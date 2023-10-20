Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 19-21, 2023

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct.19-21, 2023.

2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Aldine Davis 32, Aldine Eisenhower 31

Alief Elsik 21, Alvin 15

Austin Anderson 49, Del Valle 17

Byron Nelson 56, Keller Central 10

Cibolo Steele 52, SA East Central 28

Conroe 35, Grand Oaks 6

Cypress Creek 44, Houston Northbrook 0

Dallas White 63, Carrollton Turner 28

Duncanville 49, Dallas Skyline 3

Edinburg Vela 77, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

Fort Bend Clements 44, Fort Bend Bush 21

Galena Park North Shore 38, Humble 24

Garland Lakeview Centennial 35, Garland Rowlett 13

Houston Langham Creek 35, Cypress Park 17

Houston Strake Jesuit 20, Alief Hastings 14

Humble Kingwood 34, Beaumont West Brook 0

Katy 42, Katy Cinco Ranch 13

Katy Taylor 30, Jordan 24

Los Fresnos 31, Brownsville Hanna 0

Pasadena Dobie 64, Pasadena Rayburn 0

PSJA 41, Edinburg North 12

Richmond George Ranch 41, Fort Bend Dulles 14

SA Roosevelt 36, SA Northside Clark 21

Southlake Carroll 70, Northwest Eaton 28

Spring Westfield 63, Aldine MacArthur 7



CLASS 5A

Arlington Seguin 37, Ennis 34

Austin Crockett 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Austin McCallum 38, Austin Navarro 0

CC Miller 59, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 40

EP Eastwood 48, EP Montwood 41

Forney 53, North Mesquite 13

Fort Bend Marshall 42, Fort Bend Willowridge 14

Frisco Wakeland 28, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14

Galveston Ball 66, Houston Waltrip 12

Humble Kingwood Park 34, Beaumont West Brook 0

Leander 41, Pflugerville Hendrickson 40

Little Elm 38, McKinney Boyd 28

Mansfield Timberview 90, Dallas Sunset 0

Roma 48, PSJA Memorial 40, OT

SA Burbank 35, SA Harlandale 21

Tomball 45, Klein Forest 7



CLASS 4A

Argyle 63, Frisco Independence 0

Big Spring 63, San Angelo Lake View 43

Boerne 63, SA Kennedy 0

Brownwood 35, Lubbock Estacado 14

Kennedale 70, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Lake Worth 49, FW Western Hills 21

Rio Hondo 38, Falfurrias 35

Stephenville 31, China Spring 21



CLASS 2A

Big Sandy 22, Gladewater Union Grove 14



CLASS 1A

Blum 46, Three Way 0

Gilmer Union Hill 68, Saint Jo 22

Gordon 61, Lingleville 0

Savoy 54, Campbell 8

Silverton 55, Darrouzett 0

Whitharral 52, Booker 6



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Conroe Covenant 49, Katy Faith West 0

FW Nazarene 52, Denton Calvary 12

SA Cornerstone 53, Atlas Rattlers 0

SA Sunnybrook 37, CC Annapolis 30



OTHER

Houston Heights 36, Houston Westbury 0

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 32, Eagle Pass Winn 21

San Marcos Baptist Academy 56, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 0

Waco Methodist 60, Community Christian 8

West Plains 72, Perryton 6

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores from Friday night's games will be updated here late Friday night.

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores from Saturday night's games will be updated here late Saturday night.