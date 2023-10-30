DeSoto jumps to No. 2 in state football rankings after handing Duncanville their first loss

Below are the Week 11 high school rankings from Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

After spending all year at the top of 6A, Duncanville drops to No. 5 after a 49-25 loss to DeSoto. The Eagles, who were ranked No. 3, moved up to No. 2 while Galena Park North Shore moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 in the state.

There was other movement in the 6A rankings as well, Southlake dropped from No. 6 to No. 10 with a loss to Northwest Nelson who moved up from No. 11 to No. 7. North Crowley, which was ranked No. 9, moved up to No. 6 after beating Saginaw Chisholm Trail 77-0. Rockwall beat Mesquite and moved up one spot to No. 18 and Prosper beat Allen by one point to move up from No. 20 to No. 19. Coppell also moved up one spot, to No. 20, after being Flower Mound. McKinney and Lewisville, who were not ranked, entered the poll at spots No. 24 and No. 25, respectively.

In 5AD1, Aledo was ideal and retained the top spot. They're followed by Red Oak, who moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 with a win over Granbury, and Frisco Lone Star, who moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 with a win over Frisco. Forney takes the No. 8 spot, up from No. 10 after a decisive win over McKinney North. Richland, who was not ranked previously, is now No. 10 after beating No. 3 Mansfield Timberview, who dropped out of the top 10 with the loss.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In 5AD2, the rankings remain unchanged. Melissa improved to 9-0 with a 56-13 win over Princeton and kept their No. 1 ranking. They're followed by Midlothian Heritage (No. 3), Dallas South Oak Cliff (No. 6), Lucas Lovejoy (No. 7), Argyle (No. 9) and Colleyville Heritage (No. 10).

See all of the statewide rankings below.

