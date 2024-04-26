Hail falls on North Texas on April 26, 2024 Published 17 mins ago • Updated 15 mins ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail that fell on North Texas on April 26, 2024. 5 photos 1/5 Lance Anderson Hail in Arlington around noon from my daughter 2/5 Taylor Fish Large marble size hail in Kennedale, TX. 3/5 Sherry McNabb Quarter size hail in Arlington 76016 4/5 Deborah Ybarra Hail today at 12:03 Burleson 5/5 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comweathersevere weather More Photo Galleries First model of the USS Enterprise returned to the Roddenberry family PHOTOS: Michelle Pfiffer's Henry Rose Glass Truck O.J. Simpson, a life in pictures Memorial stones stolen from 9/11 tribute site in North Texas