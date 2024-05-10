Reward offered, USPS carrier robbed at gunpoint delivering mail at Addison apartments

A reward of up to $150,000 is being offered for information leading to the two individuals who robbed a USPS mail carrier at gunpoint in Addison.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the robbery happened at about 1:55 p.m. on May 6 at the Addison Apartments at the Park community at 3800 Spring Valley Road.

It is the latest in a string of robberies, many at gunpoint, across DFW since last year, as NBC 5 has reported.

NBC 5 spoke with Kimetra Lewis, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers 132 in Dallas.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"A gun was held at her head. The robber was in a mask so she couldn't identify who the perpetrator was," said Lewis. "She was delivering mail to an apartment complex and that's been the MO for most of them."

NBC 5 News

Lewis said she has been contacting local union representatives to ensure the federal employee receives the resources she needs.

"I never had a gun pulled to my head. I hope I never have one, but I can just imagine how she's feeling right now," she said. "I imagine she's fearful, very fearful, and she may never want to come back to the postal service. Not to a job that's going to place her in danger."

Sean Smith, the region's U.S. Postal Inspector, is unable to confirm the robbery involved a gun but said his agency is working tirelessly to bring the robbers to justice.

The first robber is described as Black, possibly in his teens, with fair skin, and standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall. The man was wearing a black mask, black jacket, and gray sweatpants, according to a reward poster.

The second robber is described as Black, possibly in his teens, with a dark brown complexion, and standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall. The man had short dreadlocks and was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

The US Postal Service urged the public against taking action to apprehend the robbers.

Smith stressed the federal government is taking every action to better protect employees.

"We're working behind the scenes," he said. "Now, we're limited in what we can share because of active investigations but I can assure the public and employees that we take these very seriously and we want to hold those individuals accountable who harm our employees."

Smith said Project Safe Delivery, launched in 2023, aims at combatting a recent rise in threats and attacks on letter carriers and postal employees as well as protecting against package and mail thefts.

"[Nationally,] robberies are down, mail theft complaints are down and arrests are up," said Smith.

Smith was not immediately able to provide NBC 5 with statistics about the DFW region.

Lewis emphasizes her wish for the USPS to increase postal police officers.

"Maybe hire more postal police so they can maybe ride around the communities, especially where apartment complexes are, just to monitor and make sure nothing is happening."

She's also calling on the public to be more aware of letter carriers in their communities.

Criminals are often after a special key that mail carriers carry, in particular those delivering to apartment communities, authorities said.

"My biggest fear is that someone's going to get hurt. I hope that no letter carrier will risk their life by not giving them the key, but I believe there will be a time where someone will challenge the robber."

Lewis stressed she believed improvements are being made, but said even more needs to be done.

"I just wish that the postal service would take this a little bit more serious," she said. "Not saying they are pushing it under the rug, but I wish that they would instead of always trying to monitor how fast a letter carrier completes their assignment. I think they need to be concerned more about their safety and whether or not they're OK."

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "law enforcement" when prompted). Reference Case No. 4304340-ROBB.

The USPS said all information will be kept strictly confidential.