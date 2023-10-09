Duncanville, Aledo, Melissa hold top spots in Week 8 of Texas football rankings

Below are the Week 8 high school rankings from Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

Duncanville, Aledo and Melissa are still holding on to first place in their respective classes after three decisive wins where only 17 points (in total) were scored on the opposing teams.

In Class 6A, Duncanville beat Waxahachie 44-10 for their fifth straight win. Joining them in the Top 25 are DeSoto (No. 3) and Southlake (No. 6) and North Crowley (No. 9), all in the Top 10, along with McKinney (No. 13), Northwest Nelson (No. 14) Rockwall (No. 20) and Prosper (No. 21) and Coppell (No. 23).

In 5AD1, Aledo shut out Fort Worth Western Hills 71-0 and held on to the top spot with their seventh straight victory. They're followed by Mansfield Timberview (No. 3) who was idle, Red Oak (No. 7), Frisco Lone Star (No. 9) and Forney (No. 10).

In 5AD2, Melissa easily handled Mesquite Poteet 50-7 to keep their No. 1 ranking. They're followed by Frisco Emerson (No. 2), Midlothian Heritage (No. 4), Dallas South Oak Cliff (No. 7) and Lucas Lovejoy (No. 9). Argyle, who was previously unranked, is now ranked No. 10 with Belton and FB Marshall dropping out.

See all of the statewide rankings below.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (5-0) W: Waxahachie, 44-10 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (6-0) W: Humble Summer Creek, 31-21 2

3 DeSoto (5-0) W: Mansfield Legacy, 64-3 3

4 Austin Westlake (6-0) W: Austin Anderson, 67-14 4

5 Austin Vandegrift (6-0) W: Round Rock McNeil, 42-3 5

6 Southlake Carroll (6-0) W: Keller, 56-10 6

7 Humble Atascocita (6-0) W: Beaumont United, 78-0 7

8 Katy (6-1) W: Katy Paetow, 31-7 8

9 North Crowley (6-0) W: FW Boswell, 54-7 9

10 Humble Summer Creek (5-1) L:, 31-21. Galena Park North Shore 10

11 Lake Travis (5-1) W: Del Valle, 45-0 11

12 Cibolo Steele (5-1) W: New Braunfels, 27-14 12

13 McKinney (6-0) Idle 13

14 Northwest Nelson (6-0) W: Haltom, 42-17 14

15 Houston Lamar (7-0) W: Houston Westbury, 69-7 15

16 Dickinson (5-1) W: League City Clear Falls, 45-13 16

17 Willis (7-0) W: The Woodlands College Park, 56-17 17

18 Pflugerville Weiss (7-0) W: Copperas Cove, 49-7 18

19 SA Reagan (6-0) W: SA Madison, 45-0 20

20 Rockwall (6-1) W: Royse City, 63-37 21

21 Prosper (5-1) Idle 22

22 Dripping Springs (5-1) W: Austin Akins, 48-0 23

23 Coppell (6-0) W: Lewisville Marcus, 20-6 24

24 Katy Jordan (5-1) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 48-21 25

25 Klein Collins (5-1) W: Tomball Memorial, 35-14 NR



Dropped out: No. 19 Tomball Memorial

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Aledo (7-0) W: FW South Hills, 71-0 1

2 Longview (5-1) W: Forney, 13-7 2

3 Mansfield Timberview (6-0) Idle 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (6-0) W: La Porte, 38-27 4

5 Lamar Fulshear (6-0) W: Friendswood, 61-29 5

6 Comal Smithson Valley (5-1) W: Kyle Lehman, 42-7 6

7 Red Oak (6-0) W: Waco, 63-7 7

8 PSJA North (6-0) W: La Joya Palmview, 55-0 8

9 Frisco Lone Star (5-1) W: Frisco Centennial, 35-28 (OT) 9

10 Forney (5-1) L: Longview, 13-7 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Melissa (6-0) W: Mesquite Poteet, 50-7 1

2 Frisco Emerson (7-0) W: Frisco Memorial, 56-14 2

3 Montgomery Lake Creek (7-0) W: Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, 61-13 3

4 Midlothian Heritage (6-0) W: Mansfield Summit, 42-7 4

5 Texarkana (6-0) Idle 5

6 Port Neches-Groves (5-1) W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 38-20 6

7 Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-2) W: Dallas Kimball, 49-13 7

8 Lucas Lovejoy (5-1) W: Princeton, 63-0 9

9 SA Alamo Heights (6-0) W: SA Jefferson, 50-0 NR

10 Argyle (3-2) W: Lake Dallas, 52-21 NR



Dropped out: No. 8 Fort Bend Marshall, No. 10 Belton

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Tyler Chapel Hill (6-0) W: Jacksonville, 70-29 1

2 Boerne (5-1) W: Uvalde, 35-14 2

3 Celina (6-0) W: North Dallas, 71-0 3

4 Anna (5-1) W: Mabank, 35-0 4

5 China Spring (5-2) W: Alvarado, 64-28 5

6 Kilgore (6-1) W: Lindale, 64-29 6

7 Alvin Iowa Colony (6-0) W: Brazosport, 48-7 7

8 Stephenville (4-2) Idle 8

9 Brownwood (6-1) W: Big Spring, 56-7 10

10 Needville (7-0) W: Navasota, 56-42 NR



Dropped out: No. 9 El Campo

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Carthage (7-0) W: Canton, 50-0 1

