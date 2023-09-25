Duncanville gets another shutout, leads 6A; Melissa, Aledo sit atop 5A

The Week 6 high school rankings from Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

Duncanville, Aledo and Melissa are still holding on to first place in their respective classes after three decisive wins, two of them shutouts.

In Class 6A, Duncanville recorded their third straight shutout of the season with a 56-0 win over Cedar Hill. Joining them in the Top 25 are DeSoto (No. 3) and Southlake (No. 6) holding onto their Top 10 spots and North Crowley, who moved up from No. 10 to No. 9 this week after a win over Euless Trinity. McKinney (No. 13), Northwest Nelson (No. 14) Rockwall (No. 22) and Prosper (No. 23) are the only other North Texas teams in the Top 25.

In 5AD1, Aledo shut out Saginaw 70-0 and held on to the top spot. They're followed by Mansfield Timberview (No. 3), Red Oak (No. 7), Frisco Lone Star (No. 9) and Forney (No. 10). Denton Ryan, who had been ranked No. 6, dropped out of the Top 10 with a loss to The Colony.

In 5AD2, Melissa held off Terrell to keep their No. 1 ranking. They're followed by Frisco Emerson (No. 2), Midlothian Heritage (No. 4), Dallas South Oak Cliff (No. 7) and Lucas Lovejoy (No. 9).

See all of the statewide rankings below.

2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 1, Aug. 24-26: Scores

Week 2, Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Rankings | Scores

Week 3, Sept. 7-9: Rankings | Scores

Week 4, Sept. 14-16: Rankings | Scores

Week 5, Sept. 21--23: Rankings | Scores

Week 6, Sept. 28-30: Rankings | Scores

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (4-0) W: Cedar Hill, 56-0 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (4-0) W: Beaumont United, 49-7 2

3 DeSoto (4-0) W: Waxahachie, 56-35 3

4 Austin Westlake (4-0) W: Lake Travis, 20-14 4

5 Austin Vandegrift (4-0) Idle 5

6 Southlake Carroll (5-0) W: Haltom, 66-14 6

7 Humble Atascocita (4-0) W: Humble Kingwood, 61-7 7

8 Katy (4-1) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 59-7 9

9 North Crowley (5-0) W: Euless Trinity, 53-31 10

10 Humble Summer Creek (4-0) W: Beaumont West Brook, 56-0 11

11 Lake Travis (4-1) L: Austin Westlake, 20-14 8

12 Cibolo Steele (4-1) W: Birmingham (CA), 49-7 12

13 McKinney (5-0) W: McKinney Boyd, 42-7 13

14 Northwest Nelson (5-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 63-26 14

15 Pflugerville Weiss (5-0) W: Killeen Harker Heights, 52-14 15

16 Houston Lamar (5-0) W: Houston Heights, 36-8 17

17 Dickinson (4-1) W: League City Clear Springs, 35-14 18

18 Willis (5-0) W: Conroe Grand Oaks, 62-13 19

19 Tomball Memorial (4-0) W: Klein Cain, 79-33 21

20 SA Reagan (4-0) W: San Antonio Marshall, 64-0 20

21 Sheldon King (4-0) W: Humble, 31-24 22

22 Rockwall (4-1) W: Rockwall-Heath, 38-22 23

23 Prosper (4-1) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 34-28 24

24 Dripping Springs (3-1) W: Austin Bowie, 49-12 25

25 Katy Jordan (4-0) W: Katy Paetow, 26-8 NR



Dropped out: No. 16 Alvin Shadow Creek

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Aledo (5-0) W: Saginaw, 70-0 1

2 Longview (4-1) W: Lancaster, 52-35 2

3 Mansfield Timberview (5-0) W: Carrollton Smith, 55-14 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (4-0) W: Baytown Sterling, 52-10 4

5 Lamar Fulshear (4-0) W: Rosenberg Terry, 40-22 5

6 Comal Smithson Valley (4-1) W: New Braunfels Canyon, 42-12 7

7 Red Oak (4-0) Idle 8

8 PSJA North (5-0) W: Edinburg Vela, 30-0 9

9 Frisco Lone Star (3-1) W: Frisco Wakeland, 35-31 10

10 Forney (5-0) W: Lufkin, 42-21 NR



Dropped out: No. 6 Denton Ryan

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Melissa (5-0) W: Terrell, 59-28 1

2 Frisco Emerson (5-0) W: Denton, 69-6 3

3 Montgomery Lake Creek (5-0) W: Richmond Randle, 59-34 4

4 Midlothian Heritage (5-0) W: Joshua, 56-10 5

5 Texarkana (5-0) W: Hallsville, 42-7 6

6 Port Neches-Groves (3-1) W: Fort Bend Marshall, 7-0 7

7 Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-2) W: Dallas Adamson, 55-0 8

8 Fort Bend Marshall (3-1) L: Port Neches-Groves, 7-0 2

9 Lucas Lovejoy (4-1) W: Denison, 47-7 9

10 Belton (5-0) W: Pflugerville, 36-19 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Tyler Chapel Hill (4-0) Idle 1

2 Boerne (4-1) W: Salado, 41-17 3

3 Celina (5-0) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 76-2 4

4 Anna (3-1) W: FW All Saints, 38-22 5

5 China Spring (3-2) L: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 38-22 2

6 Kilgore (4-1) W: Palestine, 37-7 6

7 Brownwood (5-0) W: Waco Connally, 31-28 7

8 Iowa Colony (4-0) Idle 9

9 Stephenville (3-2) W: WF Rider, 21-20 NR

10 Hereford (5-0) W: Plainview, 24-21 NR



Dropped out: No. 8 Lubbock Estacado, No. 10 La Vernia

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Carthage (5-0) W: Bullard, 45-14 1

