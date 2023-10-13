Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 12-14, 2023

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct.12-14, 2023.

2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Austin Bowie 21, Buda Johnson 16

Austin Vandegrift 45, Round Rock 3

Conroe Oak Ridge 61, Cleveland 6

Cypress Fairbanks 56, Houston Northbrook 0

Cypress Springs 31, Houston Langham Creek 13

Duncanville 51, Mansfield 0

Edinburg 41, Edinburg Economedes 16

EP Americas 38, EP El Dorado 0

Fort Bend Bush 29, Fort Bend Elkins 10

Garland Sachse 57, Garland 24

Houston Stratford 42, Houston Spring Woods 2

Katy Cinco Ranch 17, Katy Paetow 7

Keller Fossil Ridge 35, Haltom 32

Killeen Shoemaker 42, Waco 0

Klein Collins 24, Klein Forest 0

Laredo United South 32, Del Rio 16

McAllen Memorial 49, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 21

PSJA 56, La Joya 7

SA Northside Clark 28, SA Churchill 7

SA Northside Warren 35, SA Northside O’Connor 21

San Benito 49, Brownsville Rivera 0

Schertz Clemens 24, Converse Judson 17

Spring 51, Aldine MacArthur 0

Spring Westfield 28, Aldine Eisenhower 0



CLASS 5A

Amarillo 66, Lubbock Coronado 14

Austin LBJ 53, Austin Navarro 0

Canutillo 58, EP Andress 7

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 77, CC Carroll 21

Crowley 48, FW Paschal 28

Dallas Adams 62, Carrollton Turner 32

Dallas Highland Park 61, Irving Nimitz 13

Dallas Kimball 68, Dallas Samuell 0

Dallas Spruce 62, Dallas Adamson 27

Dallas Wilson 24, Dallas Hillcrest 13

El Paso 41, EP Jefferson 15

EP Bowie 42, EP Irvin 10

EP Chapin 43, EP Burges 7

Fort Bend Hightower 62, Richmond George Ranch 24

Frisco 10, Frisco Heritage 7

Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco Centennial 0

FW Carter-Riverside 56, Kennedale 7

Grapevine 40, FW Southwest 7

Houston Sterling 39, Houston Waltrip 31

Humble Kingwood Park 21, Baytown Lee 20

Mansfield Timberview 45, Dallas Molina 3

Mission Sharyland 59, PSJA Memorial 0

Pflugerville Weiss 42, Bryan 13

SA Highlands 33, SA Edison 14

Seagoville 34, Dallas Conrad 6



CLASS 4A

Dallas Carter 48, Carrollton Ranchview 3

Rio Hondo 20, Santa Gertrudis Academy 7



CLASS 2A

Beckville 74, Ore City 13

Hawley 48, Winters 12

Simms Bowie 66, Linden-Kildare 0



CLASS 1A

Amherst 56, Wellman-Union 0

Blanket 64, Gustine 14

Brookesmith 60, Lohn 12

Gilmer Union Hill 61, High Island 0

Lenorah Grady 44, Ackerly Sands 35

Medina 42, Leakey 8

Throckmorton 88, Keene Smith 42

Woodson 56, Haskell Paint Creek 15

Zephyr 66, Mullin 0



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Giddings State School 54, St Augustine 7

Rockwall Heritage 68, Garland Christian 20



OTHER

Austin 34, Austin Akins 14

Bulverde Gloria Deo 45, New Braunfels Baptist 0

Frisco Panther Creek 21, Dallas Pinkston 20

Fulshear 53, Magnolia West 14

Jordan 38, Katy Seven Lakes 14

Rio Grande City La Grulla 13, Bishop 2

Somerset Academy - Losee , Nev. 34, SA Town East Christian 32



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lazbuddie vs. Hart, ccd.

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

