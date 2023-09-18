Duncanville, Aledo, Melissa sit atop football class rankings in Week 5

The Week 5 high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

Duncanville, Aledo and Melissa are sitting in first place in their respective classes after three dominating wins.

Duncanville shut out Mansfield Lake Ridge 76-0 and leads Class 6A, with DeSoto (No. 3) and Southlake (No. 6) holding onto their Top 10 spots. Denton Guyer, who was ranked No. 10, fell out of the Top 25 after losing to Prosper 31-28. Prosper, who was not ranked, is now ranked No. 24.

In 5AD1, Aledo handled Azle 50-7 and retained the top spot. Timberview stayed in the No. 3 spot while Ryan and Lone Star held on to spots 6 and 10, respectively.

In 5AD2, Melissa decisively held off Crandall 67-28 to hold on to their No. 1 ranking. Frisco Emerson and Midlothian Heritage each got wins to stay in the No. 3 and No. 5 spots. Dallas South Oak Cliff, which had been unranked, is back in the Top 10 with a win over Dallas Parish Episcopal.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (3-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 76-0 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (3-0) Idle 2

3 DeSoto (3-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 42-17 3

4 Austin Westlake (3-0) Idle 4

5 Austin Vandegrift (4-0) W: Round Rock Stony Point, 48-7 5

6 Southlake Carroll (4-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 44-0 6

7 Humble Atascocita (3-0) Idle 7

8 Lake Travis (4-0) W: Austin Akins, 37-0 8

9 Katy (3-1) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 54-14 9

10 North Crowley (4-0) W: FW Paschal, 62-0 11

11 Humble Summer Creek (3-0) Idle 12

12 Cibolo Steele (3-1) W: Midland Legacy, 62-31 13

13 McKinney (4-0) W: Little Elm, 51-10 14

14 Northwest Nelson (4-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 52-7 15

15 Pflugerville Weiss (4-0) W: New Braunfels, 52-50 16

16 Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0) Idle 17

17 Houston Lamar (4-0) W: Pasadena Dobie, 53-0 19

18 Dickinson (3-1) W: Klein Oak, 37-8 21

19 Willis (4-0) W: Conroe, 63-14 22

20 SA Reagan (3-0) Idle 23

21 Tomball Memorial (3-0) Idle 24

22 Sheldon King (3-0) Idle 25

23 Rockwall (3-1) W: South Grand Prairie, 51-25 NR

24 Prosper (3-1) W: Denton Guyer, 31-28 NR

25 Dripping Springs (2-1) W: Austin High, 56-0 NR



Dropped out: No. 10 Denton Guyer, No. 18 Fort Bend Hightower, No. 20 Midland Legacy

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Aledo (4-0) W: Azle, 50-7 1

2 Longview (3-1) W: Lufkin, 42-0 2

3 Mansfield Timberview (4-0) W: Carrollton Turner, 71-7 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (3-0) W: New Caney Porter, 45-28 4

5 Lamar Fulshear (3-0) Idle 5

6 Denton Ryan (3-0) W: Saginaw, 40-0 6

7 Comal Smithson Valley (3-1) W: SA Wagner, 24-7 7

8 Red Oak (4-0) W: Killeen Ellison, 49-18 8

9 PSJA North (4-0) W: McAllen, 56-0 9

10 Frisco Lone Star (2-1) Idle 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Melissa (4-0) W: Crandall, 67-28 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) Idle 2

3 Frisco Emerson (4-0) W: Mount Pleasant, 62-16 3

4 Montgomery Lake Creek (4-0) W: Houston Bellaire, 73-7 4

5 Midlothian Heritage (4-0) W: Burleson, 38-7 5

6 Texarkana (4-0) W: Tyler Legacy, 17-14 6

7 Port Neches-Groves (2-1) Idle 7

8 Dallas South Oak Cliff (2-2) W: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 49-14 NR

9 Lucas Lovejoy (3-1) W: Terrell, 34-20 NR

10 Belton (4-0) W: San Angelo Central, 41-38 NR



Dropped out: No. 8 Liberty Hill, No. 9 WF Rider, No. 10 Gregory-Portland

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Tyler Chapel Hill (4-0) W: Nacogdoches, 42-22 1

2 China Spring (3-1) W: Waco Connally, 61-41 3

3 Boerne (3-1) W: Gregory-Portland, 50-22 4

4 Celina (4-0) W: Anna, 42-40 (4 OT) 5

5 Anna (2-1) L: Celina, 42-40 (4 OT) 2

6 Kilgore (3-1) W: Hallsville, 44-9 7

7 Brownwood (4-0) W: Glen Rose, 46-34 8

8 Lubbock Estacado (4-0) W: Levelland, 62-9 9

9 Iowa Colony (4-0) W: West Columbia, 51-14 NR

10 La Vernia (4-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 39-22 NR



Dropped out: No. 6 Stephenville, No. 10 Somerset

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Carthage (4-0) W: Marshall, 38-13 1

2 Silsbee (4-0) W: Freeport Brazosport, 72-27 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-0) W: Frisco Memorial, 63-21 3

