Arlington police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer that took place Monday morning.

Police said in a statement early Monday afternoon that the shooting took place on the 3700 block of Shady Valley Drive.

Police released few details, but they did confirm an armed person had been shot and was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured in the gunfire.

Police did not say what led to the shooting or identify the person who had been shot. An unspecified firearm was recovered at the scene.

Investigators were seen photographing and looking over a black Ram pickup truck that stopped in the front yard of a home. The truck appeared to have two bullet holes in the windshield. A disabled vehicle that had been in a crash was stopped about half a block away, though it's not immediately clear if it's related to the shooting.

Arlington police said they would release more information about the shooting at a later time.