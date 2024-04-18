Operation Kindness to host free pet food pantry drive-thru

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud Clear the Shelters Partners of local animal shelter Operation Kindness. The life-saving animal organization has been advocating and working to provide resources to our local community pet owners to care and provide a healthy life for their companion. Some of these initiatives include programs or food drives such as this coming Saturday’s Operation Kindness Pet Food Pantry Drive-Thru event. The North Texas animal welfare organization is opening its doors and inviting the community, pet owners or soon-to-be pet owners in need to come and receive essential supplies for their beloved companions.

On Saturday, April 20th, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Operation Kindness will be distributing hundreds of free dog food, cat food, and cat litter at their Carrollton shelter location. The event aims to support those facing challenges by providing much-needed resources for their furry friends. The supplies will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, please make sure to plan to arrive early and pre-plan what supplies you will be needing.

With a generous donation of 600 bags of Muenster dog food along with hundreds of bags of cat food and litter, Operation Kindness is making a significant impact on the lives of pets and their owners. This act of kindness reflects the organization's commitment to serving the community and ensuring that no pet goes hungry or uncared for.

In addition, the shelter will also be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for potential adopters to come and visit the animals. Join Operation Kindness on this special day as they continue their mission of compassion and care for animals in need. Mark your calendars or spread the word to a pet owner. Together we can support this noble cause and spread love one bag of pet food at a time!

Operation Kindness’ Carrollton Shelter/ Pet Food Pantry Drive-Thru

3201 Earhart Drive.

Carrollton, TX, 75006

Saturday, April 20, 2024

8:00 AM to 12:00 PM or while supplies last

About Operation Kindness:

Operation Kindness, a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal welfare organization, operates a lifesaving animal shelter and programs to assist people and pets. Founded in 1976, Operation Kindness is a pioneer in Texas for assisting animals in need of veterinary care, companionship and most of all, a home. In addition to pet adoptions and lifesaving medical care, Operation Kindness' programs provide foster care for vulnerable animals, behavior and training support to pet parents, affordable veterinary services for community pets, a pet food pantry, volunteer opportunities and professional training. To learn more about Operation Kindness, please visit their website at www.operationkindness.org.