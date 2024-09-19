This Saturday in Dallas, an 80-year college football tradition continues with the battle for the Iron Skillet. The annual series between TCU and SMU has been consistently played through 1946 but may not continue past 2025 if the series isn't extended.

TCU (2-1) at SMU (2-1), Saturday, 5 p.m. ET (CW)

BetMGM College Football Odds: TCU by 2 1/2.

Series record: TCU leads 53-42-7.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The 103rd meeting between the Dallas-Fort Worth rivals for the Iron Skillet will be the first since SMU joined the ACC to create a matchup of power conference teams. Both are coming off losses. The Mustangs had an open date after being held without a touchdown two weeks ago in an 18-15 loss to BYU, which is in the Big 12 with TCU. The Horned Frogs blew a 21-point lead after halftime to lose their league opener when UCF scored in the final minute. Sonny Dykes has been the winning coach the last four meetings, including both games since moving to TCU after leading SMU's first consecutive wins in the series since 1992-93.

Key Matchup

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover goes against an SMU defense with as many interceptions (four) as passing touchdowns allowed and allowing only 158.3 yards passing per game. Hoover's 119 pass attempts without an interception are the most in the country. Hoover threw for 402 yards and four TDs against UCF, his seventh time with at least 300 yards passing in his nine career starts. Only three FBS QBs since 2012 have more 300-yard games in their first nine starts. Hoover's 1,022 yards passing through three games is third-best in FBS.

Players to Watch

SMU: Collin Rogers is tied for the national lead with eight made field goals this season. He set the single-game school record with five against BYU, including two kicks over 50 yards.

TCU: WR Jack Bech is third in the Big 12 with 116.7 yards receiving per game. He had nine catches for 200 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown, last week against UCF. All of those marks were personal highs in his 36 career games, including 25 in two seasons at LSU before joining the Horned Frogs last year.

Facts and Figures

The Mustangs and TCU were in the Southwest Conference together from 1923 until that league dissolved after the 1995 football season. The Frogs have won 20 of the 26 meetings since then, with no more currently scheduled after next season. … SMU had a nine-game home winning streak before the loss to BYU. … Dykes is 20-10 at TCU. Rhett Lashlee has the same record at SMU since replacing Dykes there.