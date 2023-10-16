Duncanville, Aledo continue blanking opponents, maintain top spots in Texas football rankings

Below are the Week 9 high school rankings from Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

Duncanville, Aledo and Melissa are still holding on to first place in their respective classes after two shutout wins and another where only 14 points were allowed.

In Class 6A, Duncanville beat Mansfield 51-0 for their sixth straight win. Joining them in the Top 25 are DeSoto (No. 3) and Southlake (No. 6) and North Crowley (No. 9), all in the Top 10, along with Northwest Nelson (No. 13), Rockwall (No. 19), Prosper (No. 20) and Coppell (No. 21). Nelson, Rockwall, Prosper and Coppell all moved up after No. 13 McKinney and No. 22 Dripping Springs dropped out.

In 5AD1, Aledo blanked Burleson Centennial 42-0 and held on to the top spot with their eighth straight victory. They're followed by Mansfield Timberview (No. 3) who beat Dallas Molina, Red Oak (No. 7) who shut out McAllen Rowe 55-0, Frisco Lone Star (No. 9) and Forney (No. 10).

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In 5AD2, Melissa improved to 7-0 with a 40-14 win over Denison and kept their No. 1 ranking. They're followed by Midlothian Heritage (No. 3), Dallas South Oak Cliff (No. 6), Lucas Lovejoy (No. 7) and Argyle (No. 9). Joining the Top 10 is Colleyville Heritage at No. 10 after a 42-7 win over Arlington Heights. No. 2-ranked Frisco Emerson dropped out after losing 41-24 to Argyle.

See all of the statewide rankings below.

2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 1, Aug. 24-26: Scores

Week 2, Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Rankings | Scores

Week 3, Sept. 7-9: Rankings | Scores

Week 4, Sept. 14-16: Rankings | Scores

Week 5, Sept. 21--23: Rankings | Scores

Week 6, Sept. 28-30: Rankings | Scores

Week 7, Oct. 5-7: Rankings | Scores

Week 8, Oct. 12-14: Rankings | Scores

Week 9, Oct. 19-21: Rankings | Scores

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (6-0) W: Mansfield, 51-0 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (7-0) W: Beaumont West Brook, 62-14 2

3 DeSoto (6-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 64-3 3

4 Austin Westlake (7-0) W: Dripping Springs, 27-14 4

5 Austin Vandegrift (7-0) W: Round Rock , 45-3 5

6 Southlake Carroll (7-0) W: Keller Central, 70-7 6

7 Humble Atascocita (7-0) W: Humble, 67-13 7

8 Katy (6-1) Idle:, 8

9 North Crowley (7-0) W: Weatherford, 62-17 9

10 Humble Summer Creek (6-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 27-7 10

11 Lake Travis (6-1) W: Austin Anderson, 42-14 11

12 Cibolo Steele (6-1) W: San Marcos, 45-6 12

13 Northwest Nelson (7-0) W: Keller, 67-3 14

14 Houston Lamar (8-0) W: Houston Sam Houston, 72-0 15

15 Dickinson (6-1) W: Clute Brazoswood, 59-0 16

16 Willis (8-0) W: Conroe Caney Creek, 63-9 17

17 Pflugerville Weiss (8-0) W: Bryan, 42-13 18

18 SA Reagan (7-0) W: SA Johnson, 41-27 19

19 Rockwall (7-1) W: North Forney, 65-26 20

20 Prosper (6-1) W: McKinney Boyd, 47-0 21

21 Coppell (7-0) W: Plano East, 35-7 23

22 Katy Jordan (6-1) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 38-14 24

23 Klein Collins (6-1) W: Klein Forest, 24-0 25

24 Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-2) W: Fort Bend Clements, 63-0 NR

25 The Woodlands (6-2) W: The Woodlands College Park, 49-0 NR



Dropped out: No. 13 McKinney, No. 22 Dripping Springs

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Aledo (8-0) W: Burleson Centennial, 42-0 1

2 Longview (6-1) W: North Mesquite, 63-0 2

3 Mansfield Timberview (7-0) W: Dallas Molina, 45-3 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (7-0) W: Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, 57-0 4

5 Lamar Fulshear (7-0) W: Magnolia West, 53-14 5

6 Comal Smithson Valley (6-1) W: SA MacArthur, 62-0 6

7 Red Oak (7-0) W: Cleburne, 35-10 7

8 PSJA North (7-0) W: McAllen Rowe, 55-0 8

9 Frisco Lone Star (6-1) W: Frisco Lebanon Trail, 31-0 9

10 Forney (6-1) W: Lancaster, 21-20 (OT) 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Melissa (7-0) W: Denison, 40-14 1

2 Montgomery Lake Creek (8-0) W: Bryan Rudder, 38-3 3

3 Midlothian Heritage (7-0) W: Ennis, 38-35 (OT) 4

4 Texarkana (7-0) W: Marshall, 30-7 5

5 Port Neches-Groves (6-1) W: Dayton, 41-14 6

6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-2) Idle:, 7

7 Lucas Lovejoy (6-1) W: Crandall, 76-0 8

8 SA Alamo Heights (7-0) W: SA Harlandale, 60-34 9

9 Argyle (4-2) W: Frisco Emerson, 41-34 10

10 Colleyville Heritage (6-1) W: FW Arlington Heights, 42-7 NR



Dropped out: No. 2 Frisco Emerson

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Boerne (6-1) W: SA Memorial, 42-0 2

