 Rising Star (8-1) W: Panther Creek, 54-6 9

10 Bluff Dale (8-1) W: Cranfills Gap, 57-12 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (7-1) W: Addison Trinity Christian, 42-6 1

2 Austin Regents (8-0) W: San Antonio TMI, 45-7 2

3 Houston St. Thomas (8-0) W: Houston St. Pius X, 49-24 3

4 Argyle Liberty Christian (8-1) W: FW All Saints, 31-0 4

5 Plano Prestonwood (7-1) Idle 5



Dropped out: None

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (8-0) W: Conroe Covenant, 64-16 1

2 Lucas Christian (9-0) W: McKinney Cornerstone, 55-0 2

3 Baytown Christian (8-0) W: Divine Savior Academy, 68-20 3

4 FW Covenant Classical (6-1) Idle 5

5 Bastrop Tribe (10-0) W: Victoria Home School, 50-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 4 Conroe Covenant