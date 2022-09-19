Texas High School Football Rankings After Week 4, Sept. 15-17

Defending Class 6A state champions Austin Westlake and Galena Park North Shore, who were both idle in Week 4, hold onto the top two spots in Class 6A. Southlake Carroll holds onto third with a win over Keller Timber Creek and Duncanville stays in fourth with a win over Mansfield Lake Ridge, in the weekly Texas Football magazine rankings.

Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club joins the Top 25 this week after being not ranked and DeSoto moved up from No. 13 to No. 12. Prosper lost to No. 6 ranked Denton Guyer and fell to No. 18.

In 5A, Mansfield Timberview held on to No. 2 after beating RL Turner and Denton Ryan moved up to No. 3 with a 56-0 win over Saginaw.

In Division II, Argyle held on to the top spot while Wichita Falls Rider fell to No. 5 after losing 17-14 to Lubbock Cooper.

Below are Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 4, distributed by The Associated Press, for Class 6A through 1A including private schools.

TEXAS CLASS 6A RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (3-0) Idle 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (3-0) Idle 2

3 Southlake Carroll (4-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 51-0 3

4 Duncanville (3-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 44-6 4

5 Katy (4-0) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 41-20 5

6 Denton Guyer (4-0) W: Prosper, 23-6 6

7 Humble Atascocita (2-1) Idle 7

8 Cibolo Steele (4-0) W: Midland Legacy, 35-28 OT 8

9 Allen (3-1) W: McKinney Boyd, 52-24 9

10 Dallas Highland Park (4-0) W: Irving, 63-0 10

11 Arlington Martin (3-1) W: Temple, 53-18 11

12 DeSoto (3-1) W: Dallas Skyline, 63-0 13

13 SA Northside Brennan (3-1) W: San Antonio Taft, 54-13 14

14 Spring Westfield (2-1) Idle 15

15 Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0) Idle 16

16 Dripping Springs (3-0) W: Austin High, 77-0 18

17 Austin Vandegrift (3-1) W: Round Rock Stony Point, 41-13 19

18 Prosper (3-1) L: Denton Guyer, 23-6 17

19 Round Rock (4-0) W: Round Rock Westwood, 52-7 20

20 Rockwall (3-1) W: South Grand Prairie, 38-31 21

21 Klein Cain (3-0) Idle 22

22 Jersey Village (3-0) Idle 23

23 Waxahachie (4-0) W: Cedar Hill, 51-21 24

24 Klein Collins (3-0) Idle NR

25 Trophy Club Nelson (4-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 55-15 NR



Dropped out: No. 12 Katy Tompkins, No. 25 The Woodlands

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Longview (4-0) W: Lufkin, 56-7 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (4-0) W: Carrollton Turner, 63-3 2

3 Denton Ryan (2-1) W: Saginaw, 56-0 4

4 Port Arthur Memorial (3-0) W: New Caney Porter, 18-17 3

5 College Station (2-1) Idle 5

6 Richmond Foster (4-0) W: Angleton, 35-7 6

7 Aledo (2-2) W: Azle, 55-20 7

8 Frisco Reedy (4-0) W: Frisco Wakeland, 41-37 8

9 Frisco Lone Star (3-1) Idle 9

10 Amarillo Tascosa (3-1) W: Hereford, 56-10 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Argyle (4-0) W: Montgomery, 41-20 1

2 Liberty Hill (3-1) W: Leander Rouse, 49-21 3

3 Fort Bend Marshall (2-1) Idle 4

4 Texarkana Texas (3-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 27-3 5

5 WF Rider (3-1) L: Lubbock-Cooper, 17-14 2

6 Colleyville Heritage (2-1) Idle 6

7 Midlothian Heritage (3-1) W: Burleson, 33-6 7

8 Grapevine (2-1) Idle 8

9 Montgomery Lake Creek (4-0) W: Houston Bellaire, 71-0 9

10 Port Neches-Groves (2-1) Idle 10



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (4-0) W: Abilene Wylie, 56-49 1

2 China Spring (4-0) W: Waco Connally, 51-21 2

3 CC Calallen (4-0) W: Cuero, 24-8 4

4 Boerne (4-0) W: Gregory-Portland, 52-27 5

5 Anna (4-0) W: Celina, 28-25 6

6 Celina (3-1) L: Anna, 28-25 3

7 Lumberton (3-1) W: Bridge City, 56-7 8

8 Dumas (3-1) W: Plainview, 57-6 10

9 Somerset (4-0) W: Beeville Jones, 43-22 NR

10 Brownwood (3-1) W: Glen Rose, 17-3 NR



Dropped out: No. 7 Little Cypress-Mauriceville, No. 9 Beeville Jones

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Carthage (4-0) W: Marshall, 42-0 1

2 Gilmer (4-0) W: Lindale, 31-23 2

3 WF Hirschi (4-0) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 63-13 3

4 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-1) W: Frisco Memorial, 63-28 5