2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 1, Aug. 24-26: Scores

Week 2, Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Rankings | Scores

Week 3, Sept. 7-9: Rankings | Scores

Week 4, Sept. 14-16: Rankings | Scores

Week 5, Sept. 21--23: Rankings | Scores

Week 6, Sept. 28-30: Rankings | Scores

Week 7, Oct. 5-7: Rankings | Scores

Week 8, Oct. 12-14: Rankings | Scores

Week 9, Oct. 19-21: Rankings | Scores

Week 10, Oct. 26-28: Rankings | Scores

Week 11, Nov. 2-4: Rankings | Scores

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 10 LW

1 Galena Park North Shore (9-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 61-35 2

2 DeSoto (8-0) W: Duncanville, 49-35 3

3 Austin Westlake (9-0) W: Austin Bowie, 62-0 4

4 Austin Vandegrift (9-0) W: Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 45-0 5

5 Duncanville (7-1) L: DeSoto, 49-35 1

6 North Crowley (9-0) W: Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 77-0 9

7 Northwest Nelson (9-0) W: Southlake Carroll, 34-17 11

8 Katy (8-1) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 66-7 8

9 Humble Summer Creek (8-1) W: Sheldon King, 33-12 10

10 Southlake Carroll (8-1) L: Northwest Nelson, 34-17 6

11 Humble Atascocita (8-1) L: Galena Park North Shore, 61-35 7

12 Cibolo Steele (8-1) W: Converse Judson, 52-14 12

13 Houston Lamar (9-0) Idle 13

14 Dickinson (8-1) W: League City Clear Creek, 34-0 14

15 Willis (9-0) W: The Woodlands, 60-52 15

16 Dripping Springs (7-2) W: Del Valle, 52-3 17

17 SA Reagan (9-0) W: SA Roosevelt, 42-21 18

18 Rockwall (8-1) W: Mesquite, 63-42 19

19 Prosper (8-1) W: Allen, 37-36 20

20 Coppell (9-0) W: Lewisville Flower Mound, 51-21 21

21 Lake Travis (7-2) W: Austin High, 62-14 22

22 Klein Collins (8-1) W: Tomball, 31-17 23

23 Fort Bend Ridge Point (8-2) W: Fort Bend Travis, 42-0 24

24 McKinney (8-1) W: Denton Guyer, 37-20 NR

25 Lewisville (7-2) W: Plano East, 26-3 NR

Dropped out: No. 16 Pflugerville Weiss, No. 25 The Woodlands



CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 LW

1 Aledo (9-0) Idle 1

2 Longview (8-1) W: Tyler, 34-12 2

3 Lamar Fulshear (9-0) W: Manvel, 30-26 5

4 Comal Smithson Valley (8-1) W: Buda Hays Consolidated, 47-10 6

5 Red Oak (9-0) W: Granbury, 27-3 7

6 Frisco Lone Star (8-1) W: Frisco, 41-10 9

7 PSJA North (9-0) W: La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 57-0 8

8 Forney (8-1) W: McKinney North, 40-7 10

9 College Station (8-1) W: A&M Consolidated, 49-42 NR

10 Richland (9-0) W: Mansfield Timberview, 37-27 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Mansfield Timberview, No. 4 Port Arthur Memorial



CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 10 LW

1 Melissa (9-0) W: Princeton, 56-13 1

2 Montgomery Lake Creek (9-0) Idle 2

3 Midlothian Heritage (9-0) W: Arlington Seguin, 21-14 3

4 Texarkana (9-0) W: Whitehouse, 45-21 4

5 Port Neches-Groves (8-1) W: Nederland, 41-16 5

6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (7-2) W: Dallas Wilson, 49-0 6

7 Lucas Lovejoy (8-1) W: Greenville, 49-7 7

8 SA Alamo Heights (9-0) W: SA Lanier, 61-7 8

9 Argyle (6-2) W: Denton, 59-0 9

10 Colleyville Heritage (8-1) W: FW Polytechnic, 49-18 10

Dropped out: None



CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 LW

1 Boerne (8-1) W: Somerset, 31-7 1

2 Celina (9-0) W: Dallas Pinkston, 57-6 2

3 Anna (8-1) W: Paris, 21-20 3

4 Kilgore (8-1) Idle 4

5 Alvin Iowa Colony (9-0) W: Bay City, 28-27 5

6 Stephenville (7-2) W: Alvarado, 34-7 6

7 Brownwood (9-1) W: Andrews, 28-14 7

8 Tyler Chapel Hill (8-1) W: Athens, 45-28 8

9 China Spring (7-3) W: Waxahachie Life, 68-52 9

10 Waco La Vega (6-3) Idle NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Bay City



CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 10 LW

1 Carthage (10-0) W: Van, 35-7 1

2 Silsbee (9-0) W: Bridge City, 33-7 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-0) W: Paris North Lamar, 56-12 3

