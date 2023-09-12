Guyer moves into 6A Top 10 ranking, Dallas SOC falls out of Top 10 with blowout loss to DeSoto

The Week 4 high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

Duncanville, DeSoto and Southlake all maintained their same rankings in the 6A Top 10 and are joined by Guyer who moved up to No. 10 from No. 11 after beating Lancaster. North Crowley also moved up from No. 12 to No. 11 and McKinney jumped from No. 16 to No. 14 and Northwest's Byron Nelson climbed two spots from No. 17 to No. 15. No. 9 Prosper and No. 24 Highland Park fell out of the Top 25.

In 5AD1, Aledo and Timberview held on to the No. 1 and No. 3 spots while Denton Ryan moved up from No. 7 to No. 6. Frisco Lone Star, which was not ranked in Week 2, joined the Top 10. No. 6 Frisco Reedy fell out of the Top 10 rankings with the loss to Frisco Lone Star.

In 5AD2, Melissa held on to the top spot with a convincing win over Royse City while Frisco Emerson moved up one spot to No. 3 and Midlo Heritage moved up two spots to No. 5. WF Rider, who was not ranked in Week 3, jumped into the No. 9 spot with a win over Lubbock Coronado. No. 2 Dallas South Oak Cliff dropped out of the Top 10 after suffering a second loss on the year, a 54-14 blowout at the hands of 6A DeSoto.

2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Rankings for all classes can be seen below.

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (2-0) Idle 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (3-0) W: Spring Westfield, 45-9 2

3 DeSoto (2-0) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 54-14 3

4 Austin Westlake (3-0) W: Austin Akins, 64-0 4

5 Austin Vandegrift (3-0) W: Waco Midway, 48-17 5

6 Southlake Carroll (3-0) W: Cedar Hill, 31-6 6

7 Humble Atascocita (3-0) W: East St. Louis (IL), 43-13 7

8 Lake Travis (3-0) W: Buda Johnson, 52-24 8

9 Katy (2-1) W: Katy Tompkins, 41-7 10

10 Denton Guyer (2-1) W: Lancaster, 28-20 11

11 North Crowley (3-0) W: Lucas Lovejoy, 43-20 12

12 Humble Summer Creek (3-0) W: Klein Collins, 34-0 14

13 Cibolo Steele (2-1) W: Hutto, 57-27 15

14 McKinney (3-0) W: Lewisville Flower Mound, 30-13 16

15 Northwest Nelson (3-0) W: Denton Braswell, 31-10 17

16 Pflugerville Weiss (3-0) W: Converse Judson, 21-10 18

17 Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0) W: Cypress Bridgeland, 41-24 19

18 Fort Bend Hightower (3-0) W: Fort Bend Travis, 40-10 20

19 Houston Lamar (3-0) W: League City Clear Falls, 28-6 21

20 Midland Legacy (3-0) W: Abilene, 48-17 25

21 Dickinson (2-1) W: Pasadena Dobie, 49-7 NR

22 Willis (3-0) W: New Caney, 54-21 NR

23 SA Reagan (3-0) W: SA Northside Clark, 38-14 NR

24 Tomball Memorial (3-0) W: Aldine Eisenhower, 36-3 NR

25 Sheldon King (3-0) W: Pearland, 40-29 NR



Dropped out: No. 9 Prosper, No. 13 Klein Collins, No. 22 Bridgeland, No. 23 Spring Westfield, No. 24 Dallas Highland Park

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Aledo (3-0) W: Justin Northwest, 38-13 1

2 Longview (2-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 28-7 2

3 Mansfield Timberview (3-0) W: Dallas White, 27-7 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) Idle 4

5 Lamar Fulshear (3-0) W: Magnolia, 46-21 5

6 Denton Ryan (2-0) W: Azle, 49-7 7

7 Comal Smithson Valley (2-1) W: SA East Central, 57-7 8

8 Red Oak (3-0) W: Lake Belton, 38-34 NR

9 PSJA North (3-0) W: Laredo United South, 35-0 10

10 Frisco Lone Star (2-1) W: Frisco Reedy, 35-32 NR|



Dropped out: No. 6 Frisco Reedy, No. 9 Abilene

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Melissa (3-0) W: Royse City, 39-7 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) W: Alief Taylor, 34-6 3

3 Frisco Emerson (3-0) W: Frisco Panther Creek, 48-31 4

4 Montgomery Lake Creek (3-0) W: Waller, 63-24 6

5 Midlothian Heritage (3-0) W: Waco La Vega, 29-21 7

6 Texarkana Texas (3-0) W: Benton (LA), 62-14 8

7 Port Neches-Groves (2-1) W: West Orange-Stark, 26-20 9

8 Liberty Hill (2-1) W: Georgetown, 45-42 10

9 WF Rider (3-0) W: Lubbock Coronado, 38-0 NR

10 Gregory-Portland (3-0) W: Victoria East, 49-27 NR



Dropped out: No. 2 Dallas South Oak Cliff, No. 5 Lucas Lovejoy

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Tyler Chapel Hill (3-0) W: Greenville, 56-14 1

2 Anna (2-0) Idle 2

3 China Spring (2-1) W: Mexia, 69-27 3

4 Boerne (2-1) W: SA Antonian, 42-35 4

5 Celina (3-0) W: Prosper Walnut Grove, 38-35 5

6 Stephenville (2-1) W: Decatur, 56-55 6

7 Kilgore (2-1) W: Longview Pine Tree, 18-0 7

8 Brownwood (3-0) W: Burnet, 24-10 8

9 Lubbock Estacado (3-0) W: Amarillo Palo Duro, 48-14 9

10 Somerset (3-0) W: Floresville, 42-21 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Carthage (3-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 34-30 1

