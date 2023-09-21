Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Sept. 21-Sept. 23, 2023

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 21 through Sept. 23, 2023.
2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Week 1, Aug. 24-26: Scores
- Week 2, Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Rankings | Scores
- Week 3, Sept. 7-9: Rankings | Scores
- Week 4, Sept. 14-16: Rankings | Scores
- Week 5, Sept. 21--23: Rankings | Scores
THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 26, Spring Dekaney 8
Belton 36, Pflugerville 19
Cypress Fairbanks 42, Houston Stratford 21
Cypress Ridge 29, Houston Northbrook 0
Dallas White 48, Dallas Sunset 0
Edinburg North 38, PSJA Southwest 28
Fort Bend Ridge Point 64, Fort Bend Dulles 0
Garland Lakeview Centennial 48, South Garland 10
Houston Westbury 36, Houston MSTC 6
Humble Atascocita 61, Humble Kingwood Park 7
Katy Tompkins 42, Katy Seven Lakes 0
Laredo Johnson 49, La Joya 7
Mansfield Summit 49, Burleson 11
McAllen Memorial 24, La Joya Palmview 7
New Braunfels 38, Brenham 2
Northwest Eaton 38, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Odessa 31, Schertz Clemens 28
Pasadena Memorial 65, Pasadena Rayburn 15
Pearland 20, Alvin Shadow Creek 13
Richardson 32, Irving MacArthur 3
SA East Central 58, Fischer Canyon Lake 16
San Benito 48, Edinburg 7
CLASS 5A
CC Flour Bluff 46, Rockport-Fulton 7
Dallas South Oak Cliff 55, Dallas Adamson 0
Frisco Reedy 58, Frisco Liberty 0
Grapevine 48, FW North Side 0
Lubbock Coronado 21, Amarillo Caprock 7
McKinney North 31, Tyler 26
Midlothian 47, Cleburne 15
Mission Memorial 49, Brownsville Hanna 19
SA Wagner 42, Kyle Lehman 14
Texas City 35, Galena Park 0
Tomball 29, Klein 3
Victoria East 43, CC Carroll 7
CLASS 4A
Crandall 57, Mesquite Poteet 35
Snyder 20, Big Spring 0
CLASS 3A
Santa Rosa 27, George West 14
CLASS 2A
Axtell 34, Cayuga 0
Ben Bolt 20, Pettus 8
Granger 57, Bruni 30
Iola 44, Maud 14
La Villa 39, Harlingen Marine Military 21
Refugio 61, Bloomington 0
CLASS 1A
Covington 46, Walnut Springs 0
Hart 32, Wellman-Union 24
Jayton 46, Silverton 0
Whitharral 58, Throckmorton 12
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bellville Faith 56, High Island 8
OTHER
Cypress Bridgeland 52, Houston Langham Creek 14
Frisco Emerson 69, Denton 6
N. Richland Hills Richland 65, Dallas Adams 6
Sotomayor 39, SA Northside Holmes 7
West Plains 51, Lubbock Estacado 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Afton Patton Springs vs. Lazbuddie, ccd.