4 Cuero (9-0) W: Smithville, 69-28 4

5 Wimberley (9-0) W: Lago Vista, 34-22 5

6 Bellville (9-0) W: Wharton, 72-0 6

7 Monahans (9-0) W: Clint Mountain View, 69-13 8

8 Hamshire-Fannett (9-1) W: Liberty, 49-14 7

9 Canyon West Plains (8-1) Idle 9

10 Ingleside (9-0) W: Orange Grove, 44-32 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Van



CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 LW

1 Columbus (9-0) Idle 1

2 Malakoff (9-0) W: Mexia, 41-10 2

3 Winnsboro (9-0) W: Bonham, 65-6 3

4 Brock (6-3) W: Ponder, 69-12 4

5 Bushland (9-1) W: Dalhart, 48-14 5

6 Hitchcock (9-1) W: Hallettsville, 54-22 6

7 Lorena (8-2) W: Troy, 49-22 7

8 Franklin (8-1) W: Cameron Yoe, 59-14 8

9 Paradise (9-1) W: Whitesboro, 48-9 10

10 Jourdanton (9-0) W: Lytle, 51-10 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Clyde



CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 10 LW

1 Gunter (9-0) W: Leonard, 63-0 1

2 Canadian (9-0) W: Tulia, 72-0 2

3 El Maton Tidehaven (8-0) W: Boling, 48-7 3

4 Hooks (8-0) W: DeKalb, 46-12 4

5 Newton (7-0) Idle 5

6 Poth (8-1) W: Comfort, 43-7 6

7 Holliday (8-1) W: WF City View, 47-22 7

8 Daingerfield (7-2) W: Waskom, 35-6 8

9 Wall (7-2) W: Early, 50-6 9

10 Jacksboro (9-0) W: Millsap, 24-17 10

Dropped out: None



CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 LW

1 Timpson (9-0) W: Shelbyville, 61-0 1

2 Refugio (8-1) W: Kenedy, 54-0 2

3 Tolar (8-1) W: Goldthwaite, 61-6 3

4 Stratford (9-0) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 55-6 4

5 Cooper (8-1) W: Alba-Golden, 40-0 5

6 Hawley (7-2) W: Stamford, 34-30 6

7 Beckville (8-1) W: Harleton, 48-14 7

8 Sonora (9-0) W: Christoval, 46-0 8

9 Garrison (9-0) W: San Augustine, 58-10 9

10 Holland (9-0) W: Schulenburg, 36-32 10

Dropped out: None



CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 10 LW

1 Albany (9-0) W: Hamlin, 71-0 1

2 Mart (9-0) W: Dawson, 31-13 2

3 New Home (89-0) W: Morton, 54-6 3

4 Collinsville (8-1) W: Muenster, 51-27 4

5 Lovelady (9-0) W: Evadale, 62-7 5

6 Wellington (7-2) W: Quanah, 48-0 6

7 Wink (9-1) W: Sterling City, 28-6 7

8 Chilton (8-1) W: Iola, 38-22 8

9 Gruver (7-2) Idle 10

10 Windthorst (7-2) W: Seymour, 54-22 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Seymour



CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 LW

1 Gordon (9-0) W: Baird, 56-8 1

2 Knox City (9-0) W: Turkey Valley, 60-46 2

3 Abbott (9-0) W: Penelope, 50-0 3

4 Westbrook (8-1) W: Ira, 58-8 4

5 Jonesboro (8-1) W: May, 48-22 5

6 Whiteface (9-0) W: Meadow, 64-0 6

7 Happy (8-1) W: Wildorado, 48-0 7

8 Miami (9-0) W: McLean, 51-6 8

9 Gail Borden County (8-1) W: Rankin, 42-30 10

10 Gilmer Union Hill (9-0) W: Savoy, 58-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Rankin



CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 10 LW

1 Benjamin (9-0) W: Chillicothe, 52-0 1

2 Oglesby (8-0) W: Calvert, 64-27 2

3 Jayton (9-0) Idle 3

4 Richland Springs (10-0) W: Lohn, 68-0 4

5 Lamesa Klondike (7-1) Idle 5

6 Cherokee (7-1) W: Brookesmith, 68-0 6

7 Newcastle (8-1) W: Gold-burg, 78-74 7

8 Whitharral (8-1) Idle 8

9 Amherst (9-0) W: Cotton Center, forfeit 9

10 Crowell (8-1) W: Paducah, 44-28 10

Dropped out: None



PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 10 LW

1 Houston St. Thomas (9-0) W: Houston St. Pius X, 41-21 1

2 Dallas Christian (9-1) W: McKinney Christian, 64-0 2

3 Austin Regents (8-1) W: SA TMI, 57-0 3

4 Argyle Liberty Christian (9-0) W: FW All Saints, 42-13 4

5 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (8-1) Idle 5

Dropped out: None



PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 10 LW

1 Pasadena First Baptist (9-0) W: Conroe Covenant, 68-20 1

2 FW Covenant Classical (8-1) W: Decatur Victory, 40-34 2

3 Houston Emery-Weiner (7-1) W: Giddings State School, 76-36 5

4 Austin Hill Country (7-1) W: Texas School for the Deaf, 114,70 NR

5 Victoria Cobras Homeschool (9-0) W: Bastrop Tribe Consolidated, 47-20 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Conroe Covenant, No. 4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated