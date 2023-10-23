Aledo holds off Denton Ryan to stay on top in 5AD1 in Week 10 rankings

Below are the Week 10 high school rankings from Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

Duncanville, Aledo and Melissa are still holding on to first place in their respective classes after two blowout wins and Aledo hanging on after a strong challenge by Denton Ryan.

In Class 6A, Duncanville (7-0) beat Dallas Skyline 49-3 for their seventh straight win. Joining them in the Top 25 are DeSoto (No. 3) and Southlake (No. 6) and North Crowley (No. 9), all in the Top 10, along with Northwest Nelson (No. 11), Rockwall (No. 19), Prosper (No. 20) and Coppell (No. 21). Nelson, Rockwall (idle), Prosper and Coppell all stood pat.

In 5AD1, Aledo held off Denton Ryan 25-19 to earn their ninth straight victory and retain the top spot. They're followed by Mansfield Timberview (No. 3) who beat Dallas Sunset, Red Oak (No. 7) who put away Killeen, Frisco Lone Star (No. 9) and Forney (No. 10).

In 5AD2, Melissa improved to 8-0 with a 55-14- win over Greenville and kept their No. 1 ranking. They're followed by Midlothian Heritage (No. 3), Dallas South Oak Cliff (No. 6), Lucas Lovejoy (No. 7) and Argyle (No. 9), who destroyed Frisco Independence 63-0. At No. 10 is Colleyville Heritage who easily handled FW North Side 57-6.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (7-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 49-3 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (8-0) W: Humble, 38-24 2

3 DeSoto (7-0) W: Cedar Hill, 35-13 3

4 Austin Westlake (8-0) W: Austin High, 65-14 4

5 Austin Vandegrift (8-0) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 58-0 5

6 Southlake Carroll (8-0) W: Northwest Eaton, 70-28 6

7 Humble Atascocita (8-0) W: Sheldon King, 28-21 OT 7

8 Katy (7-1) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 42-13 8

9 North Crowley (8-0) W: Hurst Bell, 44-3 9

10 Humble Summer Creek (7-1) W: Beaumont United, 47-2 10

11 Northwest Nelson (8-0) W: Keller Central, 56-10 13

12 Cibolo Steele (7-1) W: SA East Central, 52-28 12

13 Houston Lamar (9-0) W: Houston Chavez, 81-0 14

14 Dickinson (7-1) W: Houston Clear Lake, 60-28 15

15 Willis (8-0) Idle 16

16 Pflugerville Weiss (8-0) Idle 17

17 Dripping Springs (6-2) W: Lake Travis, 24-6 NR

18 SA Reagan (8-0) W: SA Churchill, 38-0 18

19 Rockwall (7-1) Idle 19

20 Prosper (7-1) W: Denton Braswell, 38-21 20

21 Coppell (8-0) W: Lewisville Hebron, 49-0 21

22 Lake Travis (6-2) L: Dripping Springs, 24-6 11

23 Klein Collins (7-1) W: Klein Cain, 42-33 23

24 Fort Bend Ridge Point (7-2) W: Fort Bend Austin, 62-7 24

25 The Woodlands (7-2) W: Conroe Caney Creek, 62-7 25



Dropped out: No. 22 Katy Jordan

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Aledo (9-0) W: Denton Ryan, 25-19 1

2 Longview (7-1) W: McKinney North, 36-13 2

3 Mansfield Timberview (8-0) W: Dallas Sunset, 90-0 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (8-0) W: Baytown Lee, 48-33 4

5 Lamar Fulshear (8-0) W: Fort Bend Kempner, 66-0 5

6 Comal Smithson Valley (7-1) W: Boerne Champion, 49-14 6

7 Red Oak (8-0) W: Killeen, 56-37 7

8 PSJA North (8-0) W: McAllen Memorial, 27-7 8

9 Frisco Lone Star (7-1) W: Sherman, 41-10 9

10 Forney (7-1) W: North Mesquite, 53-13 10



Dropped out: None



CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Melissa (8-0) W: Greenville, 55-14 1

2 Montgomery Lake Creek (9-0) W: Huntsville, 27-20 2

3 Midlothian Heritage (8-0) W: Corsicana, 56-13 3

4 Texarkana Texas (8-0) W: Nacogdoches, 51-14 4

5 Port Neches-Groves (7-1) W: Santa Fe, 51-14 5

6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-2) W: Dallas Samuell, 48-0 6

7 Lucas Lovejoy (7-1) W: Mesquite Poteet, 48-7 7

8 SA Alamo Heights (8-0) W: SA Edison, 73-6 8

9 Argyle (5-2) W: Frisco Independence, 63-0 9

10 Colleyville Heritage (7-1) W: FW North Side, 57-6 10



Dropped out: None



CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Boerne (7-1) W: SA Kennedy, 63-0 1

2 Celina (8-0) W: Dallas Carter, 49-34 2

3 Anna (7-1) W: Nevada Community, 58-6 3

4 Kilgore (8-1) W: Athens, 28-21 5

5 Alvin Iowa Colony (8-0) W: El Campo, 35-17 6

6 Stephenville (6-2) W: China Spring, 31-21 7

7 Brownwood (8-1) W: Lubbock Estacado, 35-14 8

8 Tyler Chapel Hill (7-1) W: Henderson, 63-24 10

9 China Spring (6-3) L: Stephenville, 31-21 4

10 Bay City (6-2) W: Needville, 50-17 NR



Dropped out: No. 9 Needville



CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Carthage (9-0) W: Center, 72-27 1

