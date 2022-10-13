Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Oct. 13-15, 2022

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 13-15, 2022.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2022
- Week 1, Aug. 25-27: Scores | Rankings
- Week 2, Sept. 1-3: Scores | Rankings
- Week 3, Sept. 8-10: Scores | Rankings
- Week 4, Sept. 15-17: Scores | Rankings
- Week 5, Sept. 22-24: Scores | Rankings
- Week 6, Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Scores | Rankings
- Week 7, Oct. 6-8: Scores | Rankings
- Week 8, Oct. 13-15: Scores | Rankings
THURSDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Austin Bowie 49, Buda Johnson 7
Edinburg North 31, Mission 3
Garland Sachse 48, Garland 29
Houston Langham Creek 32, Cypress Springs 31
Katy Taylor 35, Katy Mayde Creek 3
Klein Cain 53, Klein Oak 14
Leander Rouse 30, Killeen Chaparral 0
Northwest Eaton 38, Keller Timber Creek 31
Prosper 49, McKinney Boyd 16
PSJA 20, La Joya 2
SA Northside Warren 40, SA Northside O'Connor 12
Southlake Carroll 49, Keller Central 3
Spring Dekaney 67, Aldine 0
Spring Westfield 64, Aldine Eisenhower 0
CLASS 5A
Brownsville Memorial 57, Brownsville Pace 7
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 28, CC Carroll 21
Dallas Kimball 49, Dallas Samuell 6
Dallas Spruce 44, Dallas Adamson 7
Dallas Wilson 24, Dallas Hillcrest 20
Everman 28, Burleson 26
Frisco Lone Star 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14
Laredo Cigarroa 34, Eagle Pass Winn 33
Mansfield Timberview 60, Dallas Molina 0
Mission Sharyland 38, PSJA Memorial 14
New Caney 44, Grand Oaks 0
SA Highlands 12, SA Edison 7
Santa Fe 33, Galena Park 21
Seagoville 42, Dallas Conrad 7
CLASS 4A
Argyle 24, Emerson 10
Boerne 35, SA Memorial 0
Brownwood 60, San Angelo Lake View 13
Dallas Carter 55, Carrollton Ranchview 7
Kennedale 67, FW Carter-Riverside 0
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
CLASS 3A
Taft 43, Monte Alto 7
CLASS 2A
Beckville 62, Ore City 7
La Villa 38, Ben Bolt 22
CLASS 1A
Aspermont 70, Afton Patton Springs 24
Groom 54, Silverton 52
Jayton 60, Guthrie 8
Oglesby 72, Evant 16
Valera Panther Creek 48, Dallas Pinkston 21
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
SA Town East Christian 59, CC Annapolis 14
OTHER
FW Benbrook 49, Venus 7
Longview East Texas Christian 50, Tyler Heat 0
Tribe Consolidated 64, Austin Royals 8
West Plains 52, Levelland 7
Check back for additional scores.
FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores will be added after the games are played
SATURDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores will be added after the games are played
Get updates on what's happening in North Texas to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.