2 Silsbee (6-0) Idle 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (6-0) W: Gilmer, 63-28 3

4 Cuero (6-0) W: Giddings, 55-14 4

5 Wimberley (6-0) W: Jarrell, 49-13 5

6 Bellville (7-0) W: Brookshire Royal, 45-10 6

7 Hamshire-Fannett (7-0) W: West Orange-Stark, 21-14 7

8 Monahans (6-0) W: Pecos, 49-13 10

9 Canyon West Plains (6-1) W: Seminole, 48-23 NR

10 Center (5-1) Idle NR



Dropped out: No. 8 Graham, No. 9 Gilmer

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Franklin (6-0) Idle 1

2 Columbus (7-0) W: Hallettsville, 42-14 2

3 Malakoff (7-0) W: Teague, 35-0 3

4 Hitchcock (7-0) W: Yoakum, 62-32 4

5 Winnsboro (6-0) W: Mount Vernon, 44-0 5

6 Paradise (7-0) W: Boyd, 65-7 6

7 Edna (4-1) W: Palacios, 52-6 7

8 Brock (3-3) Idle 8

9 Pottsboro (6-0) W: Bonham, 56-0 9

10 Bushland (6-1) W: Muleshoe, 56-26 NR



Dropped out: No. 10 Muleshoe

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Gunter (6-0) W: Bells, 64-6 1

2 Canadian (6-0) W: Childress, 63-21 2

3 El Maton Tidehaven (5-0) Idle 3

4 Hooks (6-0) W: Paris Chisum, 62-6 4

5 Newton (5-0) W: Hemphill, 76-0 5

6 Troup (6-0) W: Edgewood, 45-21 6

7 Poth (5-1) W: South SA West, 57-0 7

8 Holliday (5-1) W: Valley View, 60-0 9

9 Littlefield (5-1) W: Coahoma, 55-21 10

10 Daingerfield (4-2) W: New Diana, 42-0 NR



Dropped out: No. 8 Bells

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Timpson (6-0) Idle 1

2 Refugio (6-1) W: Skidmore-Tynan, 62-7 2

3 Tolar (5-1) W: Coleman, 43-0 3

4 Cooper (6-1) W: Como-Pickton, 62-8 4

5 Stratford (6-0) W: Farwell, 38-7 5

6 Hawley (5-1) W: Colorado City, 57-0 6

7 Beckville (5-1) Idle 7

8 Sonora (6-0) W: Ozona, 49-38 8

9 Garrison (7-0) W: Shelbyville, 49-14 9

10 Holland (6-0) W: Thrall, 41-21 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Albany (6-0) W: Miles, 41-0 1

2 Mart (7-0) W: Frost, 71-0 2

3 New Home (6-0) W: Seagraves, 43-6 3

4 Chilton (6-0) W: Bremond, 28-27 4

5 Collinsville (5-1) W: Celeste, 40-17 5

6 Sunray (6-1) W: Lubbock Christian, 34-0 6

7 Lovelady (6-0) W: Colmesneil, 51-0 7

8 Wellington (4-2) W: Shamrock, 64-0 8

9 Wink (6-1) W: Iraan, 34-7 9

10 Seymour (5-1) Idle 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Gordon (6-0) W: Gorman, 61-0 1

2 Knox City (7-0) W: Forestburg, 60-6 2

3 Abbott (7-0) W: Aquilla, 52-6 3

4 Westbrook (5-1) W: Highland, 46-0 4

5 Jonesboro (6-1) W: Lometa, 74-28 5

6 Whiteface (7-0) W: Springlake-Earth, 34-22 6

7 Happy (5-1) W: McLean, 50-0 7

8 Miami (7-0) W: Nazareth, 48-0 9

9 Rankin (5-2) W: Ackerly Sands, 79-30 10

10 Gail Borden County (5-1) Idle NR



Dropped out: No. 8 Aquilla

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (7-0) W: Paducah, 51-6 1

2 Oglesby (7-0) W: Bronte, 58-8 2

3 Jayton (7-0) W: Aspermont, 48-0 3

4 Richland Springs (6-0) W: Cherokee, 40-32 6

5 Lamesa Klondike (6-1) W: Southland, 88-6 5

6 Cherokee (5-1) L: Richland Springs, 40-32 4

7 Newcastle (5-1) Idle 7

8 Whitharral (6-1) W: Hart, 44-12 8

9 Amherst (6-0) Idle 9

10 Rochelle (7-0) W: Lohn, 66-6 10



Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (6-0) W: SA Central Catholic, 49-20 1

2 Dallas Christian (6-1) W: Dallas Covenant, 55-0 3

3 Houston St. John’s (6-1) W: Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 33-32 NR

4 Austin Regents (5-1) W: Brownsville St. Joseph, 50-22 5

5 Argyle Liberty Christian (6-0) W: FW Christian, 78-13 NR



Dropped out: No. 2 Houston Bellaire Episcopal, No. 4 Lubbock Christian

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (6-0) Idle 1

2 FW Covenant Classical (5-1) W: Midland Trinity, 46-0 2

3 Conroe Covenant (6-0) W: Beaumont Legacy, 51-6 3

4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (6-0) W: Austin St. Stephen’s, 56-6 4

5 East Texas Homeschool (5-0) Idle 5



Dropped out: None