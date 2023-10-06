Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 5-Oct. 7, 2023

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct.5 through Oct.7, 2023.
2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Amarillo Tascosa 33, Lubbock Monterey 21
Austin Westlake 67, Austin Anderson 14
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 26, Round Rock Westwood 21
Cibolo Steele 27, New Braunfels 14
Cypress Ranch 48, Cypress Park 7
Dallas Skyline 35, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20
Dallas White 49, Dallas Adams 12
Deer Park 65, Pasadena 0
Edinburg North 61, La Joya 22
EP Montwood 41, El Paso Eastlake 20
Galena Park North Shore 31, Humble Summer Creek 21
Houston Lamar 69, Houston Westbury 7
Houston Memorial 56, Houston Spring Woods 24
Humble 20, Beaumont West Brook 13
Justin Northwest 64, Saginaw 0
Katy 31, Katy Paetow 7
Katy Taylor 15, Katy Morton Ranch 6
Klein Oak 28, Klein 27
Laredo Alexander 28, Eagle Pass 20
Laredo Nixon 16, Castroville Medina Valley 14
Midland 45, San Angelo Central 27
PSJA 49, Edinburg Economedes 0
PSJA North 55, La Joya Palmview 0
Richardson Lake Highlands 41, Irving MacArthur 14
Richardson Pearce 29, Richardson 9
SA Northside Jay 53, SA Northside Holmes 25
SA Northside Marshall 38, LEE 14
Smithson Valley 42, Kyle Lehman 7
Southlake Carroll 56, Keller 10
Spring 70, Aldine 0
Spring Dekaney 31, Aldine Davis 6
Wylie 21, Garland Rowlett 7
CLASS 5A
Aledo 71, FW South Hills 0
Austin William Travis 56, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Carrollton Smith 76, Dallas Sunset 0
CC Carroll 14, CC Moody 6
EP Chapin 49, EP Jefferson 0
Everman 35, Arlington Seguin 19
Fort Bend Hightower 67, Fort Bend Dulles 0
Frisco Reedy 52, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7
FW Arlington Heights 69, FW Trimble Tech 6
Georgetown 52, Leander 21
Houston Sterling 44, Houston Milby 6
McKinney North 61, West Mesquite 19
N. Richland Hills Birdville 49, Dallas Molina 8
Pflugerville 30, Waco University 26
Richmond Foster 55, Fort Bend Kempner 18
SA Houston 27, SA Lanier 17
Victoria East 48, CC Ray 3
WF Rider 42, Abilene Cooper 21
Willis 56, The Woodlands College Park 17
CLASS 4A
Midlothian Heritage 42, Mansfield Summit 7
Sinton 46, Robstown 7
WF Hirschi 27, Graham 26
CLASS 3A
Redwater 32, Pattonville Prairiland 16
CLASS 2A
Ben Bolt 20, Premont 7
Bruni 48, Laredo Cigarroa 0
Gruver 51, Guymon, Okla. 31
Hawley 57, C-City 0
CLASS 1A
Blackwell 38, Paint Rock 24
Crowell 58, Harrold 8
Gilmer Union Hill 67, Bowie Gold-Burg 62
Petersburg 78, Lorenzo 43
Rochelle 66, Lohn 6
Sierra Blanca 62, Sanderson 8
Silverton 56, Lefors 8
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Hyde Park 31, Austin St. Michael 6
Boerne Geneva 49, Austin Brentwood 43, OT
Bryan Allen Academy 65, Katy Faith West 12
CC John Paul 13, Pettus 12
SA Sunnybrook 56, SA Brooks 7
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 24, Alief Elsik 0
Buda Johnson 20, Austin 19
Cypress Bridgeland 12, Cypress Falls 10
Fort Bend Chargers 72, High Island 24
Frisco Emerson 56, Frisco Memorial 14
Frisco Panther Creek 48, Dallas Carter 27
Houston Emery/Weiner School 72, Logos Prep 46
Waco Methodist 56, Grace 0
Wildorado 58, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 42
Wisdom 52, Houston Northside 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Brownsville Lopez vs. Brownsville Pace, ccd.
FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Friday high school football scores will appear here once they have been played.
SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Saturday high school football scores will appear here once they have been played.
