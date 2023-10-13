Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 12-14, 2023

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct.12-14, 2023.
2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Austin Bowie 21, Buda Johnson 16
Austin Vandegrift 45, Round Rock 3
Conroe Oak Ridge 61, Cleveland 6
Cypress Fairbanks 56, Houston Northbrook 0
Cypress Springs 31, Houston Langham Creek 13
Duncanville 51, Mansfield 0
Edinburg 41, Edinburg Economedes 16
EP Americas 38, EP El Dorado 0
Fort Bend Bush 29, Fort Bend Elkins 10
Garland Sachse 57, Garland 24
Houston Stratford 42, Houston Spring Woods 2
Katy Cinco Ranch 17, Katy Paetow 7
Keller Fossil Ridge 35, Haltom 32
Killeen Shoemaker 42, Waco 0
Klein Collins 24, Klein Forest 0
Laredo United South 32, Del Rio 16
McAllen Memorial 49, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 21
PSJA 56, La Joya 7
SA Northside Clark 28, SA Churchill 7
SA Northside Warren 35, SA Northside O’Connor 21
San Benito 49, Brownsville Rivera 0
Schertz Clemens 24, Converse Judson 17
Spring 51, Aldine MacArthur 0
Spring Westfield 28, Aldine Eisenhower 0
CLASS 5A
Amarillo 66, Lubbock Coronado 14
Austin LBJ 53, Austin Navarro 0
Canutillo 58, EP Andress 7
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 77, CC Carroll 21
Crowley 48, FW Paschal 28
Dallas Adams 62, Carrollton Turner 32
Dallas Highland Park 61, Irving Nimitz 13
Dallas Kimball 68, Dallas Samuell 0
Dallas Spruce 62, Dallas Adamson 27
Dallas Wilson 24, Dallas Hillcrest 13
El Paso 41, EP Jefferson 15
EP Bowie 42, EP Irvin 10
EP Chapin 43, EP Burges 7
Fort Bend Hightower 62, Richmond George Ranch 24
Frisco 10, Frisco Heritage 7
Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco Centennial 0
FW Carter-Riverside 56, Kennedale 7
Grapevine 40, FW Southwest 7
Houston Sterling 39, Houston Waltrip 31
Humble Kingwood Park 21, Baytown Lee 20
Mansfield Timberview 45, Dallas Molina 3
Mission Sharyland 59, PSJA Memorial 0
Pflugerville Weiss 42, Bryan 13
SA Highlands 33, SA Edison 14
Seagoville 34, Dallas Conrad 6
CLASS 4A
Dallas Carter 48, Carrollton Ranchview 3
Rio Hondo 20, Santa Gertrudis Academy 7
CLASS 2A
Beckville 74, Ore City 13
Hawley 48, Winters 12
Simms Bowie 66, Linden-Kildare 0
CLASS 1A
Amherst 56, Wellman-Union 0
Blanket 64, Gustine 14
Brookesmith 60, Lohn 12
Gilmer Union Hill 61, High Island 0
Lenorah Grady 44, Ackerly Sands 35
Medina 42, Leakey 8
Throckmorton 88, Keene Smith 42
Woodson 56, Haskell Paint Creek 15
Zephyr 66, Mullin 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Giddings State School 54, St Augustine 7
Rockwall Heritage 68, Garland Christian 20
OTHER
Austin 34, Austin Akins 14
Bulverde Gloria Deo 45, New Braunfels Baptist 0
Frisco Panther Creek 21, Dallas Pinkston 20
Fulshear 53, Magnolia West 14
Jordan 38, Katy Seven Lakes 14
Rio Grande City La Grulla 13, Bishop 2
Somerset Academy - Losee , Nev. 34, SA Town East Christian 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lazbuddie vs. Hart, ccd.
FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Friday high school football scores will appear here once they have been played.
SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Saturday high school football scores will appear here once they have been played.