2 Celina (7-0) W: Wilmer-Hutchins, 50-7 3

3 Anna (6-1) W: Kaufman, 48-20 4

4 China Spring (6-2) W: Waco La Vega, 52-49 5

5 Kilgore (7-1) W: Henderson, 46-17 6

6 Alvin Iowa Colony (7-0) W: Navasota, 37-21 7

7 Stephenville (5-2) W: Waxahachie Life, 59-19 8

8 Brownwood (7-1) W: San Angelo Lake View, 66-0 9

9 Needville (8-0) W: El Campo, 56-28 10

10 Tyler Chapel Hill (6-1) L: Lindale, 35-23 1



Dropped out: None

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Carthage (8-0) W: Rusk, 49-14 1

2 Silsbee (7-0) W: Liberty, 49-0 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-0) W: Pittsburg, 63-7 3

4 Cuero (7-0) W: Gonzales, 56-7 4

5 Wimberley (7-0) W: Manor New Tech, 72-0 5

6 Bellville (8-0) W: Sealy, 69-0 6

7 Hamshire-Fannett (8-0) W: Hardin-Jefferson, 49-12 7

8 Monahans (7-0) W: Fort Stockton, 56-21 8

9 Canyon West Plains (7-1) W: Levelland, 68-13 9

10 Van (7-1) W: Center, 56-36 NR



Dropped out: No. 10 Center

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Franklin (7-0) W: Troy, 62-23 1

2 Columbus (8-0) W: Hitchcock, 52-24 2

3 Malakoff (8-0) W: Eustace, 76-7 3

4 Winnsboro (7-0) W: Pottsboro, 52-28 5

5 Paradise (8-0) W: Peaster, 38-7 6

6 Edna (5-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 56-35 7

7 Brock (4-3) W: Whitesboro, 63-3 8

8 Bushland (7-1) W: Amarillo River Road, 70-0 10

9 Hitchcock (7-1) L: Columbus, 52-24 4

10 Clyde (7-0) W: Tuscola Jim Ned, 29-14 NR



Dropped out: No. 9 Pottsboro

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Gunter (7-0) W: Howe, 82-0 1

2 Canadian (7-0) W: Spearman, 63-14 2

3 El Maton Tidehaven (6-0) W: Wallis Brazos, 34-0 3

4 Hooks (6-0) Idle:, 4

5 Newton (6-0) W: Trinity, 66-0 5

6 Troup (7-0) W: Arp, 35-28 6

7 Poth (6-1) W: Nixon-Smiley, 54-0 7

8 Holliday (6-1) W: Henrietta, 28-21 8

9 Littlefield (6-1) W: Stanton, 60-21 9

10 Daingerfield (5-2) W: Elysian Fields, 40-0 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Timpson (7-0) W: West Sabine, 56-8 1

2 Refugio (6-1) Idle 2

3 Tolar (6-1) W: De Leon, 44-8 3

4 Stratford (7-0) W: Panhandle, 34-24 5

5 Cooper (6-1) Idle 4

6 Hawley (6-1) W: Winters, 48-12 6

7 Beckville (6-1) W: Ore City, 74-13 7

8 Sonora (7-0) W: Big Lake Reagan County, 57-12 8

9 Garrison (7-0) Idle 9

10 Holland (7-0) W: Thorndale, 56-41 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Albany (7-0) W: Albany, 49-0 1

2 Mart (7-0) Idle 2

3 New Home (7-0) W: Smyer, 62-0 3

4 Chilton (7-0) W: Bartlett, 55-0 4

5 Collinsville (6-1) W: Era, 69-0 5

6 Sunray (7-1) W: Boys Ranch, 34-12 6

7 Lovelady (7-0) W: Hull-Daisetta, 64-0 7

8 Wellington (5-2) W: Memphis, 36-0 8

9 Wink (7-1) W: Water Valley, 37-0 9

10 Seymour (6-1) W: Electra, 44-6 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Gordon (7-0) W: Bryson, 54-8 1

2 Knox City (7-0) Idle 2

3 Abbott (7-0) Idle 3

4 Westbrook (6-1) W: Roby, 49-0 4

5 Jonesboro (7-1) W: Santa Anna, 54-0 5

6 Whiteface (7-0) Idle 6

7 Happy (6-1) W: Booker, 48-22 7

8 Miami (7-0) Idle 8

9 Rankin (5-2) Idle 9

10 Gail Borden County (6-1) W: Garden City, 50-0 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (7-0) Idle 1

2 Oglesby (7-0) Idle 2

3 Jayton (8-0) W: Guthrie, 52-0 3

4 Richland Springs (7-0) W: Rochelle, 56-24 4

5 Lamesa Klondike (7-1) W: Loop, 64-0 5

6 Cherokee (5-1) Idle 6

7 Newcastle (5-1) Idle 7

8 Whitharral (7-1) W: Cotton Center, 45-0 8

9 Amherst (7-0) W: Wellman-Union, 56-0 9

10 Crowell (7-1) W: Chillicothe, 67-6 NR



Dropped out: No. 10 Rochelle

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (7-0) W: Tomball Concordia, 49-21 1

2 Dallas Christian (7-1) W: Dallas HSAA, 59-0 2

3 Austin Regents (6-1) W: Austin Hyde Park, 50-14 4

4 Argyle Liberty Christian (7-0) W: Midland Christian, 46-0 5

5 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (7-1) W: Dallas St. Mark’s, 41-3 NR



Dropped out: No. 3 Houston St. John’s

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (7-0) W: East Texas Homeschool, 70-51 1

2 FW Covenant Classical (6-1) W: Keller Harvest, 56-0 2

3 Conroe Covenant (7-0) W: Houston Westbury Christian, 86-38 3

4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (7-0) W: Austin Royals, 53-8 4

5 Houston Emery-Weiner (5-1) Idle NR



Dropped out: No. 5 East Texas Homeschool