Duncanville holds top spot in 6A, Aledo and Melissa are tops in 5A

The Week 3 high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

Duncanville High School retains the top spot in 6A and is joined in the Top 10 by DeSoto, who was idle in Week 2, Southlake Carroll, and Prosper. Only four North Texas teams are in the Top 10 after Guyer dropped out with a loss to 5A leader Aledo. North Crowley beat up on Arlington and moved up from 15 to 12.

In Class 5A, Aledo leads Division I and Melissa is on top of Division II. In Division I, Timberview moved up from 4 to 3 after a win over Arlington Sam Houston and Frisco Reedy moved up from 7 to 6 with a win over Denison. Denton Ryan was idle but still managed to move up from 8 to 7. In Division II, South Oak Cliff rebounded after their week one loss with a win over Lancaster and holds on to the No. 2 spot. Frisco Emerson, Lucas Lovejoy, Mido Heritage hold on to their 4, 5, and 7 spots, respectively and last week's No. 9 Mansfield Summit dropped out of the Top 10.

Rankings for all classes can be seen below.

2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 1, Aug. 24-26: Scores | Rankings

Week 2, Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Scores | Rankings

Week 3, Sept. 7-9: Scores | Rankings

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (2-0) W: Rockledge (FL), 44-0 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (2-0) W: Spring, 53-0 2

3 DeSoto (1-0) Idle 3

4 Austin Westlake (2-0) W: Converse Judson, 47-0 4

5 Austin Vandegrift (2-0) W: Cedar Park, 41-17 7

6 Southlake Carroll (2-0) W: Lewisville Marcus, 57-15 8

7 Humble Atascocita (2-0) W: Katy, 42-34 10

8 Lake Travis (2-0) W: Cibolo Steele, 20-10 12

9 Prosper (2-0) W: Garland Sachse, 49-13 14

10 Katy (1-1) L: Humble Atascocita, 42-34 5

11 Denton Guyer (1-1) L: Aledo, 48-45 9

12 North Crowley (2-0) W: Arlington, 69-14 15

13 Klein Collins (2-0) W: Pearland Dawson, 30-17 16

14 Humble Summer Creek (2-0) W: League City Clear Falls, 32-14 18

15 Cibolo Steele (1-1) L: Lake Travis, 20-10 11

16 McKinney (2-0) W: Richardson Berkner, 35-14 19

17 Northwest Nelson (2-0) W: McKinney Boyd, 62-3 20

18 Pflugerville Weiss (2-0) W: Austin LBJ, 44-19 21

19 Alvin Shadow Creek (2-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 20-7 24

20 Fort Bend Hightower (2-0) W: Spring Westfield, 14-9 NR

21 Houston Lamar (2-0) W: The Woodlands, 45-21 NR

22 Cypress Bridgeland (2-0) W: Katy Tompkins, 41-35 (OT) NR

23 Spring Westfield (1-1) L: Fort Bend Hightower, 14-9 6

24 Dallas Highland Park (2-0) W: Lewisville, 21-18 NR

25 Midland Legacy (2-0) W: Amarillo Tascosa, 63-34 25

Dropped out: No. 13 Lewisville, No. 17 Rockwall, No. 22 Katy Tompkins, No. 23 The Woodlands

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Aledo (2-0) W: Denton Guyer, 48-45 1

2 Longview (1-1) W: Marshall, 48-7 3

3 Mansfield Timberview (2-0) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 55-14 4

4 Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) W: Nederland, 54-26 5

5 Lamar Fulshear (2-0) W: Fort Bend Clements, 57-21 6

6 Frisco Reedy (2-0) W: Denison, 34-7 7

7 Denton Ryan (1-0) Idle 8

8 Smithson Valley (1-1) W: Killeen Harker Heights, 27-10 9

9 Abilene (2-0) W: Abilene Cooper, 26-7 NR

10 PSJA North (2-0) W: Los Fresnos, 54-17 10

Dropped out: No. 2 Lancaster

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Melissa (2-0) W: China Spring, 63-33 1

2 Dallas South Oak Cliff (1-1) W: Lancaster, 42-21 2

3 Fort Bend Marshall (2-0) W: Crosby, 56-7 3

4 Frisco Emerson (2-0) W: Dallas Wilson, 41-21 4

5 Lucas Lovejoy (2-0) W: Argyle, 42-14 5

6 Montgomery Lake Creek (2-0) W: Fort Bend Elkins, 57-6 6

7 Midlothian Heritage (2-0) W: Cleburne, 63-7 7

8 Texarkana (2-0) W: Colleyville Heritage, 41-38 8

9 Port Neches-Groves (1-1) W: Beaumont United, 45-14 NR

10 Liberty Hill (1-1) W: Hutto, 82-80 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Mansfield Summit, No. 10 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Tyler Chapel Hill (2-0) W: Van, 50-28 2

2 Anna (2-0) W: Aubrey, 42-0 3

3 China Spring (1-1) L: Melissa, 63-33 1

4 Boerne (1-1) W: Pleasanton, 47-7 4

5 Celina (2-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 77-41 5

6 Stephenville (1-1) W: Everman, 14-7 6

7 Kilgore (1-1) W: Gilmer, 24-23 9

8 Brownwood (2-0) W: Marble Falls, 56-7 NR

9 Lubbock Estacado (2-0) W: Dumas, 49-16 NR

10 Somerset (2-0) W: SA Central Catholic, 21-16 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Decatur, No. 8 Bay City, No. 10 SA Davenport