2 Silsbee (5-0) W: West Orange-Stark, 20-6 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-0) W: Paris, 45-0 3

4 Cuero (5-0) W: Beeville Jones, 49-21 4

5 Wimberley (5-0) W: Lampasas, 41-20 5

6 Bellville (5-0) W: La Marque, 59-0 6

7 Hamshire-Fannett (5-0) W: Bridge City, 42-7 7

8 Graham (5-0) W: Mineral Wells, 55-7 8

9 Gilmer (3-2) W: Prosper Walnut Grove, 82-62 9

10 Madisonville (5-0) W: Livingston, 62-14 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Franklin (5-0) W: McGregor, 55-7 1

2 Columbus (5-0) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 42-14 2

3 Malakoff (5-0) W: Kemp, 76-0 3

4 Hitchcock (5-0) W: The Woodlands Christian, 44-14 4

5 Winnsboro (4-0) W: Emory Rains, 59-0 5

6 Paradise (5-0) W: Ponder, 57-0 6

7 Edna (2-1) Idle 8

8 Yoakum (4-1) W: Gonzales, 34-14 9

9 Brock (2-3) W: Boyd, 78-0 10

10 Pottsboro (4-0) Idle NR



Dropped out: No. 7 Tuscola Jim Ned

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Gunter (5-0) W: Gladewater, 49-7 1

2 Canadian (4-0) Idle 2

3 Tidehaven (4-0) W: Rice Consolidated, 52-0 3

4 Wall (3-1) Idle 4

5 Hooks (4-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 47-6 5

6 Newton (3-0) W: Warren, 58-0 6

7 Troup (4-0) Idle 7

8 Poth (4-1) W: Dilley, 10-7 (OT) 8

9 Bells (4-0) W: Callisburg, 49-22 9

10 Holliday (3-1) Idle 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Timpson (5-0) W: Grapeland, 53-0 1

2 Refugio (4-1) W: Bloomington, 61-0 2

3 Tolar (3-1) Idle 3

4 Cooper (4-1) W: Wolfe City, 62-7 4

5 Stratford (4-0) Idle 5

6 Hawley (4-1) W: Anson, 45-0 7

7 Beckville (4-1) W: Big Sandy, 69-14 8

8 Sonora (5-0) W: Harper, 53-22 9

9 Garrison (5-0) W: West Sabine, 64-0 NR

10 Holland (5-0) W: Weimar, 43-22 NR



Dropped out: No. 6 Centerville, No. 10 Crawford

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Albany (5-0) W: Comanche, 31-13 1

2 Mart (5-0) W: Meridian, 64-0 2

3 New Home (5-0) W: Roscoe, 22-15 3

4 Chilton (5-0) W: Deweyville, 34-8 4

5 Collinsville (4-1) W: Lindsay, 63-21 6

6 Sunray (4-1) W: Crosbyton, 81-0 7

7 Lovelady (5-0) W: Jewett Leon, 30-6 8

8 Wellington (3-2) L: Panhandle, 38-32 (OT) 5

9 Wink (4-1) W: Lamesa, 62-6 9

10 Seymour (4-1) W: Munday, 49-0 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Gordon (4-0) Idle 1

2 Knox City (5-0) W: Crowell, 51-6 2

3 Abbott (5-0) W: Avalon, 62-32 3

4 Westbrook (4-1) W: Garden City, 60-8 4

5 Jonesboro (4-1) W: Stephenville Faith, 90-0 5

6 Whiteface (5-0) W: Wildorado, 68-14 6

7 Happy (4-1) W: Lubbock Home School Christian, 52-6 7

8 Aquilla (5-0) W: Calvert, 58-13 9

9 May (4-1) W: Fort Worth THESA, 55-54 8

10 Rankin (3-2) W: Van Horn, 52-22 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (4-0) W: Roby, 77-12 1

2 Oglesby (4-0) W: Waco Methodist Children's Home, 38-19 2

3 Jayton (4-0) W: Silverton, 46-0 3

4 Cherokee (4-0) W: Bulverde Bracken Christian, 61-16 4

5 Lamesa Klondike (3-1) W: Ira, 78-30 5

6 Richland Springs (4-0) W: Coolidge, 42-38 6

7 Newcastle (3-1) W: Vernon Northside, 63-0 7

8 Whitharral (3-1) W: Throckmorton, 58-12 8

9 Amherst (4-0) W: Southland, 56-8 9

10 Rochelle (3-0) W: Evant, 53-6 10



Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS - 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (4-0) W: Plano John Paul II, 49-3 1

2 Dallas Christian (4-1) W: FW Nolan, 59-21 2

3 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (5-0) W: Houston Legacy, 56-7 3

4 Lubbock Christian (4-0) Idle 4

5 Austin Regents (3-1) W: SA Christian, 58-0 5



Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS - SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (5-0) W: Sugar Land Logos Prep, 63-14 1

2 FW Covenant Classical (3-1) W: Irving The Highlands, 68-0 2

3 Austin Hill Country (4-0) Idle 3

4 Conroe Covenant (5-0) W: Houston Mount Carmel, 57-0 4

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (5-0) W: Williamson County Home School, 64-12 5



Dropped out: None