Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Sept. 21-Sept. 23, 2023

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 21 through Sept. 23, 2023.

2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 26, Spring Dekaney 8

Belton 36, Pflugerville 19

Cypress Fairbanks 42, Houston Stratford 21

Cypress Ridge 29, Houston Northbrook 0

Dallas White 48, Dallas Sunset 0

Edinburg North 38, PSJA Southwest 28

Fort Bend Ridge Point 64, Fort Bend Dulles 0

Garland Lakeview Centennial 48, South Garland 10

Houston Westbury 36, Houston MSTC 6

Humble Atascocita 61, Humble Kingwood Park 7

Katy Tompkins 42, Katy Seven Lakes 0

Laredo Johnson 49, La Joya 7

Mansfield Summit 49, Burleson 11

McAllen Memorial 24, La Joya Palmview 7

New Braunfels 38, Brenham 2

Northwest Eaton 38, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

Odessa 31, Schertz Clemens 28

Pasadena Memorial 65, Pasadena Rayburn 15

Pearland 20, Alvin Shadow Creek 13

Richardson 32, Irving MacArthur 3

SA East Central 58, Fischer Canyon Lake 16

San Benito 48, Edinburg 7



CLASS 5A

CC Flour Bluff 46, Rockport-Fulton 7

Dallas South Oak Cliff 55, Dallas Adamson 0

Frisco Reedy 58, Frisco Liberty 0

Grapevine 48, FW North Side 0

Lubbock Coronado 21, Amarillo Caprock 7

McKinney North 31, Tyler 26

Midlothian 47, Cleburne 15

Mission Memorial 49, Brownsville Hanna 19

SA Wagner 42, Kyle Lehman 14

Texas City 35, Galena Park 0

Tomball 29, Klein 3

Victoria East 43, CC Carroll 7



CLASS 4A

Crandall 57, Mesquite Poteet 35

Snyder 20, Big Spring 0



CLASS 3A

Santa Rosa 27, George West 14



CLASS 2A

Axtell 34, Cayuga 0

Ben Bolt 20, Pettus 8

Granger 57, Bruni 30

Iola 44, Maud 14

La Villa 39, Harlingen Marine Military 21

Refugio 61, Bloomington 0



CLASS 1A

Covington 46, Walnut Springs 0

Hart 32, Wellman-Union 24

Jayton 46, Silverton 0

Whitharral 58, Throckmorton 12



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bellville Faith 56, High Island 8



OTHER

Cypress Bridgeland 52, Houston Langham Creek 14

Frisco Emerson 69, Denton 6

N. Richland Hills Richland 65, Dallas Adams 6

Sotomayor 39, SA Northside Holmes 7

West Plains 51, Lubbock Estacado 34



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Afton Patton Springs vs. Lazbuddie, ccd.

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Friday's high school football scores will appear here after the games are played.

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Saturday's high school football scores will appear here after the games are played.