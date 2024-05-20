Richland Hills police investigating death of a person found at home after code compliance call

The Richland Hills Police Department is investigating the death of a person found at a residence after code compliance officers visited the home and found the body Monday morning.

According to police, code compliance officers were conducting an investigation at the home in the 6900 block of Park Place Drive at 10 a.m. after debris had been reported accumulating at the residence.

During their investigation of the residence, they discovered the body and called the emergency dispatch center.

Richland Hills police and the fire department responded to the scene and conducted their preliminary investigation. Investigators found no one else at the scene.

Investigators were seen removing animal crates from the home.

The roadway remains closed in the area and there is no threat to public safety, according to police.