Duncanville takes top spot with win over SOC, see Texas HS Football Rankings for Week 2

The Week 2 high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

Class 6A's D1 state champion Duncanville opened the season with a win over Class 5A D2 state champion South Oak Cliff. SOC is currently ranked No. 2 while Duncanville holds the top spot.

Also in 6A, in another patch of powerhouses, Class 6A D2 state champion DeSoto beat Allen who exited the playoffs last year in the Bi-District round.

Southlake Carroll and Guyer, ranked No. 8 and No. 9 in Class 6, respectively, also won their Week 1 matchups. Six other North Texas teams are in the Class 6A Top 25.

In Class 5A, D1 state champion Aledo won their week one contest against Dallas Parish Episcopal while ranked Lancaster (No. 2), Timberview (No. 4), Reedy (No. 7) and Ryan (No. 8) also won their first games.

In 5AD2, No. 1-ranked Melissa beat Argyle while Emerson (No. 4), Heritage (No. 7) and Summit (No. 9) also won their week one games. No. 3 Argyle dropped out of the Top 10 with the loss.

See the complete listing of rankings, Class 6A-private, below.

2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 1, Aug. 24-26: Scores | Rankings

CLASS 6A TOP 25 RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (1-0) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 34-13 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (1-0) W: The Woodlands, 38-17 2

3 DeSoto (1-0) W: Allen, 39-7 3

4 Austin Westlake (1-0) W: Fort Bend Ridge Point, 31-21 4

5 Katy (1-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 34-22 5

6 Spring Westfield (1-0) W: Cypress Park, 50-0 6

7 Austin Vandegrift (1-0) W: Dripping Springs, 27-7 7

8 Southlake Carroll (1-0) W: EP Eastwood, 70-21 8

9 Denton Guyer (1-0) W: Rockwall-Heath, 42-14 9

10 Humble Atascocita (1-0) W: Dickinson, 46-21 10

11 Cibolo Steele (1-0) W: SA Northside Brennan, 52-0 13

12 Lake Travis (1-0) W: Arlington Martin, 13-6 11

13 Lewisville (1-0) W: Garland Naaman Forest, 50-7 15

14 Prosper (1-0) W: Euless Trinity, 42-41 14

15 North Crowley (1-0) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 69-13 17

16 Klein Collins (1-0) W: Magnolia, 35-13 19

17 Rockwall (1-0) W: Cedar Hill, 56-21 20

18 Humble Summer Creek (1-0) W: Klein Cain, 28-21 21

19 McKinney (1-0) W: Longview, 23-21 22

20 Trophy Club Nelson (1-0) W: Plano, 54-13 24

21 Pflugerville Weiss (1-0) W: Round Rock, 37-7 NR

22 Katy Tompkins (1-0) W: Cypress Ranch, 31-0 NR

23 The Woodlands (0-1) L: Galena Park North Shore, 38-17 12

24 Alvin Shadow Creek (1-0) W: Manvel, 34-15 NR

25 Midland Legacy (1-0) W: Amarillo, 35-7 NR



Dropped out: No. 16 SA Northside Brennan, No. 18 Cy-Fair, No. 23 Dripping Springs, No. 25 Fort Bend Ridge Point

CLASS 5A DIVISION I RANKING

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Aledo (1-0) W: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 50-35 1

2 Lancaster (1-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 28-14 4

3 Longview (0-1) L: McKinney, 23-21 2

4 Mansfield Timberview (1-0) W: South Grand Prairie, 35-0 5

5 Port Arthur Memorial (1-0) W: Port Neches-Groves, 24-7 8

6 Lamar Fulshear (1-0) W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 51-23 9

7 Frisco Reedy (1-0) W: Azle, 37-14 10

8 Denton Ryan (1-0) W: New Braunfels, 27-24 NR

9 Smithson Valley (0-1) L: SA Reagan, 17-16 6

10 PSJA North (1-0) W: PSJA , 41-0 NR



Dropped out: No. 3 College Station, No. 7 Frisco Lone Star

CLASS 5A DIVISION II RANKING

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Melissa (1-0) W: Argyle, 50-14 1

