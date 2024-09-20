Four students are facing serious charges after police say they made threats online against Huffines Middle School in Lewisville.

Lewisville police said all four suspects are juveniles and students in the Lewisville ISD. All have been charged with terroristic threats and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center in Denton.

Since the suspects are minors, their names and ages are not being released.

"We are not joking," police said. "LPD will take a zero-tolerance stance when it comes to any activity that disrupts students’ ability to learn or places them in fear."

Lewisville police said they were told about the threat directed at the school on Thursday. After further investigation by school resource officers, it was determined that the posted threats were duplicates of previous posts shared online in recent weeks.

Police said there was no credible threat from the post, but they must take all threats seriously. After identifying the students involved, the department said they took decisive action to ensure each campus was safe.

Police officials encourage parents to have a conversation with their children about the consequences of making threats.

"It is not a joke and will never be treated as a joke," police said.