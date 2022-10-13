Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Oct. 13-15, 2022

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 13-15, 2022.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022

Week 1, Aug. 25-27: Scores | Rankings

Week 2, Sept. 1-3: Scores | Rankings

Week 3, Sept. 8-10: Scores | Rankings

Week 4, Sept. 15-17: Scores | Rankings

Week 5, Sept. 22-24: Scores | Rankings

Week 6, Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Scores | Rankings

Week 7, Oct. 6-8: Scores | Rankings

Week 8, Oct. 13-15: Scores | Rankings

THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Austin Bowie 49, Buda Johnson 7

Edinburg North 31, Mission 3

Garland Sachse 48, Garland 29

Houston Langham Creek 32, Cypress Springs 31

Katy Taylor 35, Katy Mayde Creek 3

Klein Cain 53, Klein Oak 14

Leander Rouse 30, Killeen Chaparral 0

Northwest Eaton 38, Keller Timber Creek 31

Prosper 49, McKinney Boyd 16

PSJA 20, La Joya 2

SA Northside Warren 40, SA Northside O'Connor 12

Southlake Carroll 49, Keller Central 3

Spring Dekaney 67, Aldine 0

Spring Westfield 64, Aldine Eisenhower 0

CLASS 5A

Brownsville Memorial 57, Brownsville Pace 7

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 28, CC Carroll 21

Dallas Kimball 49, Dallas Samuell 6

Dallas Spruce 44, Dallas Adamson 7

Dallas Wilson 24, Dallas Hillcrest 20

Everman 28, Burleson 26

Frisco Lone Star 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14

Laredo Cigarroa 34, Eagle Pass Winn 33

Mansfield Timberview 60, Dallas Molina 0

Mission Sharyland 38, PSJA Memorial 14

New Caney 44, Grand Oaks 0

SA Highlands 12, SA Edison 7

Santa Fe 33, Galena Park 21

Seagoville 42, Dallas Conrad 7

CLASS 4A

Argyle 24, Emerson 10

Boerne 35, SA Memorial 0

Brownwood 60, San Angelo Lake View 13

Dallas Carter 55, Carrollton Ranchview 7

Kennedale 67, FW Carter-Riverside 0

CLASS 3A

Taft 43, Monte Alto 7

CLASS 2A

Beckville 62, Ore City 7

La Villa 38, Ben Bolt 22

CLASS 1A

Aspermont 70, Afton Patton Springs 24

Groom 54, Silverton 52

Jayton 60, Guthrie 8

Oglesby 72, Evant 16

Valera Panther Creek 48, Dallas Pinkston 21

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

SA Town East Christian 59, CC Annapolis 14

OTHER

FW Benbrook 49, Venus 7

Longview East Texas Christian 50, Tyler Heat 0

Tribe Consolidated 64, Austin Royals 8

West Plains 52, Levelland 7

FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