2 Dallas South Oak Cliff (0-1) L: Duncanville, 34-13 2

3 Fort Bend Marshall (1-0) W: Klein, 21-15 4

4 Frisco Emerson (1-0) W: Dallas Hillcrest, 69-3 7

5 Lucas Lovejoy (1-0) W: College Station, 50-37 8

6 Montgomery Lake Creek (1-0) W: Angleton, 38-29 9

7 Midlothian Heritage (1-0) W: Stephenville, 31-28 10

8 Texarkana (1-0) W: Frisco Lone Star, 48-40 NR

9 Mansfield Summit (1-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 55-7 NR

10 CC Flour Bluff (1-0) W: Boerne, 42-35 NR



Dropped out: No. 3 Argyle, No. 5 Liberty Hill, No. 6 Port Neches-Groves

CLASS 4A DIVISION I RANKING

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 China Spring (1-0) W: Lorena, 35-13 1

2 Tyler Chapel Hill (1-0) W: Gilmer, 71-53 3

3 Anna (1-0) W: Decatur, 37-30 8

4 Boerne (0-1) L: CC Flour Bluff, 42-35 2

5 Celina (1-0) W: Paris, 40-9 6

6 Stephenville (0-1) L: Midlothian Heritage, 31-28 4

7 Decatur (0-1) L: Anna, 37-30 5

8 Bay City (1-0) W: Sweeny, 40-27 NR

9 Kilgore (0-1) L: Carthage, 30-27 9

10 SA Davenport (1-0) W: Victoria West, 60-28 NR



Dropped out: No. 7 CC Calallen, No. 10 Lumberton

CLASS 4A DIVISION II RANKING

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Carthage (1-0) W: Kilgore, 30-27 1

2 Silsbee (1-0) W: Vidor, 35-14 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0) W: Brock, 10-7 3

4 Cuero (1-0) W: El Campo, 41-7 4

5 Wimberley (1-0) W: Comal Canyon Lake, 60-6 7

6 Bellville (1-0) W: La Grange, 68-20 8

7 Waco Connally (1-0) W: Mexia, 64-13 9

8 Jasper (1-0) W: Houston Kinkaid, 19-6 10

9 Hamshire-Fannett (1-0) W: Lumberton, 35-20 NR

10 Gilmer (0-1) L: Tyler Chapel Hill, 71-53 5



Dropped out: No. 6 Glen Rose

CLASS 3A DIVISION I RANKING

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Franklin (1-0) W: Woodville, 36-33 1

2 Brock (0-1) L: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 10-7 2

3 Edna (1-0) W: East Bernard, 41-27 3

4 Columbus (1-0) W: Giddings, 47-12 4

5 Malakoff (1-0) W: New London West Rusk, 56-14 5

6 Hitchcock (1-0) W: Refugio, 43-36 7

7 Bushland (1-0) W: Canyon West Plains, 47-41 8

8 Grandview (1-0) W: Glen Rose, 35-7 9

9 Winnsboro (1-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 59-6 10

10 Paradise (1-0) W: Cypress Community Christian, 27-10 NR



Dropped out: No. 6 Lorena

CLASS 3A DIVISION II RANKING

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Canadian (1-0) W: Seminole (OK), 55-0 1

2 Gunter (1-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 53-7 2

3 Tidehaven (1-0) W: Goliad, 30-0 4

4 Wall (1-0) W: Eastland, 35-10 6

5 Hooks (1-0) W: Gilmer Harmony, 26-22 10

6 Gilmer Harmony (0-1) L: Hooks, 26-22 3

7 Newton (0-0) Ccd. vs. Anahuac 7

8 Holliday (1-0) W: Iowa Park, 18-7 8

9 Daingerfield (1-0) W: Gladewater, 53-32 9

10 Comanche (1-0) W: Brady, 37-8 NR



Dropped out: No. 5 Poth

CLASS 2A DIVISION I RANKING

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Timpson (1-0) W: Beckville, 50-13 2

