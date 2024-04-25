Witnesses: Car pinned, dragged by 18-wheeler before going over bridge

Two drivers were able to walk away after an 18-wheeler hit another car along a Dallas bridge, sending it over the edge, with the driver still inside.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says the accident happened around 9:00 a.m. along the 9800 - 9900 block of Walton Walker Freeway.

Two men told NBC 5 they often fish in this area of the Trinity River and were standing next to their cars when they heard a scraping sound.

Urbano Cepeda and Kevin Torres said they looked over and saw an 18-wheeler truck had pinned a car against the edge of the bridge, dragging it for several yards before the car flew into the water below.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The men said they rushed over to the river to try to help.

When they got there, they said the driver was already out of his car, and they helped him get out of the water.

The men said the driver seemed hurt on his stomach, but was alert and walking and talking.

Both witnesses called the driver's survival a miracle.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed they did not transport anyone from the accident.

The Dallas Sheriff's Office said the right lane of the highway was closed as a heavy-duty wrecker was called to tow the 18-wheeler.

A crane also fished the car, a gray Genesis, out of the water.

The sheriff's office said there were no sustained injuries to either driver, and the highway was cleared at 12:02 p.m.

The Office said the 18-wheeler hit the Genesis and caused it to land in the water, but they are still investigating the incident.