2 Silsbee (3-0) W: Nederland, 49-0 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-0) W: Midland Christian, 45-26 3

4 Cuero (3-0) W: Yoakum, 41-34 4

5 Wimberley (3-0) W: Brock, 35-27 5

6 Bellville (3-0) W: Navasota, 31-3 6

7 Waco Connally (3-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 59-38 7

8 Hamshire-Fannett (3-0) W: Coldspring-Oakhurst, 30-8 9

9 Graham (3-0) W: Glen Rose, 45-21 10

10 Gilmer (1-2) W: Paris, 43-40 NR



Dropped out: No. 8 Jasper

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Franklin (3-0) W: Diboll, 28-13 1

2 Columbus (3-0) W: Rice Consolidated, 56-7 4

3 Brock (1-2) L: Wimberley, 35-27 2

4 Malakoff (3-0) W: Salado, 42-0 5

5 Hitchcock (3-0) W: La Marque, 55-0 6

6 Winnsboro (3-0) W: Hooks, 21-13 7

7 Paradise (3-0) W: Godley, 36-8 8

8 Tuscola Jim Ned (3-0) W: Wall, 17-14 9

9 Edna (2-1) L: Refugio, 42-41 (2OT) 3

10 Yoakum (2-1) L: Cuero, 41-34 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Canadian (3-0) W: Elk City (OK), 45-19 1

2 Gunter (3-0) W: Trinity Christian-Addison, 38-0 2

3 El Maton Tidehaven (3-0) W: Palacios, 56-0 3

4 Wall (2-1) L: Tuscola Jim Ned, 17-14 4

5 Hooks (2-1) L: Winnsboro, 21-13 5

6 Newton (1-0) Idle 7

7 Comanche (3-0) W: Early, 57-0 9

8 Daingerfield (2-1) L: Timpson, 33-26 8

9 Troup (3-0) W: Buffalo, 41-0 10

10 Poth (2-1) W: Shiner, 31-7 NR



Dropped out: No. 6 Harmony

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Timpson (3-0) W: Daingerfield, 33-26 1

2 Refugio (2-1) W: Edna, 42-41 (2OT) 2

3 Centerville (3-0) W: Teague, 7-6 4

4 Hawley (2-1) W: Eastland, 33-20 5

5 Tolar (2-1) L: Dallas Christian, 37-6 3

6 Cooper (2-1) W: Lone Oak, 47-27 6

7 Stratford (3-0) W: Gruver, 57-26 7

8 Beckville (2-1) W: Harmony, 35-18 8

9 Crawford (2-1) W: Rio Vista, 56-21 9

10 Sonora (3-0) W: Eldorado, 39-13 10



Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Albany (3-0) W: Seymour, 41-14 1

2 Mart (3-0) W: Italy, 49-7 2

3 New Home (3-0) W: Hale Center, 64-6 3

4 Collinsville (3-0) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 27-0 4

5 Wellington (2-1) W: Amarillo River Road, 42-0 5

6 Chilton (3-0) W: Normangee, 62-0 6

7 Sunray (2-1) W: Dimmitt, 80-0 10

8 Lovelady (3-0) W: Iola, 55-12 NR

9 Wink (2-1) L: Alpine, 19-18 7

10 Bremond (2-1) W: Grapeland, 61-28 NR



Dropped out: No. 8 Granger, No. 9 Falls City

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Gordon (3-0) W: Strawn, 46-0 1

2 Abbott (3-0) W: Keene, 56-8 2

3 Knox City (3-0) W: May, 64-14 3

4 Westbrook (2-1) W: Rankin, 52-0 4

5 Jonesboro (2-1) W: Austin St. Stephen’s, 76-4 7

6 Rankin (2-1) L: Westbrook, 52-0 5

7 Happy (2-1) W: Springlake-Earth, 48-42 8

8 May (2-1) L: Knox City, 64-14 6

9 Whiteface (3-0) W: Turkey Valley, 54-8 10

10 Springlake-Earth (2-1) L: Happy, 48-42 9



Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (3-0) W: Abilene Christian, 72-27 1

2 Oglesby (3-0) W: Covington, 56-8 2

3 Jayton (3-0) W: Ira, 84-34 3

4 Cherokee (3-0) W: Evant, 56-0 4

5 Newcastle (3-0) W: Azle Christian, 53-6 5

6 Lamesa Klondike (2-1) W: Loraine, 72-22 6

7 Richland Springs (3-0) W: Lometa, 73-26 8

8 Whitharral (2-1) W: Silverton, 44-39 7

9 Rochelle (2-0) Idle 9

10 Amherst (3-0) W: Booker, 56-21 10



Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (2-0) Idle 1

2 Austin Regents (2-0) Idle 2

3 Dallas Christian (2-1) W: Tolar, 37-6 3

4 Lubbock Christian (3-0) W: Bovina, 68-36 4

5 Houston Bellaire Episcopal (3-0) W: Houston Second Baptist, 42-0 5



Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (3-0) W: Austin Veritas, 52-6 1

2 FW Covenant Classical (1-1) Idle 2

3 Austin Hill Country (3-0) W: Fredericksburg Heritage, 67-22 4

4 Conroe Covenant (3-0) W: Missouri City Divine Savior, 60-14 5

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (3-0) W: Waco CenTex, 76-0 NR



Dropped out: No. 3 Abilene Christian