Big Game Friday: Texas High School Football Scores, Sept. 7-Sept. 9, 2023

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 7-Sept. 9, 2023.
2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Eagle Pass 40, CC Moody 6
Edinburg Vela 42, Weslaco East 35
EP Franklin 14, EP Coronado 13
Euless Trinity 59, Lewisville Marcus 49
Fort Bend Austin 24, Fort Bend Dulles 12
Garland Sachse 31, Garland Lakeview Centennial 7
Houston Lamar 28, Clear Falls 6
La Porte 56, Baytown Goose Creek 6
McAllen 35, Mercedes 9
Pasadena Memorial 40, Clear Brook 14
Pflugerville Hendrickson 31, Round Rock McNeil 17
SA Northside Warren 66, SA Northside Holmes 20
CLASS 5A
Burleson Centennial 40, Saginaw 13
Canyon Randall 31, Snyder 0
CC Miller 55, Laredo Alexander 14
Fort Bend Marshall 34, Alief Taylor 6
Frisco Centennial 49, Sherman 34
Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Heritage 21
FW Arlington Heights 21, Waco University 20
Mansfield Legacy 35, Dallas Wilson 30
Mission Sharyland 22, McAllen Rowe 7
N. Richland Hills Birdville 48, Carrollton Turner 18
Plainview 27, Wichita Falls 10
Rio Grande City 35, La Joya 0
Rosenberg Terry 28, Richmond Foster 27
SA Southwest 26, Laredo Martin 12
CLASS 4A
Beeville Jones 49, Robstown 27
Carrollton Ranchview 52, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Gainesville 28, Dallas Hillcrest 21
Lubbock Estacado 48, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
Port Isabel 20, Pharr Valley View 13, OT
Rio Hondo 72, Hidalgo 28
Venus 47, Dallas Jefferson 0
Wills Point 33, Blue Ridge 12
Wimberley 35, Brock 27
CLASS 3A
Columbus 56, Altair Rice 7
CLASS 2A
Cayuga 54, Colmesneil 7
Gladewater Union Grove 21, Cushing 20
Harleton 34, White Oak 0
Menard 34, Leakey 14
Trenton 44, Detroit 0
Yorktown 50, Woodsboro 0
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 57, TLC Midland 7
Balmorhea 71, Lubbock Home School Titans 34
Borden County 46, Claude 0
Bynum 68, Hill Homeschool 20
Campbell 54, Fruitvale 6
Coolidge 70, Avalon 23
Jayton 84, Ira 34
McLean 37, Darrouzett 13
Paducah 73, Meadow 12
Paint Rock 58, Gustine 12
Richland Springs 73, Lometa 26
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Denton Calvary 78, Ladonia Fannindel 30
Harlingen Marine Military 54, Progreso 0
OTHER
Community Christian 52, Granbury Cornerstone 6
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 32, Anton 7
Waco Methodist 50, Calvert 33
Wisdom 42, Sharpstown 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cotton Center vs. Welch Dawson, ccd.
FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
