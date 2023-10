Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 26-28, 2023

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 26-28, 2023.

2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 55, Aldine 7

Aldine MacArthur 42, Spring Dekaney 7

Arlington Bowie 31, Arlington Lamar 29

Channelview 58, Pasadena 10

Cypress Springs 30, Cypress Woods 28

Dallas Jesuit 34, Irving MacArthur 17

Eagle Pass 23, Laredo United South 21

Edinburg Economedes 28, La Joya 14

EP Coronado 42, EP Socorro 7

Fort Bend Austin 14, Fort Bend Bush 7

Fort Bend Ridge Point 42, Fort Bend Travis 0

Garland 42, South Garland 6

Houston Bellaire 55, Houston Chavez 8

Hurst Bell 44, FW Paschal 14

Katy Morton Ranch 48, Katy Mayde Creek 7

Katy Tompkins 49, Jordan 24

Keller Fossil Ridge 35, Keller Central 10

Killeen Harker Heights 38, Copperas Cove 10

Mansfield 27, Dallas Skyline 25

McAllen Memorial 24, Rio Grande City 6

PSJA North 57, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

Round Rock Westwood 28, Manor 21

SA Northside Clark 29, SA Northside Brandeis 14

SA Northside Warren 21, SA Northside Stevens 10

Tomball Memorial 35, Klein Oak 13



CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 61, Lubbock 7

Austin Crockett 45, Austin Northeast 0

Austin McCallum 35, Austin William Travis 24

Azle 57, FW South Hills 20

Carrollton Smith 40, Dallas White 28

CC Flour Bluff 57, Brownsville Porter 0

CC Moody 39, CC King 19

Colleyville Heritage 49, FW Polytechnic 18

Dallas Highland Park 34, Richardson 15

Denton Braswell 50, Little Elm 14

Denton Ryan 28, FW Brewer 6

Fort Bend Marshall 48, Galena Park 6

Frisco Lone Star 41, Frisco 10

Houston Waltrip 57, Sharpstown 0

Montgomery 52, Rosenberg Lamar 20

New Caney Porter 31, Baytown Lee 24

Pflugerville 29, Leander Rouse 22

SA Harlandale 47, SA Jefferson 34

SA Southwest 49, Laredo Cigarroa 0

SA Wagner 41, Seguin 7



CLASS 4A

Godley 45, Hillsboro 28

Midlothian Heritage 21, Arlington Seguin 14



CLASS 3A

Comanche 48, Merkel 0

East Chambers 35, Hardin 0

Lyford 71, Progreso 0

Natalia 55, West Campus 12

Palestine Westwood 48, Crockett 22



CLASS 2A

Booker 48, Amarillo PCHEA 0

Celeste 42, Santo 7

Santa Maria 35, Ben Bolt 28



CLASS 1A

Balmorhea 64, Sanderson 12

Cranfills Gap 45, Bluff Dale 34

Gilmer Union Hill 58, Savoy 0

Iredell 53, Walnut Springs 8

Knox City 60, Turkey Valley 46

Perrin-Whitt 46, Lingleville 6

Ranger 42, Priddy 31

Richland Springs 68, Lohn 0

Strawn 65, Forestburg 14



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Dallas First Baptist 61, Tyler Gorman 0

Dallas Parish Episcopal 56, Addison Trinity 28

Lubbock Christ The King 76, Midland Holy Cross 31



OTHER

Bulverde Gloria Deo 21, SA Sunnybrook 20

EP Pebble Hills 31, El Paso Eastlake 21

Frisco Memorial 24, Carrollton Creekview 21

Guymon, Okla. 35, Boys Ranch 14

Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 38, Grayson Christian 31

Jersey Village 42, Houston Northbrook 0

Longview Heritage 62, Rockwall Providence Academy 0

Waco Methodist 61, Arlington St. Paul 14

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be updated after games are played on Friday night.

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be updated after games are played on Saturday night.