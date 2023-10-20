Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 19-21, 2023

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct.19-21, 2023.
2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Week 1, Aug. 24-26: Scores
- Week 2, Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Rankings | Scores
- Week 3, Sept. 7-9: Rankings | Scores
- Week 4, Sept. 14-16: Rankings | Scores
- Week 5, Sept. 21--23: Rankings | Scores
- Week 6, Sept. 28-30: Rankings | Scores
- Week 7, Oct. 5-7: Rankings | Scores
- Week 8, Oct. 12-14: Rankings | Scores
- Week 9, Oct. 19-21: Rankings | Scores
THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
CLASS 6A
Aldine Davis 32, Aldine Eisenhower 31
Alief Elsik 21, Alvin 15
Austin Anderson 49, Del Valle 17
Byron Nelson 56, Keller Central 10
Cibolo Steele 52, SA East Central 28
Conroe 35, Grand Oaks 6
Cypress Creek 44, Houston Northbrook 0
Dallas White 63, Carrollton Turner 28
Duncanville 49, Dallas Skyline 3
Edinburg Vela 77, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
Fort Bend Clements 44, Fort Bend Bush 21
Galena Park North Shore 38, Humble 24
Garland Lakeview Centennial 35, Garland Rowlett 13
Houston Langham Creek 35, Cypress Park 17
Houston Strake Jesuit 20, Alief Hastings 14
Humble Kingwood 34, Beaumont West Brook 0
Katy 42, Katy Cinco Ranch 13
Katy Taylor 30, Jordan 24
Los Fresnos 31, Brownsville Hanna 0
Pasadena Dobie 64, Pasadena Rayburn 0
PSJA 41, Edinburg North 12
Richmond George Ranch 41, Fort Bend Dulles 14
SA Roosevelt 36, SA Northside Clark 21
Southlake Carroll 70, Northwest Eaton 28
Spring Westfield 63, Aldine MacArthur 7
CLASS 5A
Arlington Seguin 37, Ennis 34
Austin Crockett 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Austin McCallum 38, Austin Navarro 0
CC Miller 59, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 40
EP Eastwood 48, EP Montwood 41
Forney 53, North Mesquite 13
Fort Bend Marshall 42, Fort Bend Willowridge 14
Frisco Wakeland 28, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14
Galveston Ball 66, Houston Waltrip 12
Humble Kingwood Park 34, Beaumont West Brook 0
Leander 41, Pflugerville Hendrickson 40
Little Elm 38, McKinney Boyd 28
Mansfield Timberview 90, Dallas Sunset 0
Roma 48, PSJA Memorial 40, OT
SA Burbank 35, SA Harlandale 21
Tomball 45, Klein Forest 7
CLASS 4A
Argyle 63, Frisco Independence 0
Big Spring 63, San Angelo Lake View 43
Boerne 63, SA Kennedy 0
Brownwood 35, Lubbock Estacado 14
Kennedale 70, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Lake Worth 49, FW Western Hills 21
Rio Hondo 38, Falfurrias 35
Stephenville 31, China Spring 21
CLASS 2A
Big Sandy 22, Gladewater Union Grove 14
CLASS 1A
Blum 46, Three Way 0
Gilmer Union Hill 68, Saint Jo 22
Gordon 61, Lingleville 0
Savoy 54, Campbell 8
Silverton 55, Darrouzett 0
Whitharral 52, Booker 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Conroe Covenant 49, Katy Faith West 0
FW Nazarene 52, Denton Calvary 12
SA Cornerstone 53, Atlas Rattlers 0
SA Sunnybrook 37, CC Annapolis 30
OTHER
Houston Heights 36, Houston Westbury 0
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 32, Eagle Pass Winn 21
San Marcos Baptist Academy 56, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 0
Waco Methodist 60, Community Christian 8
West Plains 72, Perryton 6
FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores from Friday night's games will be updated here late Friday night.
SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores from Saturday night's games will be updated here late Saturday night.
INSIDE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Inside High School Sports airs every Sunday at 10 a.m. on NBC 5. Recent episodes are below.