5 Cuero (3-1) L: CC Calallen, 24-8 4

6 Wimberley (4-0) W: Fredericksburg, 17-14 6

7 Silsbee (4-0) W: Freeport Brazosport, 49-20 8

8 Bellville (4-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 49-14 9

9 Hamshire-Fannett (3-1) W: Splendora, 58-3 NR

10 Madisonville (3-1) W: Caldwell, 63-8 NR



Dropped out: No. 7 Glen Rose, No. 10 Waco Connally

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Franklin (4-0) W: Jasper, 41-35 1

2 Mount Vernon (4-0) W: Sabine, 65-28 2

3 Lorena (3-1) W: Waco La Vega, 14-6 3

4 Columbus (4-0) W: Houston North Forest, 70-0 4

5 Grandview (3-1) W: Dallas A+ Academy, 68-0 5

6 Malakoff (3-1) W: Gladewater, 52-13 6

7 Bushland (4-0) W: Borger, 51-13 8

8 Breckenridge (4-0) W: Eastland, 62-12 9

9 Hallettsville (4-0) W: SA Pieper, 25-0 10

10 Winnsboro (4-0) W: New Boston, 54-28 NR



Dropped out: No. 7 Shallowater

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Gunter (3-0) W: Brock, 21-16 1

2 Holliday (4-0) W: Childress, 28-14 2

3 Newton (3-1) W: West Orange-Stark, 24-21 3

4 Bells (3-1) W: Pilot Point, 56-19 6

5 Canadian (2-2) W: Perryton, 56-14 7

6 West Rusk (2-2) L: Tatum, 49-39 4

7 Henrietta (4-0) W: Archer City, 42-7 8

8 Poth (3-1) W: Schulenburg, 55-0 9

9 Palmer (4-0) W: Rogers, 36-23 NR

10 Lexington (4-0) W: Thrall, 66-12 NR



Dropped out: No. 5 Rogers, No. 10 Daingerfield

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Timpson (4-0) W: Waskom, 40-14 1

2 Hawley (4-0) W: Albany, 26-14 2

3 Crawford (3-0) Idle 3

4 Shiner (3-1) W: East Bernard, 49-7 4

5 Refugio (3-1) W: Bishop, 49-0 6

6 Coleman (3-1) L: Llano, 31-6 5

7 Stratford (4-0) W: Vega, 35-8 7

8 Cisco (3-1) W: Jacksboro, 41-28 8

9 Tolar (4-0) W: Comanche, 45-14 10

10 Centerville (2-2) L: Mart, 21-20 9



Dropped out: None

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Mart (4-0) W: Centerville, 21-20 2

2 Burton (3-0) Idle 3

3 Albany (3-1) L: Hawley, 26-14 1

4 Wellington (3-1) W: Spearman 14-13 4

5 Wink (4-0) W: Sundown 56-14 5

6 Chilton (4-0) W: Hearne, 21-0 7

7 Price Carlisle (4-0) W: Mildred, 50-30 8

8 Santo (4-0) W: Rio Vista, 34-7 9

9 Bremond (4-0) W: Holland, 46-35 10

10 Granger (3-1) W: Goldthwaite, 42-26 NR



Dropped out: No. 6 Muenster

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Westbrook (4-0) W: Spur, 58-8 1

2 Abbott (4-0) W: Bynum, 60-8 2

3 May (4-0) W: Garden City, 63-34 3

4 Jonesboro (3-1) W: Greenville Christian, 62-0 7

5 Rankin (3-1) W: Knox City, 50-43 6

6 Happy (3-1) W: Kress, 46-0 8

7 Mertzon Irion County (4-0) W: Highland, 69-24 9

8 Gordon (4-0) W: Waco Live Oak, 69-24 NR

9 Garden City (3-1) L: May, 63-34 4

10 Medina (4-0) W: Bulverde Bracken Christian, 80-34 NR



Dropped out: No. 5 Gail Borden County, No. 10 Ira

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (3-0) W: Guthrie, 88-0 1

2 Richland Springs (3-0) Idle 2

3 Cherokee (4-0) W: Bluff Dale, 84-44 4

4 Balmorhea (3-1) W: Marfa, 60-0 3

5 Loraine (4-0) W: Ira, 70-34 6

6 Oakwood (4-0) W: Coolidge, 68-22 5

7 Oglesby (4-0) W: Kopperl, 46-0 7

8 Jayton (2-2) W: Petersburg, 40-34 8

9 Sanderson (3-0) Idle 9

10 Paducah (4-0) W: Miami, 92-60 NR



Dropped out: No. 10 Bluff Dale

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS 11-MAN RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-1) L: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 31-28 1

2 Dallas Christian (4-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 34-14 2

3 Austin Regents (3-0) Idle 3

4 Houston St. Thomas (3-0) Idle 4

5 Episcopal School of Dallas (4-0) W: Cedar Hill TLC, 38-7 5



Dropped out: None

TEXAS PRIVATE SCHOOLS SIX-MAN RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Conroe Covenant (4-0) W: Sugar Land Logos Prep, 64-58 (OT) 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (3-0) Idle 2

3 Plano Coram Deo (4-0) W: McKinney Cornerstone, 54-8 3

4 Fort Worth Covenant Classical (2-1) W: Austin Veritas, 54-6 4

5 Lantana Harvest Christian (3-0) W: Irving Faustina, 42-22 5



Dropped out: None