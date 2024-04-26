Hail falls on North Texas on April 26, 2024

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail that fell on North Texas on April 26, 2024.

5 photos
1/5
Lance Anderson
Hail in Arlington around noon from my daughter
2/5
Taylor Fish
Large marble size hail in Kennedale, TX.
3/5
Sherry McNabb
Quarter size hail in Arlington 76016
4/5
Deborah Ybarra
Hail today at 12:03 Burleson
5/5
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.comweathersevere weather