4 Cuero (4-0) W: CC Calallen, 22-14 4

5 Wimberley (4-0) W: Fredericksburg, 48-10 5

6 Bellville (4-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 56-22 6

7 Hamshire-Fannett (4-0) W: Splendora, 62-0 8

8 Graham (4-0) W: Iowa Park, 63-6 9

9 Gilmer (2-2) W: Lindale, 59-56 10

10 Madisonville (4-0) W: Caldwell, 63-0 NR



Dropped out: No. 7 Waco Connally

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Franklin (4-0) W: Jasper, 29-14 1

2 Columbus (4-0) W: Houston North Forest, 48-0 2

3 Malakoff (4-0) W: Gladewater, 51-7 4

4 Hitchcock (4-0) W: Houston Wheatley, 57-7 5

5 Winnsboro (3-0) W: New Boston, 56-21 6

6 Paradise (4-0) W: Millsap, 49-7 7

7 Tuscola Jim Ned (4-0) W: Rockdale, 38-12 8

8 Edna (2-1) Ccd:, Sinton 9

9 Yoakum (3-1) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 20-19 10

10 Brock (1-3) L: Gunter, 35-12 3



Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Gunter (4-0) W: Brock, 35-12 2

2 Canadian (4-0) W: Perryton, 63-13 1

3 El Maton Tidehaven (3-0) Ccd vs. Vanderbilt Industrial 3

4 Wall (3-1) W: Peaster, 42-0 4

5 Hooks (3-0) W: Hawkins, 53-12 5

6 Newton (2-0) W: West Orange-Stark, 58-54 6

7 Troup (4-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 56-20 9

8 Poth (3-1) W: Schulenburg, 48-7 10

9 Bells (3-0) W: Pilot Point, 55-14 NR

10 Holliday (3-1) W: Childress, 24-14 NR



Dropped out: No. 7 Comanche, No. 8 Daingerfield

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Timpson (4-0) W: Waskom, 63-12 1

2 Refugio (3-1) W: Bishop, forfeit 2

3 Tolar (3-1) W: Comanche, 41-18 5

4 Cooper (3-1) W: Collinsville, 42-35 6

5 Stratford (4-0) W: Vega, 52-7 7

6 Centerville (3-1) L: Mart, 36-21 3

7 Hawley (3-1) L: Albany, 27-14 4

8 Beckville (3-1) W: Elysian Fields, 40-16 8

9 Sonora (4-0) W: Alpine, 45-18 10

10 Crawford (2-1) Idle 9



Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Albany (4-0) W: Hawley, 27-14 1

2 Mart (4-0) W: Centerville, 36-21 2

3 New Home (4-0) W: Floydada, 38-7 3

4 Chilton (4-0) W: Hearne, 19-13 6

5 Wellington (3-1) W: Spearman, 12-6 5

6 Collinsville (3-1) L: Cooper, 42-35 4

7 Sunray (3-1) W: Stinnett West Texas, 65-0 7

8 Lovelady (4-0) W: Normangee, 60-0 8

9 Wink (3-1) W: Sundown, 28-8 9

10 Seymour (3-1) W: Quanah, 75-18 NR



Dropped out: No. 10 Bremond

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Gordon (4-0) W: Waco Live Oak, 58-8 1

2 Knox City (4-0) W: Rankin, 77-32 3

3 Abbott (4-0) W: Bynum, 50-0 2

4 Westbrook (3-1) W: Spur, 52-6 4

5 Jonesboro (3-1) W: Newcastle, 50-38 5

6 Whiteface (4-0) W: Anton, 60-0 9

7 Happy (3-1) W: Kress, 68-22 7

8 May (3-1) W: Garden City, 49-30 8

9 Aquilla (4-0) W: Sidney, 78-30 NR

10 Rankin (2-2) L: Knox City, 77-32 6



Dropped out: No. 10 Springlake-Earth

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (4-0) W: Guthrie, 62-0 1

2 Oglesby (4-0) W: Fredericksburg Heritage, 54-8 2

3 Jayton (4-0) W: Petersburg, 52-0 3

4 Cherokee (4-0) W: Bluff Dale, 56-6 4

5 Lamesa Klondike (3-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 86-56 6

6 Richland Springs (4-0) W: Chester, 52-6 7

7 Newcastle (3-1) L: Jonesboro, 50-38 5

8 Whitharral (3-1) W: Dora (NM), 56-6 8

9 Amherst (4-0) W: Springlake-Earth, 52-48 10

10 Rochelle (3-0) W: Lometa, 70-59 9



Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (3-0) W: Austin Regents, 51-41 1

2 Dallas Christian (3-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 41-28 3

3 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (4-0) W: FW Nolan, 56-0 5

4 Lubbock Christian (4-0) W: Waco Reicher, 96-0 4

5 Austin Regents (2-1) L: Houston St. Thomas, 51-41 2



Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (4-0) W: High Island, forfeit 1

2 FW Covenant Classical (2-1) W: Austin Veritas, 48-0 2

3 Austin Hill Country (4-0) W: Cedar Park Summit, 50-0 3

4 Conroe Covenant (4-0) W: Sugar Land Logos Prep, 58-8 4

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (4-0) W: Runge, 46-0 5



Dropped out: None