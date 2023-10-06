Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 5-Oct. 7, 2023

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct.5 through Oct.7, 2023.

2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Amarillo Tascosa 33, Lubbock Monterey 21

Austin Westlake 67, Austin Anderson 14

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 26, Round Rock Westwood 21

Cibolo Steele 27, New Braunfels 14

Cypress Ranch 48, Cypress Park 7

Dallas Skyline 35, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20

Dallas White 49, Dallas Adams 12

Deer Park 65, Pasadena 0

Edinburg North 61, La Joya 22

EP Montwood 41, El Paso Eastlake 20

Galena Park North Shore 31, Humble Summer Creek 21

Houston Lamar 69, Houston Westbury 7

Houston Memorial 56, Houston Spring Woods 24

Humble 20, Beaumont West Brook 13

Justin Northwest 64, Saginaw 0

Katy 31, Katy Paetow 7

Katy Taylor 15, Katy Morton Ranch 6

Klein Oak 28, Klein 27

Laredo Alexander 28, Eagle Pass 20

Laredo Nixon 16, Castroville Medina Valley 14

Midland 45, San Angelo Central 27

PSJA 49, Edinburg Economedes 0

PSJA North 55, La Joya Palmview 0

Richardson Lake Highlands 41, Irving MacArthur 14

Richardson Pearce 29, Richardson 9

SA Northside Jay 53, SA Northside Holmes 25

SA Northside Marshall 38, LEE 14

Smithson Valley 42, Kyle Lehman 7

Southlake Carroll 56, Keller 10

Spring 70, Aldine 0

Spring Dekaney 31, Aldine Davis 6

Wylie 21, Garland Rowlett 7



CLASS 5A

Aledo 71, FW South Hills 0

Austin William Travis 56, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Carrollton Smith 76, Dallas Sunset 0

CC Carroll 14, CC Moody 6

EP Chapin 49, EP Jefferson 0

Everman 35, Arlington Seguin 19

Fort Bend Hightower 67, Fort Bend Dulles 0

Frisco Reedy 52, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7

FW Arlington Heights 69, FW Trimble Tech 6

Georgetown 52, Leander 21

Houston Sterling 44, Houston Milby 6

McKinney North 61, West Mesquite 19

N. Richland Hills Birdville 49, Dallas Molina 8

Pflugerville 30, Waco University 26

Richmond Foster 55, Fort Bend Kempner 18

SA Houston 27, SA Lanier 17

Victoria East 48, CC Ray 3

WF Rider 42, Abilene Cooper 21

Willis 56, The Woodlands College Park 17



CLASS 4A

Midlothian Heritage 42, Mansfield Summit 7

Sinton 46, Robstown 7

WF Hirschi 27, Graham 26



CLASS 3A

Redwater 32, Pattonville Prairiland 16



CLASS 2A

Ben Bolt 20, Premont 7

Bruni 48, Laredo Cigarroa 0

Gruver 51, Guymon, Okla. 31

Hawley 57, C-City 0



CLASS 1A

Blackwell 38, Paint Rock 24

Crowell 58, Harrold 8

Gilmer Union Hill 67, Bowie Gold-Burg 62

Petersburg 78, Lorenzo 43

Rochelle 66, Lohn 6

Sierra Blanca 62, Sanderson 8

Silverton 56, Lefors 8



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Hyde Park 31, Austin St. Michael 6

Boerne Geneva 49, Austin Brentwood 43, OT

Bryan Allen Academy 65, Katy Faith West 12

CC John Paul 13, Pettus 12

SA Sunnybrook 56, SA Brooks 7



OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 24, Alief Elsik 0

Buda Johnson 20, Austin 19

Cypress Bridgeland 12, Cypress Falls 10

Fort Bend Chargers 72, High Island 24

Frisco Emerson 56, Frisco Memorial 14

Frisco Panther Creek 48, Dallas Carter 27

Houston Emery/Weiner School 72, Logos Prep 46

Waco Methodist 56, Grace 0

Wildorado 58, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 42

Wisdom 52, Houston Northside 0



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Brownsville Lopez vs. Brownsville Pace, ccd.

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