2 Silsbee (8-0) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 39-21 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-0) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 42-27 3

4 Cuero (8-0) W: Caldwell, 62-7 4

5 Wimberley (8-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 48-20 5

6 Bellville (8-0) Idle 6

7 Monahans (8-0) W: Fabens, 72-7 8

8 Hamshire-Fannett (8-1) L: Silsbee, 39-21 7

9 Canyon West Plains (8-1) W: Perryton, 72-6 9

10 Van (7-1) Idle 10



Dropped out: None



CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Columbus (9-0) W: Yoakum, 35-0 2

2 Malakoff (8-0) Idle 3

3 Winnsboro (8-0) W: Mineola, 42-0 4

4 Brock (5-3) W: Paradise, 26-14 7

5 Bushland (8-1) W: Shallowater, 35-3 8

6 Hitchcock (8-1) W: Hempstead, 60-0 9

7 Lorena (7-2) W: Franklin, 52-49 NR

8 Franklin (7-1) L: Lorena, 52-49 1

9 Clyde (8-0) W: Bowie, 48-21 10

10 Paradise (7-1) L: Brock, 26-14 5



Dropped out: No. 6 Edna



CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Gunter (8-0) W: Lone Oak, 75-0 1

2 Canadian (8-0) W: Friona, 56-7 2

3 El Maton Tidehaven (7-0) W: Danbury, 58-0 3

4 Hooks (7-0) W: Redwater, 76-0 4

5 Newton (7-0) W: Kountze, 61-6 5

6 Poth (7-1) W: Natalia, 56-0 7

7 Holliday (7-1) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 62-0 8

8 Daingerfield (6-2) W: Queen City, 62-0 10

9 Wall (6-2) W: San Angelo TLC, 69-12 NR

10 Jacksboro (8-0) W: Merkel, 78-13 NR



Dropped out: No. 6 Troup, No. 9 Littlefield



CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Timpson (8-0) W: Joaquin, 69-0 1

2 Refugio (7-1) W: Shiner, 26-7 2

3 Tolar (7-1) W: Bangs, 61-6 3

4 Stratford (8-0) W: Sanford-Fritch, 69-0 4

5 Cooper (7-1) W: Honey Grove, 34-21 5

6 Hawley (6-2) W: Olney, 51-7 6

7 Beckville (7-1) W: Frankston, 68-28 7

8 Sonora (8-0) W: Anthony, 60-26 8

9 Garrison (8-0) W: Grapeland, 58-0 9

10 Holland (8-0) W: Hearne, 35-7 10



Dropped out: None



CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Albany (8-0) W: Roscoe, 44-7 1

2 Mart (8-0) W: Wortham, 35-0 2

3 New Home (8-0) W: Plains, 77-14 3

4 Collinsville (7-1) W: Santo, 47-10 5

5 Lovelady (8-0) W: Sabine Pass, 64-7 7

6 Wellington (6-2) W: Wheeler, 46-0 8

7 Wink (8-1) W: McCamey, 52-21 9

8 Chilton (7-1) L: Granger, 17-14 4

9 Seymour (7-1) W: Haskell, 41-13 10

10 Gruver (7-2) W: Sunray, 42-41 NR



Dropped out: No. 6 Sunray



CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Gordon (8-0) W: Lingleville, 61-0 1

2 Knox City (8-0) W: Vernon Northside, 62-0 2

3 Abbott (8-0) W: Coolidge, 64-14 3

4 Westbrook (7-1) W: Hermleigh, 76-30 4

5 Jonesboro (7-1) Idle 5

6 Whiteface (8-0) W: Wellman-Union, 68-20 6

7 Happy (7-1) W: Nazareth, 46-30 7

8 Miami (8-0) W: Follett, 36-30 8

9 Rankin (6-2) W: Lenorah Grady, 53-8 9

10 Gail Borden County (7-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 62-6 10



Dropped out: None



CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Benjamin 87-0) W: Harrold, 69-6 1

2 Oglesby (7-0) Idle 2

3 Jayton (9-0) W: Matador Motley County, 60-14 3

4 Richland Springs (8-0) W: Brookesmith, 68-0 4

5 Lamesa Klondike (7-1) Idle 5

6 Cherokee (6-1) W: Rochelle, 84-72 6

7 Newcastle (6-1) W: Strawn, 74-24 7

8 Whitharral (7-1) W: Booker, 52-6 8

9 Amherst (8-0) W: Hart, 69-32 9

10 Crowell (7-1) Idle 10



Dropped out: None



PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (8-0) W: Prosper Walnut Grove, 70-35 1

2 Dallas Christian (8-1) W: Bullard Brook Hill, 55-3 2

3 Austin Regents (7-1) W: SA St. Anthony’s, 77-0 3

4 Argyle Liberty Christian (8-0) W: FW Southwest Christian, 49-0 4

5 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (8-1) W: Houston Kinkaid, 42-35 5

Dropped out: None



PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (7-0) W: Bryan Allen, 80-30 1

2 FW Covenant Classical (6-1) W: Abilene Christian, 52-6 2

3 Conroe Covenant (7-0) W: Katy Faith West, 49-0 3

4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (7-0) W: Austin NYOS, 49-24 4

5 Houston Emery-Weiner (5-1) W: SA St. Mary’s Hall, 56-48 5



Dropped out: None