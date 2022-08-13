Fort Worth

Fort Worth Man Stabbed During Argument With Wife: Police

By NBC DFW Staff

Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing incident on Saturday night that left a man in critical condition.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of River Hill Lane shortly before 4:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.

Police said when officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with a single stab wound to the abdomen.

The victim told officers that he had been arguing with his common-law spouse prior to the stabbing, police said.

According to police, the argument escalated into a physical altercation during which suspect then produced a knife and stabbed the victim once in the abdomen.

Police said the victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in an critical condition.

The suspect, identified as Halle Nyhus, was taken into custody, police said.