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Carthage (2-0) W: Pittsburg, 42-7 1

2 Silsbee (2-0) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 41-14 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-0) W: Shreveport Byrd (LA), 27-10 3

4 Cuero (2-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 35-7 4

5 Wimberley (2-0) W: SA Pieper, 44-6 5

6 Bellville (2-0) W: Stafford, 38-0 6

7 Waco Connally (2-0) W: Waco La Vega, 48-40 7

8 Jasper (2-0) W: Palestine, 46-24 8

9 Hamshire-Fannett (2-0) W: Winnie East Chambers, 30-14 9

10 Graham (2-0) W: Springtown, 36-15 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Gilmer

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Franklin (2-0) W: Mexia, 70-6 1

2 Brock (1-1) W: WF Hirschi, 28-14 2

3 Edna (2-0) W: Bay City, 28-21 3

4 Columbus (2-0) W: La Grange, 63-28 4

5 Malakoff (2-0) W: Grandview, 51-21 5

6 Hitchcock (2-0) W: East Bernard, 52-7 6

7 Winnsboro (2-0) W: Canton, 52-14 9

8 Paradise (2-0) W: Muenster, 33-0 10

9 Tuscola Jim Ned (2-0) W: Holliday, 40-22 NR

10 Yoakum (2-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 41-20 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Bushland, No. 8 Grandview

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Canadian (2-0) W: Bushland, 55-35 1

2 Gunter (2-0) W: Prosper Walnut Grove, 64-24 2

3 El Maton Tidehaven (2-0) W: Odem, 58-0 3

4 Wall (2-0) W: Cisco, 27-10 4

5 Hooks (2-0) W: Cooper, 26-19 5

6 Gilmer Harmony (1-1) W: White Oak, 73-32 6

7 Newton (1-0) W: Woodville, 44-39 7

8 Daingerfield (2-0) W: Tatum, 34-17 9

9 Comanche (2-0) W: Bangs, 70-0 10

10 Troup (2-0) W: Price Carlisle, 52-15 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Holliday

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Timpson (2-0) W: Jefferson, 48-29 1

2 Refugio (1-1) W: CC London, 55-10 2

3 Tolar (2-0) W: Early, 48-10 3

4 Centerville (2-0) W: Crawford, 43-20 6

5 Hawley (1-1) W: Lubbock Roosevelt, 14-6 5

6 Cooper (1-1) L: Hooks, 26-19 4

7 Stratford (2-0) W: Sunray, 23-20 8

8 Beckville (1-1) W: Joaquin, 60-28 9

9 Crawford (1-1) L: Centerville, 43-20 7

10 Sonora (2-0) W: Coahoma, 44-30 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Albany (2-0) W: Dublin, 55-7 1

2 Mart (2-0) W: Marlin, 48-8 2

3 New Home (2-0) W: Colorado City, 47-7 3

4 Collinsville (2-0) W: Blue Ridge, 51-14 6

5 Wellington (1-1) L: Lubbock Christian, 17-16 4

6 Chilton (2-0) W: Italy, 20-14 7

7 Wink (2-0) W: Ozona, 48-36 NR

8 Granger (2-0) W: Thorndale, 38-7 NR

9 Falls City (1-1) L: Poth, 33-0 9

10 Sunray (1-1) L: Stratford, 23-20 10

Dropped out: No. 5 Bremond, No. 8 Price Carlisle

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Gordon (2-0) W: Garden City, 58-12 1

2 Abbott (2-0) W: FW Covenant Classical, 54-44 2

3 Knox City (2-0) W: Matador Motley County, 52-6 4

4 Westbrook (1-1) W: Jonesboro, 60-14 5

5 Rankin (2-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 59-20 6

6 May (2-0) W: Austin St. Stephen’s, 50-20 7

7 Jonesboro (1-1) L: Westbrook, 60-14 3

8 Happy (1-1) W: Follett, 46-42 8

9 Springlake-Earth (2-0) W: Turkey Valley, 46-21 NR

10 Whiteface (2-0) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 65-6 10

Dropped out: No. 9 Imperial Buena Vista

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (2-0) W: McLean, 74-12 1

2 Oglesby (2-0) W: Walnut Springs, 46-0 2

3 Jayton (2-0) W: Klondike, 55-34 3

4 Cherokee (2-0) W: Menard, 74-39 6

5 Newcastle (2-0) W: Woodson, 54-0 7

6 Lamesa Klondike (1-1) L: Jayton, 55-34 4

7 Whitharral (1-1) W: Kress, 50-0 8

8 Richland Springs (2-0) W: Olfen, 52-6 10

9 Rochelle (2-0) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 72-23 NR

10 Amherst (2-0) W: Groom, 49-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Balmorhea, No. 9 Oakwood

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (2-0) W: Lumberton, 35-20 3

2 Austin Regents (2-0) W: Midland Christian, 42-23 4

3 Dallas Christian (1-1) L: Ouachita Christian (LA), 17-14 1

4 Lubbock Christian (2-0) W: Wellington, 17-16 5

5 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (2-0) W: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 27-20 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Dallas Parish Episcopal

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (2-0) W: Houston Emery-Weiner, 55-8 2

2 FW Covenant Classical (1-1) L: Abbott, 54-44 1

3 Abilene Christian (2-0) W: Hermleigh, 68-44 5

4 Austin Hill Country (2-0) W: San Marcos Baptist, 108-70 NR

5 Conroe Covenant (2-0) W: Houston Cristo Rey, 62-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Baytown Christian, No. 4 Prestonwood North