Man dead, 12-year-old boy hurt after being shot inside truck, Dallas Police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a 33-year-old man and a young child were wounded by gunfire inside a vehicle in a Dallas neighborhood Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Alcorn Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on May 19 after reports of a shooting in the area.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers soon arrived at the scene and found multiple people inside a pickup truck with two passengers suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the passengers, Jose Garnados-Cerritos, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 12-year-old boy was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment. Officers said the child is in stable condition as of Monday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Homicide investigators said the group of people were shot at in the 600 block of Jonelle Ave., and the driver quickly left the area before stopping on Alcorn Ave.

Garnados-Cerritos and the 12-year-old were struck by gunfire as a result of the shooting. Police confirmed the pickup truck driver and another passenger were not injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and the police department has not released any details about the suspect's description.

Dallas Police also did not say if the victims were related to one another.

The fatal shooting is still being investigated. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Andrea Isom at 214-671-3701 or andrea.isom@dallaspolice.gov.