2 Refugio (0-1) L: Hitchcock, 43-36 1

3 Tolar (1-0) W: Peaster, 49-9 5

4 Cooper (1-0) W: Grand Saline, 31-14 6

5 Hawley (0-1) L: Tuscola Jim Ned, 34-12 3

6 Centerville (1-0) W: Buffalo, 27-6 7

7 Crawford (1-0) W: Goldthwaite, 28-14 8

8 Stratford (1-0) W: Spearman, 37-0 10

9 Beckville (0-1) L: Timpson, 50-13 4

10 Sonora (1-0) W: Ballinger, 46-12 NR



Dropped out: No. 9 Shiner

CLASS 2A DIVISION II RANKING

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Albany (1-0) W: Lubbock Trinity Christian, 22-21 1

2 Mart (1-0) W: Crockett, 37-19 2

3 New Home (1-0) W: Haskell, 27-6 3

4 Wellington (1-0) W: Frederick (OK), 30-0 4

5 Bremond (1-0) W: Normangee, 59-6 5

6 Collinsville (1-0) W: Tioga, 48-20 6

7 Chilton (1-0) W: Bosqueville, 34-0 7

8 Price Carlisle (1-0) W: Harleton, 28-36 8

9 Falls City (1-0) W: Three Rivers, 48-33 10

10 Sunray (1-0) W: Hooker (OK), 49-23 NR



Dropped out: No. 9 Burton

CLASS 1A DIVISION I RANKING

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Gordon (1-0) W: Throckmorton, 48-0 2

2 Abbott (1-0) W: Blum, 62-14 3

3 Jonesboro (1-0) W: Coolidge, 64-18 5

4 Knox City (1-0) W: Westbrook, 34-24 6

5 Westbrook (0-1) L: Knox City, 34-24 1

6 Rankin (1-0) W: Balmorhea, 68-18 7

7 May (1-0) W: Iredell, 59-28 8

8 Happy (0-1) L: Klondike, 50-24 4

9 Imperial Buena Vista (1-0) W: Mertzon Irion County, 46-42 10

10 Whiteface (1-0) W: Nazareth, 58-12 NR



Dropped out: No. 9 Medina

CLASS 1A DIVISION II RANKING

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (1-0) W: Follett, 80-33 1

2 Oglesby (1-0) W: Penelope, 66-16 2

3 Jayton (1-0) W: Garden City, 68-20 5

4 Lamesa Klondike (1-0) W: Happy, 50-26 8

5 Balmorhea (0-1) L: Rankin, 68-18 3

6 Cherokee (1-0) W: Smoking for Jesus, 59-6 7

7 Newcastle (1-0) W: Rule, 72-18 9

8 Whitharral (0-1) L: Springlake-Earth, 56-42 4

9 Oakwood (1-0) W: Fruitvale, 47-0 10

10 Richland Springs (1-0) W: High Island, 50-0 NR



Dropped out: No. 6 Loraine

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 Dallas Christian (1-0) W: Dallas Bishop Dunne, 48-0 2

2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-1) L: Aledo, 50-35 1

3 Houston St. Thomas (1-0) W: Houston St. John’s, 63-49 3

4 Austin Regents (1-0) W: SA Central Catholic, 45-14 NR

5 Lubbock Christian (1-0) W: Austin Hyde Park, 30-20 NR



Dropped out: No. 4 Plano Prestonwood, No. 5 The Woodlands John Cooper

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN RANKINGS

Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank

1 FW Covenant Classical (1-0) W: Westlake Academy, 54-6 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (1-0) W: Weatherford Christian, 54-0 2

3 Baytown Christian (1-0) W: Carrollton Prince of Peace, 44-12 3

4 Prestonwood North (1-0) W: Keller Harvest Christian, 62-8 4

5 Abilene Christian (1-0) W: Lubbock Home School, 62-26 5



Dropped out: None